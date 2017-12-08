Switching American Heritage schools pays off for versatile quarterback

After three years playing for Delray Beach American Heritage, Cam Smith figured he would give the “other” American Heritage a try.
And did that move ever work out.
With former starting quarterback Jason Brown having graduated, Smith took over those duties for Plantation American Heritage and turned out to be a key figure in the Patriots’ run to a second consecutive undefeated season and state championship that culminated Friday with a 44-15 win over Glen St. Mary Baker County in the Class 5A final at Camping World Stadium.
“Just an indescriable feeling right now,” Smith said. “What a great moment for me and my teammates. Coach Pat [Surtain] told me when I got here that everything was on me and that I would have to set the bar for everybody else. No problem, I told him ‘put it all on me and I’ll take it and run.’ ”
And run he did as Smith transformed himself into more of a running quarterback than he had been in the past. Sure enough, not only did he complete 7-of-11 for 144 yards and two touchdowns against Baker County on Friday but was the team’s leading rusher with 65 yards on 11 carries and two more scores.
“Everything I did in my last few years was what led to this,” said Smith, a senior who has multiple offers but is leaning towards Appalachian State and will wait until February to make his decison. “I wasn’t really a running quarterback before this season, but I had to bring it out because I had to win for the team. The strength and conditioning coach got me stronger and faster because he told me in order to win, I would have to use my legs.”
Smith’s two rushing touchdowns came in bookend style, starting with a one yard plunge on the team’s opening drive of the game that led to a 37-point first half blitz and a second one-yarder to close out the scoring with six minutes left.
“Our goal was to come out hard and fast today and we accomplished that,” said Smith. “We wanted to set the tone early and when you put 37 up in the first half, that pretty much says everything.”
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Miami Christian 82, Florida Christian 55: JJ Flores 23 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists; Jefrey Hernandez 17 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, Miguel Diaz 11 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists; Aaron Gedeon 10 points, 8 rebounds,; Neftali Perez 8 points, 5 assists; Diego Rivera 6 points, 3 rebounds.
▪ Riviera 77, Pinecrest Prep 34: E. LLuberes 15 points, 4 assists; D. Perez-Miralles 17 points 8 steals; G. Alerte 11 points.
▪ Gulliver Prep 69, La Salle 52: GP: Mashburn 31, Sanders 15, Howard 14, Taylor 9 LA: Delgado 16, Ramirez 15, Vinnach 10, Bemabea 9, Rice 2 Threes: Mashburn 1, Howard 1, Delgado 2, Vinnach 2, Bemabea 1, Ramirez 1 Rebounds: Howard 11. Assists: Taylor 3.
▪ Hebrew Academy 51, Somerset Prep 36: HA (3-1): Stein 10, Katz 5, Esformes 18, Lurie 5, Ovaknin 4, Schiff 9. Rebounds: Stein 16; Assists: Schiff 6.
▪ SLAM 69, Belen 50: SLAM (4-0): Dominick Garcia 14 points 4 assists; Issad Solano 16 points, 8 rebounds; Luis Pacheco 15 points; Frederick Leverett 9 points, 7 rebs; Belen: S. Danny 20 points; D. Marcos 12 points.
▪ Somerset Silver Palms 51, Palm Glades 48 (OT): Isaac Bernard 8 points 12 rebounds; Josh Bell 10 points; Daniel Truque 18 points, 13 rebounds; Jayden Lee 15 points. Record: Silver Palms 2-0.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Krop 72, Miami Beach 18: Krop Francois 26 points, 9 rebounds, 6 steals; Weingard 12 points, 6 assists; Ali 9 points; Hornstein 6; Joseph 6; Walker 5; B. Knowles 4; Mills 4; Beach: Demetriades 3; Jarquin 6; Ramos 3; Pierre 6.
▪ Calvary Christian 46 FAU High 13: CC Julia Sieradzan 18 points 16 rebounds; Brianna Diaz 12 points. FAU Lisa Campion 10 points.
▪ Doral Academy 53, Miami Springs 15: DA: Avilés 14, Barrios 11, Rodriguez 7, Ayala 6, Perez 5, Almodóvar 2, Vega 2, Solís 2, López 2, Guzmán 2. MS: Walker 4, Fuller 3, Pason 2, Fernandez 2, Silva 2, Artyana 1, Ghadafii 1. Half: DA 31, MS 9. Rebounds: Avilés 8. Assists: Rodriguez 7. Steals: Perez 4, Ayala 4, Rodriguez 4.
