With 99 points and a solid 38-point lead, South Dade wrestling poised to take crown

South Dade junior Brevin Balmeceda rolls up key points against Kissimmee Osceola freshman Nolin Eady in a Class 3A, 152-pound match at the FHSAA state finals on Friday at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee. Balmeceda, a two-time state champion, won by tech fall and will face Oviedo Hagerty sophomore Logan Perkins in the semifinals Saturday. BILL KEMP SPECIAL TO THE HERALD