Defending state champion Calvary Christian boys’ basketball advances to regional semis

A pair of fast break dunks by Tim Dalger capped a late 10-1 run by defending 5A state champion Calvary Christian as they defeated Mater Lakes 60-50 on Thursday night at Dade Christian.
The Eagles (15-12) will travel to face University School (28-1) in the region 4-5A semifinal. University is the fourth-ranked team in the nation by MaxPreps’ Xcellent 25 ranking.
“We played a tough team in Mater Lakes and we have another tough one coming up with University,” Dalger said. “They beat us twice this season, but I think we have a legitimate chance to win state again if we can get past them.”
Calvary held a narrow lead throughout much of the first half before going into halftime up 34-26.
The Bears (21-7) closed the gap to 50-49 in the fourth quarter with a three-pointer by Julian Garcia and a put back by Alejandro Cuevas. The Eagles defense held Mater Lakes to a single free throw in the final three minutes.
Dalger finished with a team-high 17 points. Cyrus Largie led Mater Lakes with a game-high 21 points.
Darren Collette
CC: Dalger 17, Uyaelunmo 11, Doane 4, Tovar 13, Khoury 8, Glenn 5, Hamilton 2. ML: Garcia 11, Largie 21, Cuevas 2, Linarez 6, Rivera 4, Alvarenga 2, Starks Jr. 4. Three-pointers: Garcia 3, Linarez 2, Khoury 2, Tovar. Rebounds: Uyaelunmo 14. Assists: Tovar 3. Half: CC 34-26.
▪ Class 9A Regional Quarterfinal — Coral Springs 88, Western 86 (OT): For the second time this season, a big lead by Western was consumed by a tenacious Coral Springs defense. Only this time Springs, too, let a big lead fold before hanging on for an overtime victory in a Class 9A regional quarterfinal at Coral Springs High.
The Colts (22-6) will host Deerfield Beach in a regional semifinal on Tuesday. Western fell to 0-6 all-time in a regional playoff games.
“We got complacent and comfortable with a big lead,” Coral Springs coach Devin Barta said about letting a 13-point second half lead slip away. “Our guys thought it was over and they can’t do that.”
Wilvens Fleurizard led the Colts with 27 points.
Western (17-9) scored 35 fourth-quarter points, 18 coming from senior Jonathan Vilchez to help send the game into overtime. He finished with a game-high 31 points.
Coral Springs senior guard Deante Moore came up big in OT, scoring eight straight points, including a pair of steals leading to layups. He finished with 25 points.
Coral Springs defeated Western in the BCAA Big 8 quarterfinals 73-65 after trailing 23-14 in the first quarter.
Dave Brousseau
W (17-9): Toribio 6-2-18, Vilchez 9-12-31, Ostrow 3-0-6, Harrington 4-0-9, Miller 4-2-13, Flores 3-0-6.
CS (22-6): Anglin 1-0-3, Brown 1-1-3, Heard 6-2-16, Fleurizard 9-5-27, Moore 8-9-25, Monvilus 1-0-2, Gallegos 3-1-9.
3-pointers: Heard 2, Gallegos, Anglin, Toribio 4, Miller 3, Vilchez, Harrington. Half: CS 34-31.
BASEBALL
▪ Ransom Everglades 15, Doctors Charter 0: WP: Hannan — no-hitter, 7 Ks, 2-3, Boehm, 3-3 3 runs, Fernandez 3-3 3 RBI.
▪ Southwest 3, Gulliver Prep 2: WP: Piulats WP 2 2/3 IP, 5 Ks, 2-3, run, RBI, Hernandez game-winning RBI.
▪ Palmetto 4, Goleman 3: WP: Valderrama (1 -0). LP: Companion. Top performers: Valderrama 1-1, pitched 7 innings for the win, 3 hits, 8 Ks. Garcia 1-4, 2 RBI. Abreau 1-4 with 1 run scored. PAL: 1-0.
▪ Killian 2, Columbus 0: WP: Hernández, 5 innings, 1 hit, 1 walk, 8 Ks. Blanco 2 scoreless innings for the save. Krautsch 1 for 3, 2B, RBI. Corona 2B, Acosta on run scored.
