Tournament to benefit South Dade principal Javier Perez set for Saturday

Nearly two years after he was struck by a drunk driver while attending his son’s Little Leauge game at Tamiami Park, the struggle for South Dade principal Javier Perez continues.
Perez, who barely survived the accident but lost both of his legs, along with his family continue to battle the massive medical bills, thus the Second Annual JaviStrong Golf Tournament is set and ready to go.
It will be held Saturday at the Miccosukee Golf and Country Club, 6401 Kendale Lakes Drive. Registration and lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun tee off start at 1 p.m. An awards reception including hors d’oeuvres will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the clubhouse following play.
Cost is $150 per golfer ($500 team sponsor, $100 hole sponsor) which includes lunch, green fees/cart fees, goody bag, on-course games with beverages and the reception. All proceeds will go to assist Perez with his continuous medical and prosthetics expenses. All sponsorships can be paid via Paypal.me/javistrong.
For more information or to get yourself signed up, call 305-760-9735 or email: Javistrong1@gmail.com.
ATHLETICS
Ransom Everglades recently hired Corey Goff as its school’s new athletic director.
Goff spent the past 15 years at Muhlenberg College in Allenstown, Pa., where he oversaw all facets of the athletic department including 22 NCAA Division III sports teams. Goff, a graduate of Susquehanna (Pa.) University also served as an adjunct professor in the psychology department at Muhlenberg, as well as head baseball coach, head and assistant football coach, and strength and conditioning coach.
Goff also coached football and baseball at two independent schools: the Wyoming Seminary in Kingston, Pa., and The Westminster Schools in Atlanta. He also served as a coach at Dartmouth College, the University of Albany and Susquehanna University.
BASEBALL
▪ Southwest 3, Ferguson 0: WP: Mario Garcia, 1-hit shutout; Erick Orbeta 2-3, 2 RBIs; Danny Cruz 2-3: SW: 4-1-1.
▪ Palmer Trinity 11, Everglades Prep 0: WP: Nick Patricoff 1-0 3IP, 1H, 1BB, 2Ks ; Pedro Torres 2-2, 3-run HR, 4RBIs; Alan Macaulay 1-2, 2RBIs; Gabe Rodriguez 1-1, RBI.
▪ South Dade 7, Homestead 5: WP: Roberto Rosas; Lenox Verdecia 1-3, 2 RBI, 2B; Nick Sosa 2B, RBI; Luis Urquiaga, save, 1 IP, 3Ks. SD: 2-3
▪ Palmetto 16, Killian 2: WP: Ryan MacInnes (1-1); Patrick Mormile 1-2, HR, 3 RBI; Kyle Krtausch 2-2, 3 RBI; Nelson Villa 2-2, 3B, 5 RBI. PAL: 4-1.
▪ Miami Beach 2, South Miami 1 (9 inn.): Nolan Santos 8 inn 11 Ks, 1R, 0 ER; WP Ricardo Garcia, 3Ks; Bramdon Perez 2-4, Eduardo Rodriguez 2-4, Emanuel Arias 1-4, RBI; Jonathan Vasallo 2-4, game-winning RBI.
▪ Floria Christian 10, Somerset Silver Palms 6: WP Peter Amaro; Robert Sotolongo 3-4; Ricky Macias 2-3 HR; Sebastian Lopez 2-3; Jimmy Heyworth 2-3
▪ Pines Charter 13, Northeast 5: WP: Maverick Medina (1-1); Nicholas Martinez 3-5, 1R, 4 RBI, Jorge Herrera 3-4, 2 RBI, 2R; Maverick Medina 5.1 IP with 9 K’s. PC: 3-3.
SOFTBALL
▪ Miami Springs 10, Northwestern 0: WP: Mallory Mitnick 5-inning no-hitter (fourth of the year), 2-for-2, 3 RBIs at the plate; Amanda Parsons 2-for-3, 3B, 3 RBIs; Adali Blatch 2-for-2, 2 RBIs. MS: 8-0.
