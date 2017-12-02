Photo Gallery: Florida High School Football Playoffs | Dec. 1, 2017

American Heritage HS Miles Jones (1) runs the ball as they play Immokalee HS at American Heritage HS, December 1, 2017. American Heritage won 28-21.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
American Heritage HS Josh Alexander (4) looks at an over thrown ball as Immokalee HS Andres Garcia (23) gives chase in the second quarter at American Heritage HS, December 1, 2017. American Heritage won 28-21.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
American Heritage HS Marcus Lodge (15) jumps in the air after scoring a first quarter touchdown as Josh Alexander (4) celebrates with him as they play Immokalee HS at American Heritage HS, December 1, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
American Heritage HS Ruben Hyppolite (24) looks to tackle Immokalee HS quarterback R.J. Rosales (18) in the second quarter at American Heritage HS, December 1, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
American Heritage HS Anthony Brown (13), and Tyson Campbell (8), fail to stop Immokalee HS Louis Shedro (3) second quarter touchdown, at American Heritage HS, December 1, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
American Heritage HS defense struggles with Immokalee HS quarterback R.J. Rosales at American Heritage HS, December 1, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
American Heritage HS Dyllon (6) Lester attempts to stop Immokalee HS Abraham Alce (49) in the first quarter at American Heritage HS, December 1, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
American Heritage HS Miles Jones (1) fumbles the ball in the first quarter as they play Immokalee HS at American Heritage HS, December 1, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
American Heritage HS Patrick Surtain (2) on the field after his kick return was cut short as they play Immokalee HS at American Heritage HS, December 1, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
American Heritage HS Miles Jones (1) runs the ball and is tackled by the Immokalee HS defense at American Heritage HS, December 1, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Northwestern Bulls running back Corey Hammett (4) on carry against Naples Golden Eagles during the 6A state semifinal football game on Fri., December 1, 2017 at Traz Powell Stadium in Miami. Northwestern won 42-7.
ANDREW ULOZA
Northwestern Bulls running back Davonne Bo Kendrick (34) avoids Naples Golden Eagles defender during the 6A state semifinal football game on Fri., December 1, 2017 at Traz Powell Stadium in Miami.
ANDREW ULOZA
Northwestern Bulls running back Davonne Bo Kendrick (34) on carry against Naples Golden Eagles defender during the 6A state semifinal football game on Fri., December 1, 2017 at Traz Powell Stadium in Miami.
ANDREW ULOZA
Northwestern Bulls running back Davonne Bo Kendrick (34) tries to escape Naples Golden Eagles defenders during the 6A state semifinal football game on Fri., December 1, 2017 at Traz Powell Stadium in Miami.
ANDREW ULOZA
Northwestern Bulls Jacquez Stuart (17) celebrates a touchdown against Naples Golden Eagles during the 6A state semifinal football game on Fri., December 1, 2017 at Traz Powell Stadium in Miami.
ANDREW ULOZA
Northwestern Bulls Jacquez Stuart (17) runs for a touchdown against Naples Golden Eagles during the 6A state semifinal football game on Fri., December 1, 2017 at Traz Powell Stadium in Miami.
ANDREW ULOZA
Andrew Reese Jr. of Miami High is consoled after losing to Atlantic High 28-21 in the 8A state semifinal. Miami High and Atlantic High. Atlantic High Stadium, Delray Beach, FL. 12/1/17.
Jim Rassol
Atlantic Eagles cornerback Kenih Lovely (2) up ends Miami Stingarees running back Johnny Ford (5) after a short gain in Delray Beach, Florida on December 1, 2017.
Allen Eyestone
Atlantic Eagles defensive end Alexander Jean-Mary (14) is tackled by Miami Stingarees quarterback Isaias Castellon (12) after intercepting a pass in the first quarter in Delray Beach, Florida on December 1, 2017.
Allen Eyestone
Miami Stingarees quarterback Isaias Castellon (12) is pressured by Atlantic Eagles outside linebacker Darius Mosley (4) in the second quarter in Delray Beach, Florida on December 1, 2017.
Allen Eyestone
St. Thomas Aquinas' Jalen Mackic feels the loss after the Venice Indians won 27-20 at the Class 7A state football semifinal played at Powell-Davis Stadium, Friday evening Dec. 1, 2017, in Venice, Florida. Venice won 27-20.
[Herald-Tribune Staff Photo
[Herald-Tribune Staff Photo
St. Thomas Aquinas' Samuel Llewellyn gets a few yards during the first quarter against the Venice Indians during the Class 7A state football semifinal at Powell-Davis Stadium, Friday evening Dec. 1, 2017, in Venice, Florida. [Herald-Tribune staff photo / Thomas Bender]
[Herald-Tribune staff photo / Thomas Bender]
St. Thomas Aquinas' Daniel Carter is stopped at the line of scrimmage against the Venice Indians during the Class 7A state football semifinal at Powell-Davis Stadium, Friday evening Dec. 1, 2017, in Venice, Florida.
[Herald-Tribune staff photo / Thomas Bender]