▪ Miami Beach 9, Coral Reef 8: WP: Weintraub, Vizcaino 2-3 including walk-off game-winning RBI, Castillo 2-3, Vasallo 2-3 2 RBI.
▪ Doral 13, Cypress Bay 3: Delgado 3-3, 4R, 2 HRs, 2 RBI, Leiva 2-4, HR, 5 RBI, Gutierrez 1-2, R, HR, 2 RBI, Pitelli 1-2 2B, RBI, Marin 1-2 2 RBI. WP: Adrian Figueroa 4IP, 0 ER, 7Ks.
▪ Archbishop Carroll 11, Marathon 1: WP: Alvarez, 4 innings 1 hit and 5 Ks. Gonce 1 for 2, 4 RBI, HR, Torres 1 for 3, 2 RBI, Figueroa 2 for 3, 3B. ABC: 1-0.
SOFTBALL
▪ Terra 15, Reagan 0 (4 innings): Arellano 1-3, run, RBI, Vazquez 1-2, RBI, Berger 2-3 HR, RBI, Sanchez 2-2 3 RBI, Holthaus 1-1 RBI, Villares 1-1 2 runs, Ruiz 1-2, RBI, Perez 1-2 RBI, 2 runs. WP. Sanchez (3-0) 4 innings, 1 hit, 8 Ks. TERRA 3-0.
▪ South Dade 11, Killian 0: Torres 2-4, 4 RBI, Hall 2B, 2 RBI. WP: Kinchen-Atkins, no-hitter, 5 Ks. SD 1-3.
▪ Coral Gables 17, Miami Beach 0: WP: Bonilla (1-0) 3 IP, H, 6 K, 2-2, 4 RBI, Cutie 1-2, 3 runs, 3 RBI, Rodriguez 1-1, 2B, 2 runs, 3 RBI, Arroyo 1-1, 2 runs, 3B, 2 RBI. CG: 1-0.
▪ Goleman 18, North Miami Beach 0 (3 innings): WP: Hernandez (1-0) 4Ks. Soto 3 for 3, 3 RBI, Bueno 2 for 2, HR, 3 RBI's, Hernandez 3 for 3, 2 RBI. GOL: 1-0.
▪ Lourdes 11, Braddock 3: Nora Zubillaga 2 RBI, Nicole Gonzalez 2 runs, Gianna Delandaburu 3-4, HR, 3 RBI, Stephanie Iglesias 3-4, 2 RBI, WP: Zubillaga 4-0. LOU: 4-0.
▪ Southridge 19, Homestead 0: Bivens 2 for 3, 3 runs, RBI, Brito 2 for 2, 2 runs, McReynolds 2 for 2, 2 runs, 2 RBI, Tabb 3 for 3, 2 runs, 3 RBI. WP: Casi Fraga, no-hitter.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Coral Reef d. Braddock. 7-0: Thomas, Pedro, Lucas, Kevin and Noe all won singles for Coral Reef. Thomas and Pedro won No. 1 doubles, A. Alex and P. Jonathan won No.2 doubles.
▪ TERRA d. South Miami 8-0: Tiktin, Porcelli and Gomez all won singles. Garcic-Mendoza, Van Grieken won No.1 doubles.
▪ Gulliver d. LaSalle 7-0: Ramirez, Hellinger, Kolesnikov, Earle and Tormo all win singles. Y. Rahman/K. Rahman and Libnic/Dalmau won doubles.
▪ Columbus d. Braddock 7-0: Ocampo, Cuervo, Umbach and Romero all won singles matches.
▪ Mourning d. Goleman 7-0: Luca, Pedersen and Jaworski all won singles. ATM: 2-0.
▪ Miami Springs d. St. Brendan 4-3: Lazara, Gonzalez and Aguila all won singles. Gonzalez/Aguila won No. 1 doubles.
▪ Palmetto d. South Miami 7-0: Fung, Blake and Fung won in singles. Blake/Spiegelman won No.1 doubles. PAL: 3-0.
