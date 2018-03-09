Miramar boys’ basketball team falls to Wellington in Class 9A state semifinals

The script wasn’t complicated for Miramar to reach the Class 9A boys’ state championship game.

All the Patriots needed was to find a way to derail an undefeated Wellington team in the state semifinal game.

No such luck as Miramar fell to the Wolverines 75-60 at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland on Friday. The Patriots (27-4), who played in only their second state semifinal in school history, hadn’t been this close to a state title since 2011.

Not only did the defeat snap Miramar’s 13-game winning streak, but also the 15-point loss fell nine short of the combined points in its three regular-season losses.

Wellington (31-0) will play Oak Ridge on Saturday at 7 p.m. in its quest for the school’s second championship. It beat Hagerty for its first title in 2015.

“This was a big stage for these kids, first time being here,” Miramar coach Tramaine Stevens said. “The experience factor came into play tonight. We did the same things that got us here, but we didn’t get the win tonight.”

Poor shooting sank the Patriots bid to upend their opponent. They shot 41.1 percent from the field, while Wellington finished at 54.0 percent from the floor.

Senior guard Damian Miller led the Patriots with 16 points, and senior forward Immanuel Crump added 11 points.

“We struggled offensively in running our plays and defensively in making stops,” Miller said. “They did things we weren’t prepared for.”

Miramar couldn’t manage to find any consistency to overcome a Wellington 9-0 run to open the game. The deficit was narrowed to three early in the second quarter but swelled to 51-37 with eight minutes left in the game.

M (27-4): Crump 5-1-11, Mills 3-0-7, Miller 6-2-16, Bry. Davis 2-0-4, Moore 3-0-8, McMillian 1-0-2, Pierre 1-0-3, Bre. Davis 0-4-4, Spaulding 1-1-3, Barbe 1-0-2. W (31-0): Philistine 7-0-16, Moulton 2-2-6, Brown 8-4-20, Williams 8-8-25, Toledo 1-4-6, Butler 1-0-2. Three-pointers: Philistine 2, Williams, Miller 2, Moore 2, Pierre, Mills. Half: W 31-24.

FOOTBALL American Heritage wide receiver Josh Alexander signed on Thursday with Ave Maria University. Alexander caught 22 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns this past season during the Patriots’ run to their second consecutive Class 5A state title and fourth in the past five years.

BASEBALL

▪ Southwest 12, Varela 2: Erick Orbeta 3-4, 5 RBI, Danny Cruz 1-1, 4 RBI, Lorenzo Hernandez, 1-2, RBI, Jorge Tejeda 1-3, 2B. WP: Jordan Worley, 4 IP, 1 hit. ▪ Cardinal Gibbons 11, Somerset 4 – WP: Kyle Petri (2-0), 5 IP, 10 K. Jarrett Hall 3 for 4, 2 HR, 2B, 5 RBI; Trevor Kole 3 for 4, 2 doubles; Kevin Hirsch 2 for 4, double, 3 RBI. CG 5-1. ▪ South Dade 16, Southridge 2: Daniel Lavoy 2-4, HR, 4 RBI, Henry Wallen 2-4, double, 2 RBI. WP: JP Kenyon (2-1) 4 IP, 1R, 3K, 2H. SD: 3-3.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

▪ NSU University School 21, Flanagan 1: Gavin Ward 7 goals, Brandon Weinstein 3 goals, one assist; UNIV: 3-2

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 14, Cardinal Newman 5: Carly Steinlauf 4 goals 1 Assist, Jada Preston 4 goals, Kaitlyn Michaud 2 goals 2 assists, Morgan Lusk 9 saves. STA: 6-0.

