Miami Beach boys reach GMAC soccer semifinals

Never mind the fact that one of his best players got blue carded in the first half forcing his team to play short-handed for the rest of the game.
In the end it made no difference to Miami Beach boys soccer coach Edgar Botto who, despite being a player short, and locked in a 1-1 tie, continued to press the action all game long.
And it finally paid off with a minute to go when Kevin Herrera converted a penalty kick to give the Hi-Tides a 2-1 victory over TERRA in a GMAC quarterfinal contest at Memorial Field in Miami Beach. Krop defeated Jackson 3-1 in the earlier game and the two teams will square off in a GMAC semifinal Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Traz Powell Stadium.
Edison, which edged Ronald Reagan 1-0 in another quarterfinal game, will take on MAST Academy, which shutout Varela 3-0, in the other semifinal beginning at 7:30 p.m.
“Even though we were a man down, we’ve got some good athletic kids and I felt like we could continue to press the action and put the pressure on them,” said Botto whose saw his team improve to 17-1-1. “Eventually it paid off as they got called for a hand ball inside the box which gave us the PK.”
Beach got stunned in the first minute of the game when TERRA (10-4-3) scored to take the lead before the Hi Tides tied it 10 minutes later on a Josue “Chino” Aguilar goal off an assist from Ethan Sogocio.
It was the game’s 21st minute when the Beach player was blue carded forcing the Hi-Tides to play a man short. Despite that, they spent the rest of the game peppering TERRA goalkeeper Esteban Leon who made some outstanding saves just to keep the game tied.
Krop fell behind Jackson 1-0 early in the second half on a Kevin Caballero goal before the Lightning rallied for three unanswered goals.
Luciano Ferrera tied the game with a goal midway through the second half and then scored the tiebreaker with 14 minutes left. Ramiro Pillado added an insurance goal four minutes later.
Milestone win
Longtime Miami High coach Sam Baumgarten secured his 200th career victory on Saturday when the Stingarees defeated Lourdes 77-39.
Lamartrese Wilson led Miami High with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Colleen Bucknor had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Jannifer Rodriguez had 13 points, six assists and four steals.
MORE BASKETBALL
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 54, Calvary Christian 22: Sieradzan 13 points; Sharpe 15.
WRESTLING
Meyerson-Trichon Invitational: Team: 1. Nova 151; 2. Fort Lauderdale 143.5; 3. South Broward 105; 4. Jupiter Christian 97; 5. Forest Hill 85; 6. Deerfield Beach 81.5; 7. West Boca Raton 54.5; 8. Archbishop McCarthy 54; 9. Taravella 45; 10. Martin County 39; 11. Chaminade-Madonna 24; 12. Fort Pierce Westwood 22; 13. Monarch 15.5; 14. Boyd Anderson 15. Individuals: 106: 1. Layton JC 2. Villalobos ABM 3.Diaz SB 4. Popalardo JPT; 113: 1. Montanez SB 2. Huertas JPT 3. Moore FH 4. Marvasti WBR; 120: 1. Desir N 2. Piccilio Mon 3. Rodriguez SB 4. Roman CM; 126: 1. Barnes JC 2. Perez N 3. Milikin FH 4. St.Fleur DB; 132: 1. Hernandez FH 2. Grimsdale MC 3. Burgess FTL 4. Diaz JPT; 138: 1. Garcia SB 2. Lemons DB 3. Maistres FTL 4. Miller BA; 145: 1. Sherwood N 2. Auld FH 3. McArdhy FTL 4. Louis DB; 152: 1. Maynard SB 2. Douglas N 3. Joachim ABM 4. Sandrin FTL; 160: 1. Malka FTL 2. Martinez ABM 3. Pierre DB 4. Muldrow N; 170: 1. Senatus FTL 2. Ginn MC 3. Mendez FH 4. Michel WBR; 182: 1. Hall JC 2. Hall FPW 3. Allen N 4. Michel FTL; 195: 1. Bordeau WBR 2. Robinson N 3. Derilus FTL 4. Dixon SB; 220: 1. Luna N 2. Mobley DB 3. Chrispin FTL 4. Aristide SB; 285: 1. Higgins JC 2. Butler CM 3. Cavanaugh DB 4. D'orazia FTL.
Comments