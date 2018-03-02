Miami High girls eliminate Deerfield Beach and advance to state championship game

Eight days after pulling off a major upset of Ferguson in a regional final, the Miami High Stingarees kept things rolling on Saturday night.
In a rare Miami-Dade/Broward County matchup, Miami High pulled away in the second half and cruised to an easy 48-31 victory against Deerfield Beach in a Class 9A state semifinal at the RP Funding Center.
The Stingarees advance to the 9A state final on Saturday at 7 p.m. and will take on Port Orange Spruce Creek which defeated Orlando Oak Ridge 65-44 in the other semi and will look to win the program’s fourth state title and third in the last five years after winning back-to-back state titles in 14/15.
Miami High (22-3) will also be looking to become only the second Miami-Dade girls basketball team to win at least four titles, joining Miami Country Day.
“Our motto is ‘defense travels’ and obviously this was a defensive game for us tonight,” said Miami High coach Sam Baumgarten. “Offensively, we didn’t put the ball in the hole very well. The girls were definitely a little nervous and I was also worried about a letdown from the big win over Ferguson which might’ve been there as well but we got through it and that’s all that matters.”
Baumgarten watched as his players battled sloppy play through out the first half but when broke away from a 14-14 tie to close things out on a 7-0 run and 21-14 lead at the break. After a Deerfield Beach three to start the second half cut the lead to four, the Stings went on a 10-0 run to open up a 31-17 lead and never looked back.
“It was pretty apparent everybody had a lot of jitters early in the game that we had to work our way through with it being the first time being up here and everything,” said sophomore forward Colleen Bucknor, who led the way underneath with a dozen boards along with eight points. “But as the game wore as a team, we got together and said ‘we didn’t come up here to play, we came up here to try and win a championship’ and settled down and played better. We still didn’t play our best but it was enough to get ourselves a chance tomorrow [Saturday] night.”
Deerfield Beach, which wore “#Douglas-Strong” warm-up t-shirts throughout the playoffs, was making its first trip to the state final four in 13 years. Ashely Shell led the way with 12 points.
MHS: (22-3): Rachel 10, Bucknor 8, Whitley 7, J. Rodriguez 7, Scott 5, Ward 5, Wilson 4, Gomez 2. DB: Shell 12, Brown 7, D. Mitchell 6, C. Mitchell 4, Laguerre 2. Three pointers: Scott, Ward, D. Mitchell, Brown. Rebounds: Bucknor 12. Assists: Scott 3. Steals: Laguerre 3. Half: MH 21-14.
Boys’ basketball
▪ Region 4-9A Finals — Miramar 54, South Miami 48: The Miramar Patriots have prided themselves on finishing strong all season and did it again in Friday night’s regional final, using a late surge to defeat South Miami on their home court.
The Patriots (27-3) sank all eight of their free throw attempts in the final two minutes of play as part of a 10-2 run to close the game and deny the Cobras (26-4) a repeat trip to the states. Instead, Miramar will be headed to Lakeland next week to take on Wellington on March 9 in the state semifinals.
“Throughout the year, we’ve been down in the fourth quarter and that’s made us battle tested,” said Miramar coach Tremaine Stevens. “We’re a resilient group and we find ways to make plays toward the end of the game.
For most of the game, the Patriots held a slight edge until South Miami’s Jeffrey Bujon buried a three-pointer with 30 seconds left in the third quarter to give the Cobras their first lead of the game.
But the Patriots were able to hold South Miami guard Toru Dean, who led the Cobras with 13 points in the game, scoreless in the fourth quarter to help open a window for a comeback win.
Miramar had three players score in double digits, led by Immanuel Crumb and Damian Miller with 12 points each. Brandan Spaulding added 10 points in the winning effort.
Joel Delgado
SM: Cerphy 5, T. Dean 13, Damon 11, Flenor 6, Menendez 5, Bujon 8. MIR: Mills 9, Crumb 12, Spaulding 10, Miller 12, Bry. Davis 5, Bre. Davis 4, Moore 2. Halftime: 23-23. Rebounds: Bry. Davis 6. Assists: Mills 3. Three-pointers: Bujon 2.
