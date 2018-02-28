American Heritage girls make their first state final

It turned out to be a whole heck of a lot tougher than they ever thought it would be.
But in the end, the Plantation American Heritage girls basketball team had just enough left in the tank to hold on and knock off St. Petersburg Lakewood 74-68 in overtime to win its Class 6A state semifinal contest on Wednesday night at the RP Funding Center
With the win, the Patriots (22-7) are now headed somewhere the Heritage girls basketball program has never been, the state championship game.
Two previous attempts in 2010 and last year fell short with semifinal losses but Heritage will now look for its first state title when it takes on Ponte Vedra in the 6A title game Thursday night at 7 p.m.
It was a game that almost didn’t happen. After leading by double digits through the first three quarters and taking a 48-35 lead into the fourth, the Patriots saw the lead all but disappear in the first two and half minutes of the fourth.
Lakewood, thanks to a furious full court press that led to a bushel full of Heritage turnovers, tied the game at 51 and there was still 5:31 left in regulation.
The teams then went back and forth for the rest of regulation time before headed to overtime tied at 62.
It was then that a quiet freshman who had barely been heard from all night stepped up on the biggest stage when Daniella Aronsky, who had only attempted one shot all night, buried back-to-back three pointers in the first minute of overtime to stake her team to a 68-62 lead and pave the way for the win.
“I didn’t even think about it,” said Aronsky. “They left me by myself, I had two great looks and just did what I could to help my team.”
“That was so huge what she did,” said Femi Funeus who was the real workhorse for Heritage all night, finishing the night with a double-double, 22, points and 19 rebounds along with five steals. “For a freshman to step up in that moment and be as cool as she was, that was amazing. Once we had that six point lead, I knew we would be okay.”
After falling behind 6-0 to start the game, Funeus, a Seton Hall commit, led the charge for the Patriots as they build a 30-16 halftime lead and maintained it in the third despite Lakewood stepping up the tempo in a major way forcing Heritage into numerous turnovers.
“Was there a magician out there,” quipped Heritage coach Greg Farias. “I blinked and like magic, our 13 point lead was gone. I think our girls got winded and out of sorts and that’s why we lost the lead. But true to their character and poise, they settled down and found a way to get this thing done and now we’re excited about the opportunity in front of us [tonight], a chance to make history for Heritage girls basketball.”
AH: Willis 23, Funeus 22, Edwards 11, Aronsky 9, Wyche 6, Werbelow 3. LAKE: Rosenthal 19, Williams 18, Smith 16, Zeh-Arndt 8, Macon 7. Three pointers: Aronsky 3, Edwards 2, Macon 2, Willis, Werbelow, Williams. Rebounds: Funeus 19. Assists: Werbelow 5. Steals: Funeus 5. Half: AH 30-16.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Region 4-5A semifinal: Booker T Washington 57, Gulliver Prep. 56: GP: Mashburn 17, Taylor 14, Sanders 13, LaMonica 7, Ja. Howard 2, Je. Howard 3. BTW: Dixon 12, Brooks 12, Bailey 15, Noel 5, Harris 10, Thompson 2, Eason 1 Threes: Ja. Howard 1, Je. Howard 1, Mashburn 3 , Taylor 1, Bailey 2, Noel 2, Dixon 2.
▪ Region 4-9A semifinal: Miramar 68, North Miami 64: MIR: Innocent 23, C. Hart 18, V. Hart 13. Rebounds: V. Hart 10. Assists: V. Hart 5.
SOFTBALL
▪ South Dade 17, Homestead 2: WP: Karah Atkins (1-1) 3 IP, 5Ks, Tammy Altamirano 2-3, 4 RBI, 2 2Bs, Mayumi Atkins 3-3, 2 RBI, 2B, 3B, Angelica Torres 2-3, 2 3Bs. SD: 2-3
▪ Braddock 13, Ferguson 3: WP: Cary Bolivar 11 Ks, Celina Marin batted 4 for 5, 2 RBI’s, Cary Bolivar 2 for 4, 1 RBI, Madison Smith 2 for 3.
▪ Miami Springs 11, Goleman 1: WP: Mallory Mitnick, 10 Ks, 3 for 3, HR, 3 RBI, Grace Blatch 2 for 3, 3 RBI, Amanda Parsons 2 for 3, 2 RBI. MS: 6-0.
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 10, Monarch 0: WP: Nori, Lauren Stansell 2-4, Kristen Sacca 3-4 2 runs, Meagan Patterson 4 RBI.
▪ Westminster Christian 15, Ransom Everglades 0: WP: Brooklyn Maguire (2-0) , 3 IP, 4 Ks, V. Perez 3-3, 2B, HR, 5 RBI, D. Amador 3-3, 2B, RBI, H. Donovan 3-3, 2B, HR, 5 RBI. WC: (3-0)
BASEBALL
▪ Doral Academy 10, LaSalle 0: Robert Leiva 3-4 2R, 2 HRs, 6 RBI, Lency Delgado 2-2 3R, RBI, Mike Marin 2-3, 2R, HR. WP: Adrian Figueroa 6 IP, 7Ks 2 hits.
