Miami Beach, MAST Academy make GMAC final

After a down-to-the-wire win over TERRA 24 hours earlier, there was no such drama for the Miami Beach boys’ soccer team early Tuesday evening.
The Hi-Tides blitzed previously unbeaten Krop with four first-half goals and cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Lightning in a GMAC semifinal contest at Traz Powell Stadium.
Beach improved to 18-1-2 and moves on to Thursday night’s GMAC final where the Hi Tides will take on MAST Academy at Traz at 6 p.m. MAST knocked off Edison 2-1 in the second semifinal.
Beach, which dropped a double overtime heartbreaker to Edison in last year’s final, will be looking for its first GMAC championship since the late ’90s.
“When you can score that first goal and jump on them early, it can really set the tone and allow you to apply the pressure and that’s what happened out there tonight,” Miami Beach coach Edgar Botto said.
Beach wasted little time jumping on the Lightning when Kevin Herrera rifled a perfect centering pass from the left side in front of the net that Franklin Rivero knocked in just five minutes into the game.
Josue “Chino” Aguilar then showed why he’s the team’s leading scorer when he scored the next two goals, first popping a penalty kick in the right side in the game’s 15th minute and eight minutes later, high-kicking one in off a throw in from Francesco Tessara.
Alfredo Astaburuaga finished off Beach’s first-half scoring blitz with a turnaround short-hop bounce kick from 20 yards out two minutes before the break. After Dennis Ortega scored four minutes into the second half to make it 5-0, Beach emptied the bench.
Sonny Innocent scored Krop’s lone goal as the Lightning fell to 7-1-2.
▪ MAST Academy 2, Edison 1: The Makos proved that their 2-1 regular-season district win over defending GMAC champion Edison was no fluke as they defeated the Red Raiders again and will make their GMAC final debut on Thursday.
After William DeNight dropped a long free kick down in front of the net, Eli Knezevich managed to get his foot on a loose ball in front of the net and knocked it home to snap a 1-1 tie with 10 minutes left for the game-winner.
Rodrigo Lopez gave MAST (15-2-1) a 1-0 lead in the game’s 18th minute when he high-footed one into the top left side of the goal to give his team a 1-0 before Edison (13-3) tied it four minutes before halftime on a goal by Marcus Jacques.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Hialeah Gardens 77, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 67: HG: Lopez 32, Suarez 14, Alic 12, Galezo 9, Borrell 8, Marin 2. HML: Copeland 18, Hepburn 11, Philius 8, Williams 8, Romero 7, Flynn 6, Carabelos 5, Gonzalez 2, Hathaway 1, Boudin 1. Rebounds: Galezo 3, Borrell 3, Lopez 3. Assits: Suarez 5. Steals: Borrell 5. Three pointers: Alic 3
▪ Hialeah 47, Mourning 40: HIL: Ben-Shmuel 22, Brener 10, S. Taieb 5, Givner 4, Birmaher 3, Berkman 3. ATM: Collado 9, Rodriguez 9, Sing 7, Vanni 5, Desir 4, Chang 2, Taylor 2, Harrison 2. Half: ATM 22-18. Rebounds: Brener 9. Assists: Givner 5. Steals: Givner 2, Birmaher 2. Three-pointers: Ben-Shmuel 3, Collado 3, Rodriguez 2, Berkman, Sing.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Gulliver Prep 64, Carrollton 47: GP: Pinder 22; Sanders 21; Haymore 14; Berman 3; Joseph 2; Tigertail-Gomez 2. Half: GP 41-20
▪ Ferguson 105, South Miami 32: FER (17-4): Daniels 18, Cruz 13, Gonzalez 11, Y. Rodriguez 11, Pineda 9, Charlton 9, A. Rodriguez 8, Terry 7, Hunter 6, Ricardo 6, Laureano 4, Cerchione 3. SM: Lopez 29, Carvajal 2, Sebay 2. Half: FER 65-14. Three pointers: Cruz 1, Gonzalez 1, Y. Rodriguez 1, Pineda 1, Cerchione 1. Assists: Pineda 8, Laureano 8. Rebounds: Daniels 10. Blocks: A. Rodriguez 3, Laureano 3
▪ North Miami 44, Hialeah 42: NM (12-5): Jean 15, Williams 12, Tervil 9, Francois 3, Albert 3, Joseph 2. Rebounds: Tervil 10. Assists: Joseph 2. Steals: Tervil 3, Jean 3. HIA: Darote 12, Dominique 6, Duvenus 5, Sweeting 5, Bernard 5, Cambell 4, Miller 2, A. Hill 1.
▪ Lourdes 60, Southwest 38: L: Vazquez: 19, Porras 13, Merdjane 13. Rebounds: Vazquez 10. Assists: Porras 3. Steals: Merdjane 2,
▪ Monsignor Pace 58. Mater Academy 56: MP: Domond 18, Troup-Bishop 17, Benitez 10, Whitfield 8, Cumbermack 3, Mercado 2. MAT: Alexander 16, Dalmau 13, Alicandes 9, Llanos 9, Romirez 9. Half: MP 29 MAT 26. Rebounds: Domond 12. Steals: Cumbermack 4. Assists: Benitez 4.
▪ Miami Country Day 57, Dillard 34: MCDS (12-10): Love 20, E. Theodule 8, Berry 8, Alvarez 6, Taylor 5, J. Theodule 4, Doctor 2, Sheppard 2, Shaw 2. DILL: Emmanuel 9, Johnson 6, Christa 5, Mattair 5, White 4, Burrows 3, Howell 2. Half: MCDS 34 – Dillard 14. Three-pointers: E. Theodule 2. Rebounds: Love 15. Assists: Alvarez 4. Steals: Love 6. Blocks: Love 1
BOYS’ SOCCER
▪ American Heritage Plantation 2, Douglas 0: Alex Wallace, Nigel Muirhead goal each; Alex Ducheine assist; Ralph Montero shutout. AHP 13-1-3
▪ St. Brendan 8, Archbishop Carroll 0: Sebastian Touza 2 goals, Aaron Fernandez 1 goal, 1 assist, J.C. Bolivar 1 goal, 1 assist. SB 9-3-1.
▪ University School 7, Sagemont 0: Sebastian “Nino” Smith and David Mizrahi 1 goal and one assist each. Ricky Kiblisky records 11th shutout. University 16-0–1.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
▪ District 5A-16 semifinals: Coral Reef 8, Ferguson 1; Palmetto 1, South Dade 0.
▪ District quarterfinal: South Browrd 4, Hollywood Hills 0: Barbara Fernandez 4 goals, Emilia Hernandez records 6th shutout
▪ District quarterfinal: Westminster Christian 4, Key West 0: Madison Precht 2 goals, Madison Bracci 1 goal 1 assist, Sophia Vilar 1 goal. Priscilla Hernandez shutout.
▪ District 15-2A quarterfinal: MAST 7, Somerset 2: Carmen Martinez 3 goals, Karin Pomares 3 goals. MAST 13-4-1
▪ District quarterfinal: Gulliver 3, Florida Christian 0: Daniela Correa 2 goals, 1 assist, Julia Cili 1 goal, 1 assist.
▪ District 2A quarterfinal: St . Brendan 6 Coral Shores 2. Jessica Botero 4 goals, Adri Diaz 2 goals, 2 assists. St. Brendan 12-5.