SOFTBALL

▪ Miami Springs 17, Miami Beach 0: Mallory Mitnick 3-3, 3 RBI; Jade Rodriguez 3-3, 4 RBI; WP: Mallory Mitnick 2-hitter, 9 Ks. MS: 9-0. ▪ American 16, Hialeah 1: WP: Ashley Alfonso (6-1), 3 IP, 5 Ks, 2 H, 1 ER; Tyenna Colon 2-2; 3 R, 2 BB, 4 SB; Erika Castroman 1-2, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, SB; Ashley Alfonso 1-1, 3 RBI, 2 BB. ▪ South Dade 17, Killian 2: Tammy Altamirano HR, 3 RBI; Karah Atkins 3 RBI; Zoi Hall HR, 2 RBI; WP: Jessy Cabanas 3IP, 3Ks. SD: 3-7 ▪ Braddock 12, Southwest 7: Cary Bolivar 2-2, 4 runs; Jocelyn Vidal 1-2; Nicole Caldera 2B. WP: Cary Bolivar. ▪ Westminster Christian 4, American Heritage 2: WP: Brooklyn Maguire (3-0) CG, 6Ks; Susana Perez 2-3, 2 RBI; Daniella Amador RBI single; Victoria Perez 2-3. WC 6-0. ▪ Gulliver Prep 10, Monsignor Pace 0: Hailey Miller and Kayle Rodriguez, combined no hitter with 7 Ks; Courtney Carrol 3-3, 2 runs; Cici Castillo 3-4, 3 2Bs, 3 RBI. ▪ Coral Gables 16, Coral Park 0 - WP: Arianna Arroyo (2-0) 3 IP, no-hitter, 4K, 2-2, triple, RBI, run; Gabby Cutie 3-3, triple, 6 RBI, 3 runs; Rebecca Rodriguez 2-2, triple, 3 runs, RBI; Angie Bonilla 3-3, double, triple, 4 RBI, run; CG 6-0. ▪ Colonial Christian 17, SLAM Academy 1: Morgan Wells, 3-4, 2 RBI,, Ariana Long, 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Jenna Friman, 2-3, RBI; Alexis Downing, 1-2, 3 RBI; WP: Morgan Wells (6-1). CC: 7-1 ▪ Lourdes 10, Varela 1: Nicole Gonzalez 2B, 2 RBI; Nora Zubillaga 2-3; Stephanie Iglesias 3B; Gianna Delandaburu RBI: Catherine Ullivarri 3B, RBI. WP: Jackie Lorente (1-0), 10 Ks 1-0. LOU: 8-1. ▪ Miami Country Day 15, Somerset Central 4: Michelle Yakobi 2 hits, HR, RBI, Bella Allen 2B, HR, 3 RBI; Saarah Rassif 3 hits, 2 RBI. MCD: 2-3. ▪ Carrollton 9, Somerset Silver Palms 0: Caroline Dowell-Esquivel 3-4; Eli Bec 2-4, 2 3B; WP: Melanie Florez (3-2) 7 IP, 8 Ks. CAR: 3-2.

BOYS’ TENNIS

▪ Hillel 6, Yeshiva 1: Myles Gilbert, Yair Lisker, Gad Lisker, Ben Ratman and Alexandre Bentito all won No. 1 thur 5 singles, respectively. Gilbert/G. Lisker, Bentito/Y. Lisker won doubles. ▪ American Heritage 5, Sagemont 2: Adam Duan, Luis Garcia and Bradley Brown won in singles for Heritage. Duan/Myles Gonzalez and Garcia/Elliott Starkman won in doubles.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

▪ Carrollton 7, Ransom 0: Lucia Pinero, Isabela Leano and Jimena Menendez all won in singles. CAR: 4-0. ▪ Yeshiva 4, Hillel 3: Orli Algranatti won in singles for Hillel. Algranatti/Nicole Toledano and Gaby Bonwit/Rachel Davit won in doubles. ▪ American Heritage 4, Sagemont 3: Natalie Block, Elena Chevrier and Isabella Pinchevski won in singles. Ellie Ashley/Block won in doubles. ▪ Palmetto 7, Lourdes 0: Samantha Alicea, Isabella Montana, Ally Hayduk, Milena Vanderreis and Anastasia Dudaryk all won in singles. Alicea/Hayduk and Montana/Vanderreis won in dbls. PAL: 4-0.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

▪ Hialeah-Miami Lakes d. Mater Academy 17-25 25-10 25-20 25-27 15-6: Alain Martinez 8 kills, 33 assists, 12 digs; Esteban Rondon 7 kills, 14 digs; Kevin Mena 11 kills, 5 blocks; Tomas Di Costanzo 10 kills, 3 blocks. HML: 1-1 ▪ Hebrew Academy d. Northwestern 25-23, 26-24, 25-11: Dylan Del Giglio 17 digs; Noah Dobin 15 assists; Mark Levy 6 Kills 5 digs ▪ Belen d. Sunset 25-13, 27-25, 25-10: Nicolas Sosa 12 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks; Eric Diaz 9 kills, 12 digs, 3 aces; Daniel Cantens 5 kills, 3 blocks. BEL: 3-1. ▪ Cardinal Gibbons d. Nova 22-25, 26-28,25-15, 25-13, 15-4: JT Martin 10 kills, two aces; Ethan Shinn 17 assists. ▪ Cardinal Gibbons d. Stranahan 25-12, 25-19, 25-21: Ethan Shinn 10 assists; Paul Bergamini 7 kills, 2 blocks; Manny Vera 17 digs.

BOYS’ WATER POLO