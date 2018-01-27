St. Thomas Aquinas’ Grant Aronoff wins fourth BCAA title

St. Thomas Aquinas senior Grant Aronoff won his fourth title at the BCAA Wrestling Championships at Blanche Ely High on Saturday.
He defeated Niko Chitty of Coral Springs Charter 8-2 in the 145-pound final, improving to 36-0 this season
In doing so, the University of Pennsylvania signee became only the third wrestler in the 51 years between the Gold Coast Conference/BCAA championships to accomplish the feat.
“It feels pretty good to win again,” Aronoff said. “I felt a little tired in the match, and I have a month until states to condition.”
Aronoff, who is ranked No. 1 in the country by themat.com in his weight class, improved his career record to 203-7 and will be seeking his third consecutive state title in March.
“I have learned a lot more hand fighting and learned to be more physical and aggressive,” Aronoff said. “It’s made a big difference since I was a freshman.
“I’ve worked my butt off in the room.”
As the for the team title, a comfortable lead heading into the finals of the BCAA Championships wasn’t untested territory for Cardinal Gibbons.
All of the Chiefs’ record 15th BCAA titles weren’t cake walks, but coach Frank Pettineo teams have been in this position before.
Saturday’s championship was the fourth in five years Cardinals Gibbons has won. The Cheifs had with 292 points, 87 better than second-place Cypress Bay.
“This was impressive because we’re so young, and most are coming back,” Pettineo said. “The kids really trained hard this week after losing at the Dual State Tournament last week. This was a team effort.”
Gibbons won five individual titles and two second-places finishes.
Semir Senatus of Fort Lauderdale defeated Shane Cannon of Cardinal Gibbons by decision 7-3 for the 170-pound title. With his victory, he became the first Flying L’s wrestler in more than a decade to win a BCAA title.
The three outstanding wrestlers of the meet, as voted by the coaches, were Steven Erched of Douglas (126), Osvan Lay of Cardinal Gibbons (160) and John Pope of St. Thomas Aquinas (heavyweight).
Prior to the finals, Dave Foster, Frank Pettineo III, Gibbons coach Frank Pettineo Jr., Coral Springs coach Dan Jacob and Fritzler Dorsica were honored as new inductees into the Broward Country Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Teams scores (top 5): 1. Cardinal Gibbons 292; 2. Cypress Bay 205; 3. St. Thomas Aquinas 172; 4. Coral Springs 159.5; 5. Nova 151.
Championship results: 106: Wolk (Douglas) d. Reistra (Cooper City) 3-0; 113: Portillo (Cypress Bay) d. Montanez (S. Broward) 13-2; 120: Luna (Cooper City) d. A. Chitty (C.S. Charter) 10-8; 126: Erched (Douglas) d. Gibson (Gibbons) 12-4; 132: Temes (Gibbons) d. Burton (Coral Springs) 4-3; 138: Morris (Coral Springs) d. Snyder (Everglades) 5-4; 145: Aronoff (Aquinas) d. N. Chitty (C.S. Charter) 8-2; 152: Am. Concepcion (Gibbons) by disqualification over Guerreriero (Aquinas); 160: Ley (Gibbons) p. Spurlock (Cypress Bay) 0:56; 170: Senatus (Lauderdale) d. Cannon (Gibbons) 7-3; 182: Nunez (Gibbons) p. Tariche (Cypress Bay) 1:23; 195: Crull (Gibbons) d. Dimpflamaier (Taravella) 19-5; 220: Toribio (Cypress Bay) p. Session (Coral Springs) 5:08; HWT: Pope (Aquinas) p. Graham (Cypress Bay) 1:03.
Consolation results: 106: Cava (Monarch) p. Geathers (Nova) 0:14; 113: Young (Miramar) d. Swartz (Cooper City) 6-5; 120: Huerkamp (Gibbons) p. Raller (Western) 3:13; 126: Perez (Nova) d. Deas (Ely) 8-1; 132: Lemons (Deerfield) d. Bazan (S. Broward) 10-7; 138: Molina (Western) d. Threlkeld (Aquinas) by forfeit; 145: Ad. Concepcion (Gibbons) d. Berry (Coral Springs) 5-1; 152: Taylor (C.S. Charter) vs. Maynard (S. Broward); 160: Scarbrough (Cooper City) p. Pierre (Deerfield) 4:30; 170: Ameigeiras (W. Broward) d. Lee (Cypress Bay) 5-3; 182: Allen (Nova) p. Claude (Coral Springs) 3:12; 195: Robinson (Nova) p. Lusk (Aquinas) 3:22; 220: Casmass (Western) p. Castillo (Flanagan) 2:50; HWT: Guerra (Coral Springs) by disqualification over Lawrence (Flanagan).
GIRLS’ SOCCER
▪ District 16-3A final — Miami Springs 2, Mourning 0: Sarah Schuster, Jasmine Romay, one goal each. Gabi Cimino, Elizabeth Vizcaino 1 assist each. Grace Blatch with the shutout; 12th district title in 14 years for Springs. MS: 20-2-2.
