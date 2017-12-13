The Miami Northwestern Bulls, seen here celebrating after defeating the Armwood Hawks 21-16 in Class 6A state high school football championship at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Friday, December 8, 2017, have been chosen to compete in Arizona on Dec. 23 in the Geico State Champions Bowl Series.
High School Sports

This football powerhouse won a title, and now a national audience gets to see next game

By Andre C. Fernandez

a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

December 13, 2017 04:15 PM

The Northwestern Bulls made their way back to the top last week.

But they’re not done yet this season.

Northwestern is one of four teams that will compete in the upcoming Geico State Champions Bowl Series on Dec. 23 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Northwestern athletic director Andre Williams confirmed to the Miami Herald that the Bulls (12-2), who won their first state championship in a decade last week with a 21-16 victory against Seffner Armwood in the Class 6A final, will take on Arizona powerhouse Chandler High at 9:30 p.m. in the second of two games at Grand Canyon University.

Perennial Utah powerhouse Bingham and Baltimore’s St. Frances Academy will play in the first game at 6 p.m. Both games will be televised live on ESPNU.

Chandler (12-2) is ranked No. 23 nationally by USA Today.

Northwestern just took down Armwood, then-ranked No. 18 by USA Today, and won a nationally televised game earlier this season against rival Miami Carol City at Traz Powell Stadium.

  Return of the Bulls: Northwestern wins first state title in a decade

    As it did several times this year, Northwestern got the stop it needed from its defense late to preserve a 21-16 win over Seffner Armwood and win the Class 6A state championship Friday in Orlando.

Return of the Bulls: Northwestern wins first state title in a decade

As it did several times this year, Northwestern got the stop it needed from its defense late to preserve a 21-16 win over Seffner Armwood and win the Class 6A state championship Friday in Orlando.

The Bulls will be the fourth team from South Florida to participate in the event, which was played at Florida Atlantic University in 2014 and at Frisco, Texas, last year.

Miami-Dade and Broward teams are 3-0 in the event’s history with Miami Booker T. Washington and Miami Central winning games in 2014 and St. Thomas Aquinas prevailing last year.

Chandler is a two-time state champion and beat Valdosta, Georgia, in last year’s event.

