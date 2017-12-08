Switching American Heritage schools pays off for versatile quarterback

More Videos 1:54 American Heritage coach Pat Surtain after Class 5A state championship Pause 1:12 Champagnat celebrates Class 2A state football championship​ 2:55 Champagnat sophomore Johnquai Lewis about Class 2A final 1:27 Champagnat coach Dennis Marroquin on winning state championship 2:56 Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man 0:05 Police dashcam captures fireball in sky over New Jersey 0:30 South Florida brace yourself for temperatures in the 40s and 50s 1:00 Mist-filled blossoms you can touch 0:43 Netanyahu hails 'milestone' decision by Trump on Jerusalem 2:13 Popular windsurfing business forced to close after Irma faces bigger challenges Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

American Heritage repeats as undefeated Class 5A state champs American Heritage celebrates after defeating the Baker County Wildcats 44-15 to win the Class 5A State High School Football Championship at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Friday, December 8, 2017. American Heritage celebrates after defeating the Baker County Wildcats 44-15 to win the Class 5A State High School Football Championship at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Friday, December 8, 2017.

American Heritage celebrates after defeating the Baker County Wildcats 44-15 to win the Class 5A State High School Football Championship at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Friday, December 8, 2017.