Palmer Trinity boys advance to semifinals

A goal by Klever Rosales in the 60th minute was the lone score needed to advance host Palmer Trinity past Miami Country Day with a 1-0 victory and into the Class 1A state semifinal for a second consecutive year.
The Falcons (19-2-0) controlled possession during most of the game. The Rosales goal came following a corner kick by Johnathan Ludwig and deflected in off the Spartans (14-5-2) goalkeeper.
“All our hard work paid off,” team captain Nicolas Ludwig said. “Our mentality has helped us beat tough teams and got results.”
Palmer Trinity will travel to face All Saints’ Academy (Winter Haven) OR Berean Christian (West Palm Beach) in the state semifinal on Saturday. Last season, Palmer Trinity reached the state semifinal and was defeated by Lakeland Christian.
Games postponed
The Broward County Athletic Association postponed all of its events scheduled for 5 p.m. or later within county borders on Wednesday in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Afternoon events that began earlier such as baseball, softball and tennis events were allowed to finish.
But basketball district games and Wednesday night’s Class 5A regional boys’ soccer final between Miami Beach and Cypress Bay in Weston was postponed.
According to BCAA commissioner Shawn Cerra, all decisions regarding when events will be rescheduled won’t be decided until Thursday morning at the earliest.
▪ Region 4-4A Final: West Palm Beach Forest Hill 2, South Broward 1 (4-2 PKs)
Already making a historic deep run to its first ever regional final, the South Broward boys soccer team was just two minutes away from advancing to the state semifinals when host Forest Hill scored to tie and game and then, after neither team could score in the two overtimes, won it 4-2 on penalty kicks.
The Bulldogs (17-5) took a 1-0 lead in the first half Damien Fernandez goal and could’ve made it 2-0 in the second half when Fernandez had a penalty kick but had it blocked.
▪ Region 4-3A Final: Plantation American Heritage 4, Cape Coral Mariner 1.
Five years after their last visit, the Patriots boys soccer team is headed back to the state final four following their trip to the west coast and road win over Mariner.
Heritage fell behind nine minutes into the game but then came back to score four unanswered goals, one each by Sebastian Vidarte, Morris Senior, Nigel Muirhead and Alex Ducheine to cruise to the easy win. Just like the girls on Friday, the Heritage boys will travel upstate on Saturday to take on Merritt Island in a 3A state semifinal.
▪ Region 4-2A Final: Delray Beach American Heritage 2, LaSalle 1.
LaSalle was looking for its second straight trip to the state final four but the Royal Lions, after taking a first half lead on a Mohamed Elshafie goal, could not hold the lead as host Heritage countered with a pair of second half goals to rally for the win.
BEACH/CYPRESS BAY POSTPONED
Due to the shootings at Douglas High School on Wednesday afternoon, all athletic acivities in Broward County were postponed on Wednesday evening which included the Region 4-5A boys soccer final at Cypress Bay High School between Cypress Bay and Miami Beach. There was no announcement when the game would be rescheduled.
NFL Signing
A native of Lauderhill, OT Bobby Hart, who attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School and Florida State, signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ District 8-4A semifinal: Palmer Trinity 67, Palm Glades Academy 50: PT (15-8): Diaz 14, Arrien 11, Friedland 10, Deribeaux 10. PGA: Lee 16, Smith 14. Half: PT 31-20. Three-pointers: Arrien 3, Cuellar 2, Godoy 2, Lee 2, Stewart. Rebounds: Friedland 7. Steals: Macaulay 2, Deribeaux 2. Assists: Friedland 2.
▪ District 15-9A semifinal: South Miami 59, Columbus 44: SM: Damon 17, T. Dean 16, Flenor 10, Hill 8, Cerphy 4, Bujuan 4. COL: Pace 17, Vento 8, Perez 8, Brooks 6, Cooper 5. Rebounds: Flenor 12. Assists: T. Dean 10. Steals: Damon5. Blocks: Flenor 3 Half: SM 34-16.
▪ District 14-9A semifinal: North Miami 80, Miami Beach 46: Hart 22, Charles 20, Laurent 15. Rebounds: Hart 17.
▪ District 16-7A semifinal: Doral Academy 49, Belen Jesuit 35: DOR: Nuñez 13, Ayesa 11, R. Perez 10, K. Perez 7, Mercado 6, Ford 2. BEL: Rodriguez 13, Dajer 12, Tinoco 6, Diaz 4. Half: DOR 14-10. Three pointers: Nuñez 2, Ayesa, Dajer, K. Perez, Rodriguez.
SOFTBALL
▪ Palmetto 11, Keys Gate 1: WP: Barczak (1 - 0) LP: McGlothlin. Top performers: Kross 3-3, 2 doubles, 2 runs scored, 6 RBI. Burge 2-2, 2 stolen bases, 4 runs scored. Lauren Margolis 2-3, double and 3 RBI. PAL: 1-0.
▪ Southridge 17, Varela 2: Top performers for Southridge, Bivens: 1-2 with 2 runs scored, Fraga: 1-1 with 2 RBI and 2 runs. Brito 1-1, 3 runs scores, Martinica 1-1, 2 RBI. WP: Fraga, no-hitter.
▪ Westminster Christian 16, Somerset Academy 0: WP: Victoria Perez (1-0) LP: N. Evan. Top performers: Perez 2-2, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI, Precht 2-2, 2 RBI, Donovan 1-1, 2 runs, RBI. WC: 1-0
▪ Colonial Christian 12, Miami Country Day 2: Jessica Givens 2 singles, 2 RBI, Morgan Wells RBI, Julianna Rendon-1 single, 1RBI. WP: Ariana Long, 8 K’s. CCS 1-0
BASEBALL
▪ Killian 5, Coral Gables 2: WP: L. Sanabria. Top hitter R. Sanabria 2-4, 2B, RBI.
▪ Doral Academy 11, Hialeah 1: Leiva 4-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Pitelli 3-3, RBI; Figueroa 2-4, 3 RBI.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Miami Country Day 5, Riviera Prep 2: Allexii Bassette won 8-0, Gabriela Martinez won 8-5, Danni Bernstein won 8-6.
▪ Somerset 5, Hillel 2: Somerset winners Raquel DiMitri, Orli Algranatti, Gaby Bonwitt, Rachel Davit, Algranatti/Bonwitt dbles. Hillel winners: Alexa Cohen, Cohen/Dimitri dbles.
▪ Miami Springs, 7, Monsignor Pace 0: MS winners Lewis, Moon, Lazara, Salinas, Aguila. Moon/Lazara, F. Aguila/G. Aguila.
▪ MAST Academy d. Booker T. Washington and Miami Central by default.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Country Day 7, Riviera Prep 0: Top performers Meiselman, Harrison Breslow (#2 singles) and Jackson Halliwel (#3 singles).
▪ Hillel 5, Somerset 2: Top performers: Gilbert, Y. Lisker, G. Lisker, Fuhrman, and Ratzker.
BOYS’ WATERPOLO
▪ Belen 14, Columbus 5: Balerdi 5 goals, 6 assists, Pulles 3 goals, 3 assists, Chaviano 3 goals, Kurzan 3 goals, 2 steals, Aguilar 3 steals, 2 assists, Galliano 2 assists, 2 steals, Ferguson 11 saves. BEL: 1-0.
