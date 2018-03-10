Photo Gallery: Blanche Ely boys win Class 8A basketball state championship | March 10, 2018

Blanche Ely HS Michael Forrest leaps away with the trophy after they defeated Jacksonville Creekside HS in the 8A Finals 2018 Basketball State Championships in Lakeland, Florida, March 10, 2018. Blanche Ely won 77-54.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Blanche Ely HS Wilkenson Isnord (24) holds up eight fingers to represent Ely's eight State Championships as they defeat Jacksonville Creekside HS in the 8A Finals 2018 Basketball State Championships in Lakeland, Florida, March 10, 2018.
Blanche Ely HS players celebrate after defeating Jacksonville Creekside HS in the 8A Finals 2018 Basketball State Championships in Lakeland, Florida, March 10, 2018.
Blanche Ely HS Wilkenson Isnord dunks the ball in final seconds of the game as they defeat Jacksonville Creekside HS in the 8A Finals 2018 Basketball State Championships in Lakeland, Florida, March 10, 2018. Blanche Ely won 77-54.
Blanche Ely HS Joshua Scott powers through Jacksonville Creekside HS Noah Lippy in the 8A Finals 2018 Basketball State Championships in Lakeland, Florida, March 10, 2018.
Blanche Ely HS Wilkenson Isnord blocks Jacksonville Creekside HS J'michael Plummer under the basket in the 8A Finals 2018 Basketball State Championships in Lakeland, Florida, March 10, 2018.
Blanche Ely HS Michael Forrest flies between Jacksonville Creekside HS defenders in the 8A Finals 2018 Basketball State Championships in Lakeland, Florida, March 10, 2018.
Blanche Ely HS Joshua Scott (15) is fouled by Jacksonville Creekside HS Mekhi Parker (15) in the 8A Finals 2018 Basketball State Championships in Lakeland, Florida, March 10, 2018.
Blanche Ely HS fans celebrate as they defeat Jacksonville Creekside HS in the 8A Finals 2018 Basketball State Championships in Lakeland, Florida, March 10, 2018.
Blanche Ely HS Joshua Scott (15) shoots over the Jacksonville Creekside HS team in the 8A Finals 2018 Basketball State Championships in Lakeland, Florida, March 10, 2018.
Blanche Ely HS Anthony Byrd (3) lays on the court after being fouled by Jacksonville Creekside HS Noah Lippy (20) in the 8A Finals 2018 Basketball State Championships in Lakeland, Florida, March 10, 2018.