▪ Hialeah Gardens 9, Pembroke Pines Charter 1: WP: Harold Aguilera, 3 innings 5Ks, Levis Aguila 3-for-4, 2 runs, 2 2Bs, HR, 2 RBI, Manny Iglesias 3-for-3, 2B, 2 Runs, RBI, Javier Manganelly 1-for-3,2B, RBI, Alex Curiel 1-for-3, 3B, 2 RBI
▪ Hialeah Miami Lakes 3, Norland 0: WP: Matthew Varela, complete game, 11 Ks, one hit. Brian Perez 2 hits, RBI, Michael Miranda, 2 hits, RBI.
▪ South Broward 3, Northeast 2: WP: Sebastian Lavan 1 IP, 1 H, 2 Ks. Makai Simons 3-4, 2 RBI, Dylan Harbinson 6 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 11 Ks. SB: 2-1.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Carrollton 7, Marathon 0: Franchesca Salvato, Sofia Roig and Emma Villegas all won singles. CAR: 2-0.
▪ Ferguson 7, Coral Reef 0: S. Coetzee, J. Ossa, A. Carrera, A Sotomayor and J. Leon all won in singles. Coetzee/Ossa and E. Yaroshuk/C. Jacobo won in dbles. FERG: 4-0.
▪ Hillel 4, Divine Savior 3: Alexa Cohen, Orli Algranatti won in singles, Cohen/DiMitri and Algranatti/Toledano won in dbles.
▪ MAST Academy 6, St. Brenden 1: Anabella Camacaro, Emilia Uscocovich, Fabiana Garcia and Ashania Martinez all won in singles.
▪ Coral Springs Charter 4, Archbishop McCarthy 3: Juynyee See, Madison Clark and Manuela Rojas won in singles. See/Miroligia won in dbles.
▪ Pine Crest 7, Miami Country Day 0: Demi Snyder, Mimi Lavin, Lauren James, Lally Lavin and Juliana Kislin all won in singles.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Ferguson 5, Coral Reef 2: J. Morgan, R. Fassioli, K. Aguilera, J. Melian all won in singles. Morgan/Fassioli won in doubles. FERG: 3-1.
▪ Hillel 7, Divine Savior 0: Myles Gilbert, Mike Berenstein, Yair Lisker, Gad Lisker and Ben Ratzker all won in singles.
▪ MAST Academy 7, St. Brenden 0: Eugenio Alvarez, Juan Lopez, Sevann Bignon, Alessandro Nepa and Marcus Bernal all won in singles.
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 6, Coral Springs Charter 1: Marco Gonzalez Umana, Jose Roca, Daniel Vargas, Santiago Severo all won in singles.
▪ Pine Crest 6, Miami Country Day 1: Jamie Corsillo, Sergey Golovnev, Chris Kotite, Andrew Pereverzerv and Ben Bernstein all won in singles.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ St. Brendan d. Coral Park 3-0 (25-5, 25-10, 25-15): Alejandro Ruiz-Paiz 8 Aces, 10 digs; Carlos Plana 6 Aces, 15 Assists; Chris Rodriguez 5 Kills. STB: 1-0.
▪ Belen d. GMAA 3-0: Eric Diaz 15 kills, 10 digs, 6 aces, Nicolas Sosa 12 kills, 8 digs, 3 blocks, Mario Cobo 8 kills 5 blocks. BEL: 1-0.
BOYS’ LACROSE
▪ Belen Jesuit 14, Key West 2: Nico Smith 5 goals, 4 assist, Robert Fernandez 3 goals, 2 assists, Deiter Prussing 2 goals, 1 assist, Carlos Romero, Deigo Horta and Ray Delegoburu 1 goal each. Rafa Bru 10 for 10 from the face off X, Alejandro Candela 9 saves for the Wolverines.
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 19, Coral Springs 0: James Foster 3 goals 2 assists, Charlie Diamond 2 goals 4 assists, Hart Arnold 2 goals, Patty Carroll 2 goals, Payton Goodrich 2 goals, Thomas Carney 2 goals. CG: 3-0.
▪ North Broward Prep 20, Coral Springs Charter 2: Charlie Khalil 10 goals, Parker Bloder 5 goals, Zach Roth 2 goals, Liam Randhawa, Nick Rice, Shane Porter 1 goal each. Nolan Friedman 8 Saves
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
▪ Coral Reef 8, TERRA 4: Jenna Nelson 1 goal, 5 steals, 1 assist, Paula Chevres 4 goals, 6 steals, Sofia Valdes (goalie), 7 blocks, 1 steal, 1 goal
BOYS’ WATER POLO
▪ Belen 16, Coral Gables 5: Pulles 4 goals, 2 assists, Kurzan 3 goals, 2 assists, Chaviano 2 goals, 2 assists, Mendez 2 goals, Balerdi 1 goal, 2 assists, 5 steals, Puello 1 goal, Watkins 1 goal, Galindez 1 goal, Castillo 1 goal. Ferguson 10 saves. BEL 2-0--