▪ American Heritage d. Archbishop McCarthy 8-0: Duan, Marwah, Thompson, Abdou, Starkman and Arreisegor all won in singles. Duan/Thompson and Marwah/Starkman won in doubles.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Coral Reef d. Braddock 7-0: L Claudia J., Jessica B., Francesca C., Angelica T. and Deanna V.
▪ TERRA d. South Miami 8-0: Hernandez, Cinquino and Lefley all won in singles. Almeyda-Sanchez/Fajardo and Pascual/Monzon won in doubles.
▪ Gulliver d. La Salle 7-0: Fornaris, Restrepo, von Gerlach, Kolesnikova and Si all won singles. Fornaris/Restrepo and von Gerlach/Fletcher won doubles.
▪ Ransom Everglades 4, Lourdes 3: Debayle, Karson, Miller and Shapiro all won singles. RE: 1-1
▪ Mourning d. Goleman 7-0: Koziol, Churchill and Jakovlev all won in singles. ATM: 2-0.
▪ Miami Springs 5, St. Brendan 2: Lewis, An. Moon, Lazara won in singles. Lewis/An. Moon and As. Moon/Lazara won in doubles.
▪ Palmetto d. South Miami 7-0: A Hayduk, Alessa, Angeletti, Woodbury all singles winners. Vanderreis/Vanderreis and Alessa/Angeletti win in doubles. PAL 2-0.
▪ American Heritage d. Archbishop McCarthy 9-0: Ashley, Gunewardena, Carter, Stouch, Chevrier and Rossi all won singles matches. Ashley/Gunewardena and Carter/Rossi won in doubles.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Killian d. Columbus 25-23, 25-22: Ashby 4 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs, Savelli 16 assists, 1 kill, 1 block, Ivan Sosa 3 kills, 1 block, 4 digs.
▪ Killian d. SLAM 25-23, 25-18: Mondestin 9 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces, 1 assists. Pupiro 6 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace, Ollie 8 kills, Palma 8 assists, 3 digs, 1 ace.
▪ Palmetto d. SLAM 25-18 25-20: Boylan, 4 kills, 3 digs. Garcia 5 kills, 2 digs, Serra, 16 assists, 5 service points.
▪ Palmetto d. Columbus 25-17 25-22: Luke Arill, 5 aces, 5 service points, 4 digs, Dobbs, 4 kills, 4 blocks. Rouviere 5 digs.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ Belen Jesuit 20, Palmetto 1: Smith 8 goals and 3 assists, Fernandez 4 goals. Bru 14 for 17 from the face off X, Candela 5 saves in goal. Weinberg scored only goal for Palmetto.
▪ Gulliver Prep 11, Ransom Everglades 4: Pamenter 2 goals, 3 assists, 5 gbs, Hassan 2 goals, 3 assists, 3 gbs, Arteaga 3 goals, 5 gbs, Rodriguez 14/18 FO win, 1 goal, 8 GBs.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
▪ Hialeah 25, TERRA 3: HIA: David Lemus 5 goals 4 assists, Adrian Mena 3 goals, 3 assists, Bryan Rivero 2 goals, Daniel Picot, Robin Obregon, Pedro Montero and Gabriel Maiz 3 goals each. Silvio Hernandez 8 blocks and 5 assist in the goal.
▪ Gulliver 21, Palmetto 5: Karan Mirpuri 5 goals, 1 assist, 5 steals, Rene Peralta 2 goals, 7 assists, 8 steals, Brandon Dunnigan 3 goals, 2 assists, 2 steals. Record 2-0
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
▪ Hialeah 24, TERRA 0: Shannelle Gonzalez 4 goals, Paola Dominguez-Castro and Ashley Luy 4 goals and 6 assists each. Alejandra Aranguren 4 goals, 3 assists, Melanie Hernandez 3 goals and Jeannet Garcia 3 goals each.
▪ Gulliver 16, Palmetto 0: Maggie Rodriguez 3 goals, 3 assists, 6 steals, Niki Aulicino 1 goal, 4 assists, 7 steals, Luciana Diaz-Albadan 2 blocks, shutout. GUL: 2-0.
FOOTBALL
American Heritage quarterback Cameron Smith signed with McNeese State on Thursday.
