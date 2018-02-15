Deerfield girls advance to regional basketball semifinals

With a heavy heart the games went on.
Less than 30 hours after the senseless shooting that killed 17 students and coaches at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the Class 8A regional quarterfinal game between Piper and Deerfield Beach was played as scheduled in Deerfield Beach on Thursday night.
“I’ve told the girls to pray because I believe everything happens for a reason,” Deerfield coach Tami Vaughtn said. “No matter that Douglas is a district opponent, this is about humanity. Everything that is going on is senseless.
“This is hitting hard in our hearts. It’s a really sad day.”
Never miss a local story.
Despite the tragedy on their minds and numerous turnovers, the Bucks prevailed with a 62-51 victory.
It’s the second consecutive year that Deerfield has defeated Piper in the regional quarterfinals and fifth consecutive year the Bucks advanced to the regional semifinals.
The Bucks (22-4) advance to play the Douglas/Cypress Bay winner in a regional semifinal game on Feb. 24. The Douglas/Cypress Bay game is schedule to be played next Thursday.
Deerfield led 26-24 at the break and opened the second half with an 11-2 run. The Bengals (14-8) never fully recovered
“This was a very difficult situation,” Piper coach Jerrod Wright said. “I was passing by [Douglas] while it was happening, and I could put myself and my players in their shoes. The first thing I wanted to do was hug my players because it impacted them as well.”
Senior forward Ashley Snell scored 13 of her game-high 21 points to lead the Bucks. DenAsia Mitchell added 12 points.
Piper was led by Mackenzie Dickey with 18 points, while Madison Sjogreen had 14 points.
P (14-8): Dickey 5-8-18, Sjogreen 4-3-14, Leveis 3-2-8, Berry 2-0-6, Townsend 0-1-1, Mar. Roland 1-0-2, Samuel 1-0-2.
DB (22-4): Brown 3-0-8. Dervil 2-2-6, D. Mitchell 5-1-12, Reid 1-0-2, Shell 9-3-21. Laguerre 4-0-8, C. Mitchell 2-1-5.
3-pointers: Brown 2, D. Mitchell, Sjogreen 3, Berry 2. Half: DB 26-24.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ District 16-9A final: Southridge 67, Homestead 51: SR: Bedgood 21, Quionones 15, Jean 12, Osceola 10. Rebounds: Jean 8. Assists: Osceola 6. Steals: Bedgood 6.
▪ District 15-5A semifinal: Booker T. Washington d. Ransom Everglades.
▪ District 15-5A semifinal: Gulliver Prep 77, LaSalle 48: GP: Mashburn 18, LaMonica 14, Sanders 12, McWhorter 10, Ja. Howard 9, Taylor 7, Je. Howard 5, Perry 2. LAS: Goff 9, Delgado 8, Sabalza 7, Bernabeu 7, Negrin 4, Dozler 4, Ramirez 3, Dozier 2, Stoodly 2, Xirinado 1, Rice 1. Three-pointers: Sabalza 2, Bernabeu 2, Goff, Taylor, Ja. Howard, Je. Howard, Delgado. Rebounds: LaMonica 8. Assists: Taylor 10.
▪ District 16-5A semifinal: Westminster Christian 98, Pinecrest Prep 38: WC: Montavlo 28, Cruz 15, Lopez 11, McCormick 10, Henderson 10, Taylor 4, Wright 4, Lezcano 3, Falcon 3, Brown 3, Munilla 2, Hernandez 2. PP: De Lrv 11, Chirino 10, Alvarez 4, Morales 3, Negrin 2, Ramos 2. Three-pointers: Montavlo 3, Lopez 2, Falcon. Rebounds: Henderson 6. Assists: Montalvo 5. Half: WC 67-27
SOFTBALL
▪ Coral Reef 22, Homestead 3: WP: Janelle Boyd, 6 Ks, 1-0. CR: 1-0.
▪ American 15, Hialeah Gardens 0: Top performers: Tyenna Colon 2 for 4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Melanie Arauz, 2 for 4, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB; Erika Castroman, 1 for 2; 2B, RBI, 3 R, 2 BB, SB. WP: Ashley Alfonso (2-0), no-hitter, 4 IP, 9 Ks, 2 for 2, 2 RBI.
▪ Braddock 7, Southwest 4: WP: Cary Bolivar, 7 Ks; Celina Marin, 2 for 4 with a double; Natalie Rego, Maria Mendez and Nicole Caldera one hit apiece.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Columbus d. Coral Reef 7-0: Sean Buechele, Felipe Gomez, Quino Cuervo and Santiago Williamson all won their singles matches.
▪ Mourning d. North Miami Beach 7-0: No. 1 Edward Luca, No. 2 Yannick Petit, No. 3 Gal Bach all won matches 8-0. ATM: 1-0.
▪ Ransom Everglades d. Palmer Trinity, 7-0: No. 1 Grant Dill, No. 2 Neil Daiksel, No. 3 Xander Lake, No. 4 Luke Elegant, No. 5 Tomas Pinilla all won singles matches. RE: 1-0.
▪ Delray American Heritage d. Plantation American Heritage 4-3: No. 3 Jacob Thompson and No. 5 Elliot Starkman won singles matches for Plantation. Thompson and Luis Garcia won No. 2 doubles.
▪ Archbishop McCarthy d. North Broward Prep 5-2: No. 2 Santiago Severo, No. 3 Daniel Vargas, No. 4 Diego Tellez and No. 5 Enrique Dominguez all won singles for McCarthy. Giancarlo Riccobuono and Vik Chary won No. 2 doubles, and Giuliano Rengifo won No. 1 singles for NBP.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Mourning d. North Miami Beach 7-0: No. 1 Elizabeth Kutnetsov, No. 2 Caroline Churchill and No. 3 Janelle Jakovlev all won singles matches. ATM: 1-0.
▪ MAST Academy d. LaSalle 6-1: No. 1 Anabella Camacaro, No. 2 Emilia Uscocovich, No. 3 Victoria Gualtieri, No. 4 Fabiana Garcia and No. 5 Ashania Martinez all won singles matches.
▪ Plantation American Heritage d. Delray American Heritage 5-2: No. 2 Nicole Kiefer, No. 3 Natalie Block, No. 4 Anya Gunewardena and No. 5 Kennedi Carter all won singles matches for Plantation. Bethea and Sarkar won No. 1 doubles.
▪ Archbishop McCarthy d. North Broward Prep 6-1: No. 2 Mackenzie Sprimont, No. 3 Katherine Cabrero, No. 4 Erick Pau and No. 5 Sophia Lagos all won singles for McCarthy. Anna Shatalova won No. 1 singles for NBP.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
▪ Gulliver 22, Cutler Bay 1: Rene Peralta 5 goals, 3 assists, 4 steals, Karan Mirpuri 1 goal, 3 assists, 3 steals, Awwal Kay-Ramos 3 goals, 2 assists, 7 steals. GUL: 1-0
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
▪ Gulliver 17, Cutler Bay 1: Niki Aulicino 3 goals, 4 assists, 3 steals, Anastasia Perez-Ternent 1 goal, 3 assists, 7 steals, Alissa Pascual 3 goals, 2 assists, 8 steals. GUL: 1-0.
▪ Coral Reef 8, Palmetto 6: Paula Chevres 4 goals and 2 assists, Jenna Nelson 2 goals and 3 assists, Gabriella Alvarez (goalie) 12 saves and 2 steals.
Comments