▪ SLAM 17, Palmer Trinity 10: WP Brianna Hernandez 5Ks; Jailene Garcia 3-5, 4 RBI, 1 HR; Janarria Sanford 2-5, 2 RBI, 1 HR; Stephanie Perez 2-5, 2 RBI
▪ Southridge 16, Killian 2: JayLiah Bivens: 2-2. 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Amaris Victoria: 1 for 2 2 runs; Kaylee Rodriguez 2 RBIs; WP: Casi Fraga, no-hitter, 10 Ks. SR: 4-3.
▪ American 15, Hialeah Gardens 0: WP: Ashley Alfonso (5-1), 3 IP, no-hitter, 9 Ks; Gaby Taveras 1-1, 2 runs; Melanie Arauz 1-1, RBI, 2 R; Ashley Alfonso 1-3; RBI. AM: 5-1
▪ Hialeah 18, Krop 3: WP: Katherine Correa (3-0) CG, 5 innings 10 Ks; Samantha Pham 4-5, 3 2Bs, 4 RBIs; J.D. Barrio 2-3, 3B, 3 RBIs; Katherine Correa 2-3, 3 RBIs. HIA: 7-2.
▪ Colonial Christian 14, Island Christian 3: Morgan Wells (7-1) CG, 5Ks, HR, 3B, 2B, 6 RBIs; Jessica Givens, 2RBI’s; Alexis Downing 1-1. CC: 6-1.
▪ Coral Reef 16, Homestead 0: WP; Katerina Boix 1-0, 9Ks. CR: 5-2.
▪ Carrollton 15, Homestead Somerset 0: WP: Melanie Florez (2-2); Ceci De la Guardia; 2B, 2 RBIs; Haley McCarthy 2-3, RBI. CAR: 2-2.
▪ Lourdes 13, Ferguson 4: Nicole Gonzalez 3-4, 2 2Bs, 2 RBIs; Nora Zubillaga 2-4, 3 RBIs; Katerina Pila, 2 RBIs; Gianna Delandaburu 2 runs; Maria Amat RBI, 3 runs; WP: Nora Zubillaga 7-1. LOU: 7-1.
▪ LaSalle 21, St. Brendan 4: WP: Yasmine Regueira CG, 5-0, 2-2, 3 RBIs; Kimberly Montesi, HR, 3 R, 4 RBIs; Beatriz Triay HR, 3 RBIs.
▪ Florida Christian 15, Everglades 0: WP: Maria Zelenka; Juliette Aquila 1-1 2 RBIs; Nicole Arenas 2-2, RBI; Hanna Mira 2-3 2 RBIs; Andrea Delgado 2-3 2 RBIs; FC: 3-0.
▪ Palmetto 20, South Dade 2: Summer Perantoni 1-1, 2B, 2 RBIs; April Bonwit 2-2, 2 R, RBI; Lauren Margolis 2-2, HR, 3 R, 6 RBIs. PAL: 7-1.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Ransom Everglades d. Divine Savior 6-1: Frank McPhillips, Fernando Perez-Hicks,, Sebastian Crosby and Jonah Bennett all won in singles. RE: 5-1
▪ Columbus d. Varela 7-0: Freshman Santiago Williamson won in singles, teamed up with Quino Cervo to win in doubles. COL: 5-1.
▪ MAST Academy d. Hialeah-Miami Lakes 7-0: Eugenio Alvarez, Joshua Roseman, Marcus Bernal, Derrick Roseman and Nicholas Iregui all won in singles.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Ransom Everglades d. Divine Savior 6-1: Olivia Castillo, Lilly Carson, Ella Rubell and Sami Miller were all winners in singles. RE: 4-3.
▪ MAST Academy d. Hialeah-Miami Lakes 7-0: Emilia Uscocovich, Victoria Gualtieri, Fabiana Garci, Camilla Acquarone and Daniela Juste all singles winners.