▪ Coral Gables 66, South Miami 18: CG (2-5) Cruzata 18, Mendez 7, Arguello 6, Flores 3, Ramos 10, Pinera 4, Walton 15, Lamadriz 3. SM Sebai 4, Carvajal 9, Evora 3, Cruz 2. Rebounds: Lamadriz 11. Steals: Walton 6. Assists: Cruzata 2
▪ Terra 52, St Brendan 51: Terra (5-3): Hernandez 19, Aguila 10, Gutierrez 7, Rodriguez 6, Vazquez 2, Lopez 6, Cosomano 3, Medina 2. St. Brendan (7-1): Viaros 13, Armas 2, Prieto 22, Gonzalez 3, Alonso 6, Diaz 3, Rodriguez 2. Rebounds: Hernandez 7, assists Medina 3, Steals Hernandez 6.
▪ Killian 60, Coral Reef 33: Kil: Tamia Grant 13, Bell 13, Johnson 10, Washington 8, Tamara Grant 7, Schafer 5, Cannon 4. Rebounds: Cannon 10. Assists: Johnson 5. Steals: Tamia Grant 7. Blocks: Tamara Grant 4.
BOYS’ SOCCER
▪ University School 5, Coral Springs Charter 0: Jared Plotka 2 goals. Ricky Kiblisky recorded his fifth shutout. Record: University School 5-0-1.
▪ Doral Academy 3, Mater 1: Christian Ramirez, Alejandro Proce and Christian Rodriguez scored for Doral.
▪ Killian 5, Coral Reef 2: Diego Hernandez and Sebassistsian Serea each had two goals for Killian.
▪ Columbus 2, Southwest 0: Nicolas Dopazo scored both goals.
▪ Coral Gables 2, Coral Park 1: John Mark Kellogg and Ivan Balsas scored for 5-2 Coral Gables.
▪ Miami Beach 2, Braddock 0: Jean-Carlo Lantigua and Julian Enriquez scored for 9-0 Miami Beach,and Jose Escobar recorded his eighth shutout.
▪ Varela 7, Southridge 0: Andres Jaramillo recorded his fifth shutout of the season.
▪ Ferguson 4, Palmetto 2: Arturo Bermea, Johmichael Franceschi, Tyler Johnson and Erikk Ordonez each scored FER 4-0-3.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
▪ Miami High 1, South Miami 1
▪ Westminster Christian 11, Pinecrest Prep 0: Sophia Vilar 3 goals, Priscilla Hernandez 2 goals, Madison Precht 2 goals, Saskia Hernandez 3 assists. Meagan Diaz recorded the shutout.
▪ Coral Gables 6, Coral Park 0: Amanda-Rose Cabrera 2 goals; Hannah Evans 2 goals. Record: CG 9-1
▪ Gulliver 8, Coral Shores 0: Daniela Correa 6 goals, Julia Cili 2 goals, 2 assists. Record: Gulliver 4-2
▪ Braddock 3, Miami Beach 1: Jillian Falcon, Abril Varona and Kailyn Loveira scored for Miami Beach.
▪ St. Thomas 8, Hollywood Hills 0: Morgan Armstrong 3 goals; Chloe O'neill 2 goals.
▪ Coral Reef 6, Mater Academy 0: Katherine Diaz 4 goals and Christian Velasquez recorded her seventh shutout; CR 9-0.
▪ Archimedean 6, Westwood Christian 1: Emely Acobo 3 goals and 2 assists and Isabella Garcia scored twice; A 7-1.
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 4, South Broward 0: Sofia Mallardi 2 goals and an assist and Riley Balser had 2 assists.
WRESTLING
▪ Stoneman Douglas 42 Dillard 41: 106: Wolk (MSD) p. Smith; 113: Vasson (D) p. Patton; 120: Nimah (MSD) by forfeit; 126: S. Erched (MSD) forfeit; 132 McNichol (D) p. Notkin; 138: Parchment (D) p. Lackey; 145: Dixson (D) p. Fishman; 152: Fleming (MSD) p. Wilson; 160: Fene (D) p. Q. Heller; 170: Z. Heller (MSD) p. Williams; 182: McDonald (D) by forfeit: 195: Kelly (MSD) pin Paul; 220 Seol (D) p. Hartman; 285: Valentin-Moreno (MSD) pin O’Neal.
