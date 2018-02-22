Calvary Christian Dexter Hamilton (2) controls a ball against Mater Lakes Bears during the boys' basketball regional quarterfinal game on Thursday, Feb., 22, 2018 at Dade Christian School in Hialeah.
Defending state champion Calvary Christian boys’ basketball advances to regional semis

By Dave Brousseau

Special to the Miami Herald

February 22, 2018 11:09 PM

A pair of fast break dunks by Tim Dalger capped a late 10-1 run by defending 5A state champion Calvary Christian as they defeated Mater Lakes 60-50 on Thursday night at Dade Christian.

The Eagles (15-12) will travel to face University School (28-1) in the region 4-5A semifinal. University is the fourth-ranked team in the nation by MaxPreps’ Xcellent 25 ranking.

“We played a tough team in Mater Lakes and we have another tough one coming up with University,” Dalger said. “They beat us twice this season, but I think we have a legitimate chance to win state again if we can get past them.”

Calvary held a narrow lead throughout much of the first half before going into halftime up 34-26.

The Bears (21-7) closed the gap to 50-49 in the fourth quarter with a three-pointer by Julian Garcia and a put back by Alejandro Cuevas. The Eagles defense held Mater Lakes to a single free throw in the final three minutes.

Dalger finished with a team-high 17 points. Cyrus Largie led Mater Lakes with a game-high 21 points.

Darren Collette

CC: Dalger 17, Uyaelunmo 11, Doane 4, Tovar 13, Khoury 8, Glenn 5, Hamilton 2. ML: Garcia 11, Largie 21, Cuevas 2, Linarez 6, Rivera 4, Alvarenga 2, Starks Jr. 4. Three-pointers: Garcia 3, Linarez 2, Khoury 2, Tovar. Rebounds: Uyaelunmo 14. Assists: Tovar 3. Half: CC 34-26.

▪ Class 9A Regional Quarterfinal — Coral Springs 88, Western 86 (OT): For the second time this season, a big lead by Western was consumed by a tenacious Coral Springs defense. Only this time Springs, too, let a big lead fold before hanging on for an overtime victory in a Class 9A regional quarterfinal at Coral Springs High.

The Colts (22-6) will host Deerfield Beach in a regional semifinal on Tuesday. Western fell to 0-6 all-time in a regional playoff games.

“We got complacent and comfortable with a big lead,” Coral Springs coach Devin Barta said about letting a 13-point second half lead slip away. “Our guys thought it was over and they can’t do that.”

Wilvens Fleurizard led the Colts with 27 points.

Western (17-9) scored 35 fourth-quarter points, 18 coming from senior Jonathan Vilchez to help send the game into overtime. He finished with a game-high 31 points.

Coral Springs senior guard Deante Moore came up big in OT, scoring eight straight points, including a pair of steals leading to layups. He finished with 25 points.

Coral Springs defeated Western in the BCAA Big 8 quarterfinals 73-65 after trailing 23-14 in the first quarter.

Dave Brousseau

W (17-9): Toribio 6-2-18, Vilchez 9-12-31, Ostrow 3-0-6, Harrington 4-0-9, Miller 4-2-13, Flores 3-0-6.

CS (22-6): Anglin 1-0-3, Brown 1-1-3, Heard 6-2-16, Fleurizard 9-5-27, Moore 8-9-25, Monvilus 1-0-2, Gallegos 3-1-9.

3-pointers: Heard 2, Gallegos, Anglin, Toribio 4, Miller 3, Vilchez, Harrington. Half: CS 34-31.

BASEBALL

▪ Ransom Everglades 15, Doctors Charter 0: WP: Hannan — no-hitter, 7 Ks, 2-3, Boehm, 3-3 3 runs, Fernandez 3-3 3 RBI.

▪ Southwest 3, Gulliver Prep 2: WP: Piulats WP 2 2/3 IP, 5 Ks, 2-3, run, RBI, Hernandez game-winning RBI.

▪ Palmetto 4, Goleman 3: WP: Valderrama (1 -0). LP: Companion. Top performers: Valderrama 1-1, pitched 7 innings for the win, 3 hits, 8 Ks. Garcia 1-4, 2 RBI. Abreau 1-4 with 1 run scored. PAL: 1-0.

