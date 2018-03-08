Inspirational former football coach and principal to have school renamed in his honor

C.G. Bethel High School will be named in honor of former the late Miami-Dade football coach and principal Charles Bethel, who passed away in 2016. Bethel inspired many future athletes and coaches during his 30-plus years in the Miami-Dade school system.

Courtesy of Charles Bethel, Jr.

Family photo of Charles Bethel from the late 1970s and early 1980s when he coached at Miami High and Jackson.