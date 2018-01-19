South Dade easily makes wrestling duals semifinals

South Dade was expecting to see Wellington — and now it will.
South Dade, winners of 12 traditional individually bracketed tournaments (IBT) dismantled Cypress Bay 66-9 on Friday during the 3A quarterfinals of the first Florida High School Duals Wrestling State Championships at Kissimmee Osceola High School.
“We are going to have to be awake and hydrated and ready to go,” said South Dade coach Victor Balmeceda, now in his 24th season with the program. “Every time we step on the mat we are trying to shut the other team down, and Cypress Bay was a familiar foe.
“They are a neighboring school, so it was a little anticlimactic.”
South Dade will face Wellington — a 41-34 winner over Coral Springs — in the semifinals, which begin a 2 p.m.
The winner advances into the state final against the Orange Park Fleming Island-Palm Harbor University winner at 6.
Also, the three state champions crowned on Saturday will have the opportunity to become the first wrestling programs to win two state championships in a single school year when the IBT tournament arrives in March 2-3.
Cardinal Gibbons advanced into the 1A semifinals with a 39-33 win against Somerset Academy and will square off against Englewood Lemon Bay at 10 a.m.
Boys’ basketball
▪ Miami Christian 134, Colonial Christian 40: MC: Flores 26, Perez 25, Rivera 24, Gonzalvez 14, Baldera 14, Rolle 14.
▪ Gulliver Prep 82, Sagemont 72: GP: Mashburn 35, Sanders 17, Howard 15, Taylor 10, LaMonica 4, McWhorter 1. SAG: Jorge 21, Bensky 17, Houssou 11, Castre 10, Talpos 6, Nguyen 4, Parker 3 Threes: Mashburn 2, Howard 2, Sanders 1, Taylor 1, Bensky 2, Parker 1.
▪ Doral Academy 70, Terra 35: DA: Ayesa 20, R. Perez 12, K. Perez 8, Requena 8, Nuñez 7, Mercado 5, Alawie 4, Ford 4, Bush 2. Ter: Swihart 13, Navarro 7, Quines 7, Cabezas 4, Boue 2, Lopez 2. Half: Doral 36-18. Three-pointers: Ayesa 3, R. Perez 2, Requena 2, Mercado, Nuñez, Swihart, Quines.
▪ Reagan 60, Mourning 57 (OT): RR: Marvil 29 Burgos 18 Pena 10 A Perez 2 C Rodriguez 1. ATM: Chang 22 E Rodriguez 12, Collado 10 Baptiste 8 Thomas 4 Vanni 1. Rebounds: Burgos 10. Assists: C. Rodriguez 10. Three-pointers: Marvil 4, Burgos 1. Half: ATM 17-16. End of regulation: 49-49.
▪ South Miami 58, Braddock 51: SM: Damon 12, Dean 10, Flenor 15, Menendez 2, Cerphy 5, Bujan 10, Sanders 4. BR: Esteban 10, Aaron 11, Alex 4, Kaream 6, Chris 20. Half: SM 28-24. Rebounds: Flenor 12. Assists: Dean 12. Steals: Dean 4. Blocks: Flenor 3.
▪ Hialeah Gardens 71, American 53: HG (5-5): Alic 20, Suarez 19, Lopez 17, Acosta 4, Borrell 4, Galezo 3, Duncan, Napoles 2. Am (6-4): Diaz 19, Noel 8, Hall 7, Valerio 6, Diaz 4, Wade 3, Labaut 2, Ismail 2, Walker 2. Rebounds: Duncan 7. Assists: Lopez 3, Marin 3. Steals: Alic 4. Three-pointers: Lopez 2.
▪ Coral Gables 76, Columbus 56: CG (14-4): Dawkins 16, Rodriguez 14, Walker 2, Brown 19, Torrez 10, Davis 2, Hall 4. COL(9-10) Vento 6, Vidal 4, Pace 6, Perez 5, Brooks 20, Cooper 18. Half: COL 32-30. Three-pointers: Dawkins 2, Rodriguez 1, Torrez 2, Pace 1, Cooper 1. Rebounds: Brown 8. Assists: Walker 5.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Riviera Preparatory 43, Archbishop Carroll 11 - RP: Carmanates 18, Diaz 12, Bernal 6, Hoffman 4, Page 2, Pace 1. ACC: Chavez 2, Martinez 9.
▪ North Miami 57, Coral Gables 33: Jean 21, Seide 13, Williams 13, Joseph 2, Albert 4, Jones 4. Rebounds: Joseph 7. Assists: Seide, Jean, Joseph 5. Blocks: Seide 3. Steals: Seide, Joseph 3. Three-pointers: Jean 3, Seide 1, Cruzata 3. CG: Cruzata 9, Luis 8, Mendez 5, Pinera 2, Walton 2, Lamadriz 6.
BOYS’ SOCCER
▪ Varela 5, Southridge 0: Santiago Valiente 2 goals, Luis Alvarez, Alejandro Olivares, Christian Viera 1 goal each; Lukas Gonzalez, Santiago Garces, Kevin Duarte 1 assist each; Luis Alvarez 2 assists; Andres Jaramillo 9th shutout.
▪ Miami Beach 4, Braddock 0: Leonardo Acosta 2 goals; Josue Aguilar and Kevin Rodriguez 1 goal each; Kevin Herrera and Ethan Segocio 1 assist each; Jose Escobar 11th shutout; MB 16-1-1.
▪ Coral Gables 2, Coral Park 1: Jose Echeverry and Manuel Nunez goal each; CG 12-2-1.
▪ South Dade 3, Homestead 3: Julian Urrea, Elijah Cheng and Luis "Chino" Carrera 1 goal each; Damien Sanchez 2 assists; Rogelio Rodriguez 1 assist.
▪ University School 2, North Broward Prep 1: Sebastian “Nino” Smith and David Mizrahi 1 goal each; US 14-0-1.
▪ Columbus 3, Southwest 0: Giovanni Borgeat, Jose Gonzalez and Santiago Beunza 1 goal each; Cardonne fifth shut out.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
▪ Taravella 1, West Broward 0: Dakota Cimmetta 1 goal; Tar 14-1-1.
▪ Pompano Beach 2, Coral Springs Charter 1: Emily Kahler (CSC) PK goal.
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 8, Chaminade 0: Emily Welch and Sofia Mallardi 1 goal, 1 assist each; Eliana Ramirez 2 goals; Emily Somma, Nadia Colon, Lili Katz, Jaden Roberts 1 goal each; Madison Burkhard 2 assists; Olivia Gifford and Danie Soto 1 assist each; AM 19-0-1.
▪ Calvary Christian 1, Jupiter Christian 1: Beatriz Blanco (CC) goal.
▪ Westminster Christian 11, Franklin Academy 0: Madison Bracci 2 goals, 1 assist; Alejandra Acevedo and Sophia Vilar 2 goals each; Nina Rico 1 goal, 4 assists; Nina Silva 1 goal, 1 assist; Isabella Dana, Caitlin Teasdale and Elizabeth Figg 1 goal each; Alejandra Acevedo shutout.