▪ Killian 2, Columbus 0: WP: Hernández, 5 innings, 1 hit, 1 walk, 8 Ks. Blanco 2 scoreless innings for the save. Krautsch 1 for 3, 2B, RBI. Corona 2B, Acosta on run scored.

▪ Miami Beach 9, Coral Reef 8: WP: Weintraub, Vizcaino 2-3 including walk-off game-winning RBI, Castillo 2-3, Vasallo 2-3 2 RBI.

▪ Doral 13, Cypress Bay 3: Delgado 3-3, 4R, 2 HRs, 2 RBI, Leiva 2-4, HR, 5 RBI, Gutierrez 1-2, R, HR, 2 RBI, Pitelli 1-2 2B, RBI, Marin 1-2 2 RBI. WP: Adrian Figueroa 4IP, 0 ER, 7Ks.

▪ Archbishop Carroll 11, Marathon 1: WP: Alvarez, 4 innings 1 hit and 5 Ks. Gonce 1 for 2, 4 RBI, HR, Torres 1 for 3, 2 RBI, Figueroa 2 for 3, 3B. ABC: 1-0.

SOFTBALL

▪ Terra 15, Reagan 0 (4 innings): Arellano 1-3, run, RBI, Vazquez 1-2, RBI, Berger 2-3 HR, RBI, Sanchez 2-2 3 RBI, Holthaus 1-1 RBI, Villares 1-1 2 runs, Ruiz 1-2, RBI, Perez 1-2 RBI, 2 runs. WP. Sanchez (3-0) 4 innings, 1 hit, 8 Ks. TERRA 3-0.

▪ South Dade 11, Killian 0: Torres 2-4, 4 RBI, Hall 2B, 2 RBI. WP: Kinchen-Atkins, no-hitter, 5 Ks. SD 1-3.

▪ Coral Gables 17, Miami Beach 0: WP: Bonilla (1-0) 3 IP, H, 6 K, 2-2, 4 RBI, Cutie 1-2, 3 runs, 3 RBI, Rodriguez 1-1, 2B, 2 runs, 3 RBI, Arroyo 1-1, 2 runs, 3B, 2 RBI. CG: 1-0.

▪ Goleman 18, North Miami Beach 0 (3 innings): WP: Hernandez (1-0) 4Ks. Soto 3 for 3, 3 RBI, Bueno 2 for 2, HR, 3 RBI's, Hernandez 3 for 3, 2 RBI. GOL: 1-0.

▪ Lourdes 11, Braddock 3: Nora Zubillaga 2 RBI, Nicole Gonzalez 2 runs, Gianna Delandaburu 3-4, HR, 3 RBI, Stephanie Iglesias 3-4, 2 RBI, WP: Zubillaga 4-0. LOU: 4-0.

▪ Southridge 19, Homestead 0: Bivens 2 for 3, 3 runs, RBI, Brito 2 for 2, 2 runs, McReynolds 2 for 2, 2 runs, 2 RBI, Tabb 3 for 3, 2 runs, 3 RBI. WP: Casi Fraga, no-hitter.

BOYS’ TENNIS

▪ Coral Reef d. Braddock. 7-0: Thomas, Pedro, Lucas, Kevin and Noe all won singles for Coral Reef. Thomas and Pedro won No. 1 doubles, A. Alex and P. Jonathan won No.2 doubles.

▪ TERRA d. South Miami 8-0: Tiktin, Porcelli and Gomez all won singles. Garcic-Mendoza, Van Grieken won No.1 doubles.

▪ Gulliver d. LaSalle 7-0: Ramirez, Hellinger, Kolesnikov, Earle and Tormo all win singles. Y. Rahman/K. Rahman and Libnic/Dalmau won doubles.

▪ Columbus d. Braddock 7-0: Ocampo, Cuervo, Umbach and Romero all won singles matches.

▪ Mourning d. Goleman 7-0: Luca, Pedersen and Jaworski all won singles. ATM: 2-0.

▪ Miami Springs d. St. Brendan 4-3: Lazara, Gonzalez and Aguila all won singles. Gonzalez/Aguila won No. 1 doubles.

▪ Palmetto d. South Miami 7-0: Fung, Blake and Fung won in singles. Blake/Spiegelman won No.1 doubles. PAL: 3-0.