▪ Region 4-8A final — Blanche Ely 89, McArthur 64: After torching Blanche Ely’s first two regional round opponents, Michael Forrest came up with the biggest defensive play in the Tigers’ Region 4-8A final matchup to send host Ely past McArthur and back to the State semifinals.
Forrest scored 11 of his 13 points in the pivotal second quarter but it was hustle diving out of bounds for a loose ball and having the presence of mind in mid-air to flip a perfect pass to Calvin McCutcheon for a layup that put Ely up 38-19 with 2:31 left in the second quarter. That spurt helped Ely outscored McArthur 28-11 in the second half and earn a berth against St. Petersburg at the Lakeland Center on March 9. Ely coach Melvin Randall is vying for his sixth state title at Ely and eighth overall.
Forrest commanded most of the defensive attention from McArthur after scoring 44 points in the regional quarterfinals and 38 in the semis but was content to be make other plays while his teammates picked up the slack. Anthony Byrd proved the biggest beneficiary with a game-high 23 points and Joshua Scott added 17 points.
McArthur only trailed by 6 points after the first quarter but ultimately succumbed to the Tigers’ pressure. Jacob Navarez scored a team-high 18 points for the Mustangs and Javier Zapata provided a spark off the bench with 14 points.
McA (15-14): Labastille 4, Ward 4, Naravez 18, Choi 3, Howard 10, D. Francois 5, Woodstock 4, Lindsey 1, Zapata 14, Dean 2.
Ely (22-8): Forrest 13, McCutcheon 9, Byrd 23, Scott 17, Ishnord 13, B. Francois 7, Ranier 3, T. Francois 3. Half: Ely 47-24. Three-pointers: Navarez 1, Howard 2, D. Francois 1, Zapata 2, Forrest 1, Byrd 2, McCutcheon 1.
▪ Region 4-5A final University 66, Booker T. 43: Trey Doomes scored all 16 of University’s first quarter points to help the host Sharks (31-1) defeat Booker T. This is the first time University has advanced to state in boy’s basketball.
“I just let the game come to me and was able to get to the basket at will,” Doomes said.
The Tornadoes (19-8) cut into the lead in the second where they outscored the Sharks 16-14, but trailed 30-22 at halftime.
A pair of three-pointers by Scottie Barnes and power dunks by Vernon Carey Jr. helped University pull away in the second half.
University entered the game ranked as the number four team in the nation by MaxPreps’ Xcellent 25 ranking. The Sharks will face Tampa Catholic in the state semifinal on March 7 in Lakeland.
“Our record shows how hard we work,” Carey Jr. said. “We need to stay focused and play together to win state.”
Carey Jr. finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Drue Drinnon scored 14 points and surpassed 2,000 career points. Jacorey Brooks led the Tornadoes with 12 points.
Darren Collette
UNI: Carey Jr. 10, Drinnon 14, Sanguinetti 4, Doomes 26, Barnes 8, Malinasky 4. BTW: Brooks 12, Dixon 5, Harris 10, Noel 9, Bailey 5, Eason 2. Three-pointers: Barnes 2, Drinnon 2, Bailey, Dixon, Noel. Rebounds: Carey Jr. 9. Assists: Drinnon 5. Steals: Doomes 4. Blocks: Carey Jr. 2. Half: UNI 30-22.
BASEBALL
▪ Palmetto 9, Coral Reef 3: WP: Victor Valderrama (2-0) 4 2/3 innings, 2 hits, 6 Ks. Alex Castaneda 3-4, RBI, Charles Kavalir 2-3, RBI, Victor Valderrama 2-3, 2B. PAL: 3-1.
▪ Southwest 4 South Miami 4 (tie, called due to darkness): SW: Erick Orbeta 3-3, 4 SBs. Michael Piulats 3-4, 2B: SM: Sean Tejeda 2-run HR. Albert Luis 2-run double in bottom of 7th.