▪ Miami Country Day d. Delray Beach American Heritage 4-3: Julia Siegler, Allexii Bassette and Lolita Bell won in singles.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Hialeah Gardens d. Mater Lakes 3-0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-23): Darien Hernandez 8 kills, 11 service points, 3 aces; Darian Hernandez 5 kills, 15 service points, 5 aces; Guillermo Gamez 25 assists, 8 service points, 3 aces. HG: 2-0.
▪ Miami Springs d. Hebrew Academy 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-19): Sebastian Medina 22 assists and 7 aces; Leonel Quintero 9 kills, 8 digs, and 2 aces; Johnalver Ruben 4 kills and 4 aces. MS: 1-1.
▪ St. Brendan d. Ransome Everglades 3-0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-19): Brandon Fernandez 15 kills, 13 digs; Carlos Plana 35 Assists, 14 Digs; Chris Rodriguez 9 kills; Chris iglesias 7 Kills, 3 Blks; Alejandro Ruiz-paiz 18 digs; STB: 3-0.
▪ Palmetto d. Florida Christian 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-15): Tyler Boylan, 10 kills; Hayden Dobbs, 7 kills, 3 blocks; Leo Fernandez 7 kills. PAL: 3-0.
▪ Monsignor Pace defeated Franklin HS 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-14): Daren Dennis - 12 services points, 9 digs, 6 kills; Ahmon Phillips - 5 services points, 12 digs, 3 kills; Edward Cabrera - 8 Assist, 7 digs, 7 services points.
GIRLS’ FLAG FOOTBALL
▪ Edison 35, Homestead 0: Irenna Hines 2 rushes for 32 yards, 6 catches for 70 yards, 3 flag pulls; Dynasty Gaines, 4 catches for 35 yards, 1 TD, 3 flag pulls, 2 sacks; Nikesha Pierre 46 yard punt return for TD, 2 INTs, 4 catches for 95 yards, 1 TD; Tatiana Fremont, 15 for 24 passing, 150 yards, 3 TDs; Ronnisha Gibbs 2 catches for 9 yards, 2 1st downs.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ Cooper City 15, West Broward 4: Kadin Schillo 4 goals, 6 assists, 10 faceoffs; Jack O’Malley 5 goals; Kory Schillo goal, 2 assists; Ryan Volk, Kolten Chotovinsky, Ethan Hemingway one goal each. CC: 2-0.
▪ Gulliver Prep. 18, Killian 1: Gavin Davis 2 goals, 1 assist; Ruben Penaranda 2 goals; Kyle Habib and Roman Lopez 1 goal each. GP: 4-1
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
▪ Cooper City 13, West Broward 10: Rylee Horton 6 goals, 3 assists, 5 GB’s; Grace Barr 3 goals, 7 draw controls, 5GB’s; Crystal Williams 2 goals, 4 GB’s; Marley Patterson 1 goal, 2 assists, 1 GB; Amanda Rivas 1 goal, 2 GB’s. CC: 2-1.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
▪ Gulliver Prep. 22, TERRA 2: Richie Almagro 5 goals, 4 assists, 9 steals; Hayaat Kay-Ramos 3 goals, 4 assists, 4 steals; Awwal Kay-Ramos 2 goals, 2 assists, 9 steals. GP: 5-2.
▪ St Thomas Aquinas 15, Nova 5: Giovanni Franco and Luksa Vlasic 4 goals each; Dane Coniglio 2 goals; Kelby Bertolett, Andrew Yurchak, Manuel Soto-Estela, Alejandro Alvaro and Victor Faynberg 1 goal each; Gabriel Vandyke 8 saves. STA: 3-2.
▪ Hialeah 20, Miami High 5: Gabriel Maiz and Pedro Montero 5 goals each.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
▪ Gulliver Prep 22, TERRA 0: Luciana Diaz-Albadan 7 goals, 2 steals; Milla Busso 4 goals, 2 assists, 5 steals; Caitlyn Landsom 3 goals, 3 assists, 4 steals. GP: 7-0.
▪ Hialeah 19, Miami High 1: Ashley Luy 5 Goals; Melanie 5 goals.