▪ American Heritage d. Archbishop McCarthy 8-0: Duan, Marwah, Thompson, Abdou, Starkman and Arreisegor all won in singles. Duan/Thompson and Marwah/Starkman won in doubles.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

▪ Coral Reef d. Braddock 7-0: L Claudia J., Jessica B., Francesca C., Angelica T. and Deanna V.

▪ TERRA d. South Miami 8-0: Hernandez, Cinquino and Lefley all won in singles. Almeyda-Sanchez/Fajardo and Pascual/Monzon won in doubles.

▪ Gulliver d. La Salle 7-0: Fornaris, Restrepo, von Gerlach, Kolesnikova and Si all won singles. Fornaris/Restrepo and von Gerlach/Fletcher won doubles.

▪ Ransom Everglades 4, Lourdes 3: Debayle, Karson, Miller and Shapiro all won singles. RE: 1-1

▪ Mourning d. Goleman 7-0: Koziol, Churchill and Jakovlev all won in singles. ATM: 2-0.

▪ Miami Springs 5, St. Brendan 2: Lewis, An. Moon, Lazara won in singles. Lewis/An. Moon and As. Moon/Lazara won in doubles.

▪ Palmetto d. South Miami 7-0: A Hayduk, Alessa, Angeletti, Woodbury all singles winners. Vanderreis/Vanderreis and Alessa/Angeletti win in doubles. PAL 2-0.

▪ American Heritage d. Archbishop McCarthy 9-0: Ashley, Gunewardena, Carter, Stouch, Chevrier and Rossi all won singles matches. Ashley/Gunewardena and Carter/Rossi won in doubles.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

▪ Killian d. Columbus 25-23, 25-22: Ashby 4 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs, Savelli 16 assists, 1 kill, 1 block, Ivan Sosa 3 kills, 1 block, 4 digs.

▪ Killian d. SLAM 25-23, 25-18: Mondestin 9 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces, 1 assists. Pupiro 6 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace, Ollie 8 kills, Palma 8 assists, 3 digs, 1 ace.

▪ Palmetto d. SLAM 25-18 25-20: Boylan, 4 kills, 3 digs. Garcia 5 kills, 2 digs, Serra, 16 assists, 5 service points.

▪ Palmetto d. Columbus 25-17 25-22: Luke Arill, 5 aces, 5 service points, 4 digs, Dobbs, 4 kills, 4 blocks. Rouviere 5 digs.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

▪ Belen Jesuit 20, Palmetto 1: Smith 8 goals and 3 assists, Fernandez 4 goals. Bru 14 for 17 from the face off X, Candela 5 saves in goal. Weinberg scored only goal for Palmetto.

▪ Gulliver Prep 11, Ransom Everglades 4: Pamenter 2 goals, 3 assists, 5 gbs, Hassan 2 goals, 3 assists, 3 gbs, Arteaga 3 goals, 5 gbs, Rodriguez 14/18 FO win, 1 goal, 8 GBs.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

▪ Hialeah 25, TERRA 3: HIA: David Lemus 5 goals 4 assists, Adrian Mena 3 goals, 3 assists, Bryan Rivero 2 goals, Daniel Picot, Robin Obregon, Pedro Montero and Gabriel Maiz 3 goals each. Silvio Hernandez 8 blocks and 5 assist in the goal.

▪ Gulliver 21, Palmetto 5: Karan Mirpuri 5 goals, 1 assist, 5 steals, Rene Peralta 2 goals, 7 assists, 8 steals, Brandon Dunnigan 3 goals, 2 assists, 2 steals. Record 2-0

GIRLS’ WATER POLO

▪ Hialeah 24, TERRA 0: Shannelle Gonzalez 4 goals, Paola Dominguez-Castro and Ashley Luy 4 goals and 6 assists each. Alejandra Aranguren 4 goals, 3 assists, Melanie Hernandez 3 goals and Jeannet Garcia 3 goals each.

▪ Gulliver 16, Palmetto 0: Maggie Rodriguez 3 goals, 3 assists, 6 steals, Niki Aulicino 1 goal, 4 assists, 7 steals, Luciana Diaz-Albadan 2 blocks, shutout. GUL: 2-0.

FOOTBALL

American Heritage quarterback Cameron Smith signed with McNeese State on Thursday.