▪ Hialeah-Miami Lakes 3, Norland 0: WP: Matthew Varela CG, one hit, 11 Ks. Brian Perez and Michael Miranda 2 singles and 1 RBI apiece.
▪ HEA 6, Chaminade 1: WP Anthony Iglesias. Save: Bryan Pazos, Carlos Castillo 4-for-5. HEA: 3-2.
▪ Florida Christian 10, Ransom Everglades 0: WP: Orlando Hernandez, CG 10Ks. Carlos Perez 2-3, Justin Maytin 2-3, Patrick Chen See 2-2.
▪ Miami Beach 8, Miami High 5: WP Ricardo Garcia CG, 2 ER, 11Ks. David Muñoz 1 HR, 4 RBI, David Castillo. 3-for-4, 2 RBI, Emanuel Arias 2-for-3.
▪ Southwest 6, Braddock 0: Jorge Tejeda 2-run HR, Michael Piulats 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, WP: Mario Garcia, 5 IP, 4H, 4Ks.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ Cooper City 19, Flanagan 2: Kadin Schillo 7 goals, 5 assists, 14 draw controls. Kory Schillo 2 goal, 2 assists. Ethan Hemingway 3 goals. Ryan Volk 2 goals. Jacob Militzok 2 goals. Ashton Bosse 1 goal, 1 assist.
▪ Belen Jesuit 15, Miami Country Day 3: Nico Smith 4 goals, Robert Fernandez 2 goals, 2 assists, Jose Toledo 2 goals, 1 assist, Deiter Prussing 2 goals, Jorge Suarez 2 goals, Carlos Romero, Victor Mejer and Mark Adams 1 goal each. Rafa Bru 10 for 11 from the face off X, Kyle Guso 4 for 6 from the face off X. Alejandro Candela 8 saves.
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 15, Coral Springs Charter: 0: James Foster 3 goals, 5 assists, Charlie Diamond 2 goals 3 assists, Michael Shawver 4 goals, Chris Benestad 1 goal, Hart Arnold 1 goal, Payton Goodrich 2 goals 1 assist, Kelly Clark 2 goals.
▪ Cypress Bay 14, Archbishop McCarthy 9.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
▪ Cooper City 7, Flanagan 6: Rylee Horton 2 goals, 2 ground balls, 4 draw controls, Crystal Williams goal, 2 assists, 2 draw controls, 3 ground balls. Grace Barr 2 goals, 2 draw controls, 2 ground balls. Amanda Rivas 2 goals, 1 draw control, 2 ground balls. Kellianne Schlosser 6 saves.
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 18, Barron Collier 0: Carly Steinlauf 4 goals, 3 assists, Kaitlyn Michaud 3 goals, 1 assist, Jada Preston 3 goals, 3 assists, Morgan Lusk 13 saves. Caroline Stefans, 1 goal, 1 assist, 5 ground balls, 7 draw controls.
SOFTBALL
▪ Coral Reef 21, Killian 0: WP; Kira Boyer 1-0; 7 Ks. CR: 3-2.
▪ TERRA 10, Hialeah 1: Vazquez 1-2 2 runs, Berger 2-4 2 RBI, Sanchez 2-3 RBI, Wagner 1-4, Holthaus 1-3, Rojas 1-4, 2 RBIs. WP: Sanchez 7 IP, 1 hit 0 ER 11 Ks. TERRA: 5-0.
▪ Coral Gables 9, Southridge 2: WP Angie Bonilla (2-0) 7 IP, 11Ks, Arianna Arroyo 2-4, 3 RBI, Sydney Pell 3-3, Rebecca Rodriguez 3-3, 2B, RBI. CG: 4-0
▪ Calvary Christian 12, Palmer Trinity 2: WP: Morgan Wells CG, 3 Ks HR, 1 RBI. Shariah Edwards, 1 HR, RBI, Jenna Friman 2 singles, 3 RBIs, Juliana Rendon 2 singles, RBI. CCS 4-1.
