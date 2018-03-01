Photo Gallery: Girls Basketball State Championship | Mar. 1, 2018

Miami Country Day Maria Alvarez (1) and Sydney Shaw (0) celebrates with their team after defeating Carrollwood Day in the 4A Finals in the 2018 Basketball State Championships, in Lakeland, Florida, March 1, 2018. Miami Country Day won 57-45.
Miami Country Day Koi Love (23) fights for a rebound with Carrollwood Day Tiasia McMillan (33) in the 4A Finals in the 2018 Basketball State Championships, Lakeland, Florida, March 1, 2018. Miami Country Day won 57-45.
Miami Country Day Koi Love looks to the basket as Carrollwood Day Jaden Harris falls to the court trying to defend in the 4A Finals in the 2018 Basketball State Championships, Lakeland, Florida, March 1, 2018. Miami Country Day won 57-45.
Miami Country Day Aasiya Berry leaps for the basket as she is defended by Carrollwood Day Tarriyonna Gary in the 4A Finals in the 2018 Basketball State Championships, Lakeland, Florida, March 1, 2018. Miami Country Day won 57-45.
Miami Country Day Asha Taylor (11) fights for a rebound with Carrollwood Day Jaden Harris (3) and Cairah Mays (32) in the 4A Finals in the 2018 Basketball State Championships, Lakeland, Florida, March 1, 2018. Miami Country Day won 57-45.
Miami Country Day Tarriyonna Gary looks to the basket as Carrollwood Day Tiasia McMillan defends in the 4A Finals in the 2018 Basketball State Championships, Lakeland, Florida, March 1, 2018. Miami Country Day won 57-45.
Miami Country Day Koi Love leaps to the basket as Carrollwood Day Jaden Harris falls to the court trying to defend in the 4A Finals in the 2018 Basketball State Championships, Lakeland, Florida, March 1, 2018. Miami Country Day won 57-45.
Miami Country Day Emani Theodule leans back to shoot as Carrollwood Day Tiasia McMillan defends in the 4A Finals in the 2018 Basketball State Championships, Lakeland, Florida, March 1, 2018. Miami Country Day won 57-45.
Miami Country Day Sydney Shaw looks to the basket as Carrollwood DayJaden Harris defends in the 4A Finals in the 2018 Basketball State Championships, Lakeland, Florida, March 1, 2018. Miami Country Day won 57-45.
Miami Country Day Jayda Theodule (21) and Koi Love (23) grab a rebound as they play Carrollwood Day in the 4A Finals in the 2018 Basketball State Championships, Lakeland, Florida, March 1, 2018. Miami Country Day won 57-45.
