Dade, Broward teams to compete in MLK basketball tournament in Boca Raton

The 24th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Basketball Classic will take place Jan. 13th and 15th at Grandview Prep High School in Boca Raton, and feature some of the state’s best boys’ teams.
All four reigning state champions from Miami-Dade and Broward counties will be in action, as well as several other contenders with eight games being played on each day.
Tickets are $10 and VIP seats are $25.
▪ Tournament schedule — Jan. 13: St. Thomas Aquinas vs. St. Andrews, 9 a.m.; Archbishop Carroll vs. Jupiter, 10:30 a.m.; Mater Lakes vs. Florida Christian, noon; Mater Academy vs. Palm Beach Lakes, 1:30 p.m.; Gulliver Prep vs. Boca Raton, 3; North Miami vs. Dillard, 4:30; Oldsmar Christian vs. Miami Christian, 6; Carol City vs. Dwyer, 7:30.
Never miss a local story.
▪ Jan. 15: Westwood Christian vs. Fort Lauderdale, 9 a.m.; Belen Jesuit vs. North Palm Beach Benjamin School, 10:30 a.m.; Calvary Christian vs. Mater Academy, noon; Lakeland Victory Christian vs. Coral Springs Charter, 1:30 p.m.; McArthur vs. Lake Worth Park Vista, 3; Palmetto vs. Delray Atlantic, 4:30; Norland vs. Westminister Academy, 6; Miami Christian vs. Blanche Ely, 7:30.
SOFTBALL
Doral Academy promoted William Viruet to be its head softball coach. Viruet was an assistant coach for five years under Walter Acevedo, who resigned recently after 11 years of coaching at Doral.
Acevedo led the Firebirds to five district championships and three regional finals appearances.
Viruet was a standout baseball player at Miami High and later in college at UAB. He also played minor-league baseball in the New York Mets’ organization before beginning his teaching and coaching career at Doral Academy.
Comments