▪ Palmetto 16, Homestead 0: WP: Latricia Richardson (1-0). Katie Burge 1-1, 3B, 4 RBI. Lauren Margolis 3-3, 2 2Bs, 3B, 3 RBI. Jenna Hernandez went 2-3 with a double, 2 runs scored and 3 RBI. PAL: 6-0.
▪ Palmetto 18, Killian 0: Katie Burge 3-3 2B, 2 RBI. Lauren Margolis 1-1 2B, 3 RBI. Brittney Barczak 2-2 3B, 3 RBI.
▪ Killian 15 Homestead 10: WP: Rachel Cardenas 4 IP, 4Ks, 3 for 4, 3B, Farrah McDonald 2-for-3, 3 RBI, Ariadna Merino 2-3, 2 RBI.
▪ Southwest 18, Ferguson 3: Ailen Hernandez 1-2, RBI, Aliyah Tirador, 2B, 4 RBI, Jessica Solares, 1-2, 2 RBI.
▪ Southridge 10, South Dade 8: JayLiah Bivens 2-2, Amaris Victoria 1-2, RBI, Mya Tabb: 1-2, RBI, Kaylee Rodriguez: 2-2
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Ferguson d. Columbus 6-1: J. Morgan, R. Fassioli, J. Melian and N. Alvarez all won in singles. K. Aguilera/Melian won in doubles. FERG: 4-1.
▪ Krop d. Miami Beach 6-1: Harrison Gold, Alexander Rivera, Jared Ratner, Abraham Shaoul and Luka Makhateli all singles winners.
▪ Mourning d. Central 7-0: Edward Luca, Yanick Petit and Tristan Deblegiers all won in singles. ATM: 4-1.
▪ Ransom Everglades d. SLAM Academy, 7-0: Frank McPhillips, Fernando Perez-Hick, Sebastian Crosby, Jonah Bennett and Josh Silberwasser all singles winners. RE: 3-1.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Ransom Everglades d. SLAM Academy 5-2: Sami Miller, Zara Shapiro, Helen Hannen and Lauren Marx all singles winners. RE: 2-3.
▪ Krop 5, Miami Beach 2: Camila Ordoñez, Juliana Martínez, Manami Maehama, Olivia Abelesa and Miranda Lample all won singles matches. Arianny Corona won in doubles.
▪ Gulliver d. Miami Country Day 4-3: Yannik Rahman, Karim Rahman and Sebastian Quintero all singles winners for Gulliver. Y. Rahman/K. Rahman won in doubles.
▪ Krop d. Reagan 7-0: Camila Ordoñez, Juliana Martínez, Manami Maehama, Olivia Abeles and Amanda Hernandez all won in singles. Jennifer Arias, Valeria Urbano doubles winners.
▪ Mourning d. Central 7-0: Elizabeth Kuznetsov, Caroline Churchill and Janelle Jakovlev all singles winners. ATM: 4-1.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ St Brendan d. Coral Gables 3-0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-4): Brandon Fernandez 8 kills, 4 blks; Carlos Plana 24 assists, 4 aces; Chris Rodriguez 11 kills; STB: 2-0.
▪ Monarch d. South Plantation 3-0 (25-20, 19-25, 25-19, 25-17): Alex Burgess 14 kills, 6 blocks, 6 points, 3 aces; Jaylen Tillman, 4 kills, 3 blocks; Zy Lopez 16 assists, 10 points. MON: 1-1.
▪ Killian d. Florida Christian 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-16): Jomar Mondestin 13 kills, 1 block, 8 digs, 3 aces; Ivan Sosa 5 kills, 5 aces, 4 blocks, 6 digs; Diego Savelli, 20 assists, 2 aces, 2 kills, 1 block, 3 digs. Coach Jimmy Exley 200th win.
▪ Palmetto (2-0) d. TERRA 3-0 (25-10, 25-20, 25-17): Hayden Dobbs, 11 kills, 7 points, 3 blocks; Luke Arill, 11 digs, 5 kills; Alexander Serra, 34 assists, 13 points.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
▪ Riviera Prep. 26, TERRA 3: Sebastion Summo 8 goals, David Perez-Miralles 7 goals.
