Return of the Bulls: Northwestern wins first state title in a decade As it did several times this year, Northwestern got the stop it needed from its defense late to preserve a 21-16 win over Seffner Armwood and win the Class 6A state championship Friday in Orlando. As it did several times this year, Northwestern got the stop it needed from its defense late to preserve a 21-16 win over Seffner Armwood and win the Class 6A state championship Friday in Orlando.