▪ District 16-2A final — Carrollton 1, Gulliver Prep 0, 13-12 PKs: Carrollton won its second consecutive district championship with a win over Gulliver. After regulation and two overtimes without a score, the two teams combined for 28 penalty kicks before Carrollton secured the win.
▪ District 15-2A final — Ransom Everglades 1, LaSalle 0: Lindsay Gould- 1 goal, Tiffany McBrayer assist, Preston Edmunds shutout. RE: 11-4-3.
▪ District 14-2A final — Cardinal Gibbons 5, Pine Crest 1: Brandi Orlando 2 goals, 1 assist. Alysa Vazquez, Ariela Beharry, and Alanna Lutchmansingh 1 goal each. CG: 11-6-1
▪ District 15-4A final — St. Thomas Aquinas 2, Archbishop McCarthy 0. AM: 20-1-2.
BOYS’ SOCCER
▪ Coral Gables 5, Hialeah 0: Jose Cruzado 2 goals, Martin Castro 2 assists, Jose Echevarry, Franco Zeballos, Osman Villatoro 1 goal each. CG: 14-2-1
▪ Doral 3, Gulliver 0: Andoni Garro 2 goals, Chris Rodriguez 1 goal. DOR: 15-2-1
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Coral Gables 37, Braddock 21: CG (7-11): Cohen 8, Luis 8, Cruzata 7, Arguello 6, Billings 4, Flores 2, Lamadriz 2. BR (6-12): Abdala 10, Artola 5, Lopez 2, McIntyre 3, Pozo 2. Half: CG 21-13. Three pointers: Cruzata, Abdala. Rebounds: Cohen 10: Steals Luis 5. Assists: Luis 2
▪ LaSalle 51, iMater Charter 33: LS (6-13): Hernandez 27, Corvalan 7, Benavides 6, Kuhn 4, Yanes 4, Pliopa 2, Ayala 1. iMC: Quintero 12, Williams 8, Moreno 6, Jacome 4, Anthony 3. Three-pointers: Hernandez 4, Corvalan. Half: LS 24-19.
▪ St. Brendan 56, Florida Christian 47: STB (18-4): Viaros 15, Alonso 14, Armas 13, Prieto 7. Gonzalez 2, Fraga 2, Diaz 1. Rebound: Viaros 9. Steals: Alsonso 6.
▪ Killian 50, Mourning 7: KIL (15-4): Johnson 13, Cannon 13, Kendrick 7, Major 6, Washington 5, Tamara Grant 2, Bell 2, Schafer 2 Rebounds: Kendrick 9. Steals: Cannon 7. Assists: Johnson 8.Three pointers: Cannon, Washington. ATM: Torres 5, Byars 2. Half: KIL: 34-2.
▪ Ferguson 70, Lourdes 38: FER (19-4): Pineda 19, Y. Rodriguez 11, Laureano 8, Hunter 8, A. Rodriguez 5, Terry 4, Charlton 4, Cruz 3, Gonzalez 3, Cerchione 3, Daniels 2. LOU: Vasquez 16, Pagliery 8, Porras 7, Merdjane 4, Codispoti 3. Half: FER 37-15. Three pointers: Laureano 2, Cruz, Y. Rodriguez, Cerchione. Assists: Pineda 7. Rebounds: Daniels 5. Steals: Hunter 7.Blocks: Laureano 3.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Westminster Christian 65, Palmer Trinity 38:PT: Bess 12, Friedleine 9, Deerbeaux 6, Macavery 4, Diaz 2. WC: Montavlo 25, McCormick 21, Lezcano 9, Henderson 3 , Cruz 2, Lopez 2, Hernandez 2.Three pointers: Montavlo 5, Lezcano 3. Rebounds: Henderson 6. Assists: Montalvo 5. Half: WC 31-19.
▪ Westminster Christian 69, Lasalle 46: Montavlo 26, Lopez 17, McCormick 9, Hernandez 4, Cruz 4, Taylor 3, Lezcano 2, Henderson 2 , Torres 2. LAS: Ramirez 16, Xirinach 10, Bernabeu 9, Salbaza 6, Delgado 5, Rice 4, Cicilia 2. Three pointers: Montavlo 4, Lezcano 4, Torres, Taylor, C. Hernandez, Bdernabeu, Salbaza. Rebounds: Montalvo 6. Assists: Montalvo 5. Half: WC 33-14.
▪ American 65, Miami Beach 61 (OT): AM: Hall 22, Noel 15, Diaz 13, Enriquez 6, Delancour 6, Valerio 3. MB: Gray 15, Rodriguez 12, St. Vincent 12, Charles 10, Paris 5, Bernstein 5. Half: AM 22-18. Three pointer: Rodriguez 4, Gray 2, Charles 2, Diaz 2, Bernstein, Valerio. Rebounds: Enriquez 13. Assists: Hall 6. Blocks: Hall 3.
