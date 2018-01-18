One of South Florida’s most successful football coaches has stepped down

Mark Guandolo, a two-time state championship coach and one of only two coaches in South Florida to lead three programs to a state final, has stepped down from his head coaching position at Cypress Bay High.
Guandolo has a career record of 272-92 and led the Lightning to the 2012 state championship game — the school’s lone appearance.
Guandolo was the first coach from either Miami-Dade or Broward County to lead three different schools (Southridge, Chaminade, Cypress Bay) to a state final. Billy Rolle has since joined him winning state titles at Southridge, Northwestern and Killian.
“I’ve been at this for 35 years and it was just time to step away and regroup and maybe recharge the batteries a little,” Guandolo said. “This whole thing has really taken a toll on me.”
Prior to his 11 seasons at Cypress Bay, Guandolo led Chaminade to a pair of state titles (2003, 2005) and another state runner-up finish in 2002.
Guandolo, who turns 60 in February, also led Southridge to a state final in 1999 and led Monsignor Pace to the regional playoffs three times in the early 1990s.
“I’ve been to the mountaintop, been on the bottom and been everywhere in between and the biggest satisfaction and most gratifying thing I always got was just molding young kids into young men, hopefully making a difference in their lives and then sending them off,” Guandolo said.
“I love Cypress Bay and want to thank everybody, the administration, my coaches, the kids and everybody for all of their support over the years. I’ll miss the kids, the coaches and the process.”
Guandolo said he considers himself retired for now, but wouldn’t rule out the possibility of returning to coach.
“Not sure, I’m going into unchartered waters right now,” Guandolo said. “For right now, I’m just going to take a step back and see how much I miss it and then perhaps reassess things. I just don’t know. I’ll just wait and see what’s on the other side of the fence.”
WRESTLING
The inaugural dual meet wrestling championships begin Friday in Kissimmee at Osceola High School with the quarterfinal matchups in all three classifications. The tournament concludes Saturday with the semifinals and finals.
In Class 3A, South Dade will take on Cypress Bay in the quarterfinals on Friday at 7 p.m., with Coral Springs taking on Wellington. And in Class 1A, Cardinal Gibbons will face Somerset Academy at 4 p.m.
MORE WRESTLING
▪ Deerfield Beach 46 Cooper City 30
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ North Miami 82, North Miami Beach 60: Guillaume 19, Charles 22, Hart 22, Laurent 13. Rebounds: Charles 15. Assists: Guillaume 7. Steals: Guillaume 4.
▪ Westminster Christian 62, Florida Christian 39: FC: Strickland 2, Perez 6, Ramirez 6, Llanes 3, Perieles 1, Lopez 5, Square 16. WC: Montavlo 21, McCormick 8, Hernandez 3, Lezcano 14, Henderson 8, Torres 5, Taylor 3. Three-pointers: Montavlo 4, Hernandez 1, Lezcano 4, Torres 1, Taylor 1. Rebounds: Henderson 10. Assists: Montalvo 8. Half: WC 33-16.
▪ Reagan 69, Coral Park 61: RR: Burgos 19, Marvil 17, Pena 13, C. Rodriguez 5, Perez 5, D. Rodriguez 4, Cardenty 3, Gomez 2, Sanchez 1. CP: Gianni 18, Oswin 13, Canos 6, Imanol 5, Richie 5, Sam 4, Francois 4, Allan 4, Ryan 2. Rebounds: Burgos 9. Assists: Marvil, Burgos 5. Three-pointers: Burgos 2, Marvil 1, C. Rodriguez 1, Pena 1, Cardenty 1. Half: Reagan 40-28.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Ferguson 71, Braddock 15: FER (15-4): Daniels 16, A. Rodriguez 10, Charlton 10, Pineda 9, Hunter 9, Cruz 5, Terry 4, Ricardo 3, Cerchione 3, Gonzalez 2. BR: Artola 10, Lopez 4, Oleaga 1. Half: FER 53-2. Three-pointers: Cruz 1, Hunter 1, Pineda 1, Cerchione 1. Assists: Pineda 7. Rebounds: Gonzalez 5, Daniels 5. Steals: Hunter 6, Pineda 6. Blocks: Terry 3.
▪ Carrollton 52, La Salle 32: CAR: Paneque 19, Mas 13, Eathakotti 8, Shriver 6, McCarthy 2, San Pedro 4. Half: CAR 25-14. Rebounds: Eathakotti 7. Assists: Paneque 7. Steals: Mas, Paneque 3.
▪ Mater Academy 42, Westland Hialeah 24: MA (13-7): Frometa 2, Aguilera 3, Bowling 4, Dalmau 6, Alexander 7, Alicandu 10, Evins 10. WH: Marino 4, Albeir 5, Diaz 1, Zayas 7, Childs 7. Half: MA 23-10. Rebounds: Bowling 11. Assists: Alicandu 3. Steals: Dalmau 7. Blocks: Bowling 2. Threes: Alexander, Aguilera, Alicandu.
▪ Coral Gables 54, South Miami 34: CG: Cruzata 3, Luis 11, Mendez 9, Arguello 3, Billings 2, Pinera 2, Ramos 2, Cohen 12, Walton 6, Lamadriz 4. SM: Kinder 2, Evora 2, Lopez 23, Sebal 3, Cruz 4. Half: CG 25-13. Rebounds: Cohen 12. Steals: Cruzata 3, Mendez 3. Assists: Luis 2. Three-pointers: Cruzata 1, Lopez 5.
▪ NSU University School 46, Pine Crest 45: Frye 22, Stockton 16.
▪ Miami High 55, Hialeah 12: MHS: Rachel 12, Scott 2, Whitley 3, A. Rodriguez 3, J. Rodriguez 12, Valdes 5, Buckner 8, Wilson 7, Ward 1, Cabanzon 2. HIA: Bernard 5, Darote 2, Dominique 3, Sweating 2. Half: MHS 42-5. Steals: Wilson, Buckner 3 each; Three-pointers: J. Rodriguez 2, Valdes, Dominique. Assists: J. Rodriguez 7. Rebounds: Wilson, Bucknor 5 each.
▪ St. Brendan 50, Jackson 48: StB (14-3): Armas 26, Prieto 11, Viaros 5, Gonzalez 3, Soublette 3. Rebounds: Diaz 10. Steals: Armas 5.
▪ Gulliver 62, Booker T. Washington 38: GP (12-5): Sanders 25; Pinder 17; Haymore 9; Kaplan 6; Berman 3; Joseph 2. Half: GP 32-20.
▪ Killian 59, Coral Reef 35: Kil: Tamia Grant 16, Cannon 13, Tamara Grant 10, Johnson 9, Bell 5, Washington 3, Martin 3. Rebounds: Washington 8. Steals: Tamara Grant 8. Assists: Johnson 7. Three-pointers: Tamara Grant 2, Bell 1, Martin 1. CR: Hunte 9, Prudhoune 8, Khamuongsa 5, Alvarez 5, Stevenson 4, Madruga 2, Andres 2. Half: Kil 29-18.
▪ Westminster Christian 56, Florida Christian 51: Coakley 32, Montes 9, Martinez 10, Searels 2, Kissane 2, Corpas 1. Rebounds: Martinez 10. Assists: Montes 10. Steals: Coakley 9. Half: FC 26-25.
▪ Lourdes 65, Coral Park 15: Merdjane 15, Diaz 4, Kozak 4. Rebounds: Diaz 4. Steals: Diaz 3.
BOYS’ SOCCER
▪ Varela 4, American 1: Luigi Degirolamo, Christian Acevedo, Alejandro Olivares, Joel Diaz 1 goal each; Lukas Gonzalez, Santiago Garces, Santiago Valiente 1 assist each.
▪ South Dade 6, Somerset 1: Julian Urrea and Elijah Cheng 2 goals each; Jonathan Delgado 1 goal; Rogelio Rodriguez 1goal, 1 assist; Luis Carrera 2 assists; Damien Sanchez, Mario Cruz and Miguel Zapata 1 assist each.
▪ Boca Raton St. Andrews 3, Cardinal Gibbons 2: Daton Montiel, Jacob Copper 1 goal each; Griffin Cerra, Jonny Kass 1 assist each.
▪ Plantation American Heritage 1, St. Thomas Aquinas 1: Morris Senior 1 goal, Camilo Espinoza 1 assist; AH 11-1-3.
▪ Palmer Trinity 17, Archbishop Carroll 0: Michael Gomez 6 goals; Robert Bistry 2 goals, 1 assist; Nicolas Rey 2 goals; Alberto Francheschi, Rafael Zanolini 1 goal, 1 assist; Guillermo Guerra 3 assists; Oscar Anzola 2 assists; PT 13-0.
▪ Belen 8, North Miami Beach 0: Francisco Castaño 4 goals, 1 assist; Nicolas Sosa 2 goals; Eduardo Delgado and Harrison Stoker 1 goal each; Carlos Sosa 1 assist.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
▪ Southwest 7, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 3: Madisson Gonzalez 3 goals; Kristy Suarez 3 goals, 1 assist; Michelle Alvarez 1 goal; Melissa Toscano 3 assists; SW 15-4-1.
▪ St. Brendan 4, Palmer Trinity 1: Emily Regalo 2 goals; Bella Gonzalez and Barbara Silva 1 goal each; Jessica Botero 3 assists; SB 11-5.
▪ Boca Raton 2, Cardinal Gibbons 0: CG 9-6-1.
