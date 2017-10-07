Sibling rivalry leads to new record at BCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

Kathleen Golding of Cooper City had one goal in mind while swimming the 200 Individual Medley in the finals of the BCAA Swimming and Diving Championships at the Central Park Aquatic Complex in Plantation on Saturday.
Don’t let her sister beat her.
Not only did Golding defeat her sister Molly, she won the event setting a new BCAA record of 2:02.93 previously held by Lindsey McKnight of Douglas set in 2009 at 2:03.64. It was the first of two meet records for the junior.
“I just wanted to go out there and race and do the best I could do,” said Golding. “My sister was swimming right next to me, and I was thinking I can’t let her beat me.”
Molly Golding finished second at 2:13.44.
Golding, who has drawn interest from the University of Florida, Tennessee, Purdue and Notre Dame, won the 100 free in a record time of 51.40, breaking the record of 52.10 set by Tiffany Oliver of Cypress Bay set in 2009.
“I felt I had a better chance than the 200 IM,” Golding said of breaking the 100 freestyle meet record. “This means a lot to me.”
The Cypress Bay boys and girls won the team titles with 419 and 554 points, respectively. The Fort Lauderdale boys were second (345.50), as were the St. Thomas Aquinas girls with 426 points.
Nicholas Dworet of Douglas was also a double winner with victories in the 50 free (21.77) and the 100 free (47.81). Giulia Guerra Montes of Fort Lauderdale won the 500 free (5:12.65) and the 100 backstroke (59.48). The final double winner of the night was Kevin Derijze of Fort Lauderdale in the 200 IM (1:55.03) and the 100 breastroke (1:00.33).
Diego Machado of Cypress Bay won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:42.92, but that was half his story.
The sophomore flew in from South America on Saturday at 4 a.m. after competing in the Junior South American games in Chile.
“I’m pretty tired,” Machado said. “I tried to sleep on the plane, but there was a baby crying.”
Boys’ team scores (Top 5): Cypress Bay 419; Fort Lauderdale 345.50; St. Thomas Aquinas 321; Douglas 316; Cooper City 314.
Individual results: 200 Medley Relay: Pembroke Pines Charter 1:39.51; 200 freestyle: Machado (CB) 1:42.92; 200 Individual Medley: De Grijze (FTL) 1:55.03; 50 freestyle: Dworet (DOUG) 21.77; 100 butterfly: Rodriguez (PPC) 52.46; 100 freestyle: Dworet (DOUG) 47.81; 500 freestyle: Lares (PPC) 4:36.77; 200 Freestyle Relay: Cooper City 1:31.50; 100 backstroke: Roche (PPC) 52.58; 100 breaststroke: De Grijze (FTL) 1:00.33; 400 Freestyle Relay: Pembroke Pines Charter 3:15.80; Diving: Dietrich (DOUG) 206.55.
Girls’ team scores (Top 5): Cypress Bay 554; St. Thomas Aquinas 426; Cooper City 334; Fort Lauderdale 332; Cardinal Gibbons 166.
Individual results: 200 Medley Relay: Cypress Bay 1:51.15; 200 freestyle: Lane (CB) 1:59.20; 200 Individual Medley: K Golding (COOP) 2:02.93; 50 freestyle: Banks (CB) 24.23; 100 butterfly: Ross (FTL) 57.95; 100 freestyle: K. Golding (COOP) 51.40; 500 freestyle: Guerre Montes (FTL) 5:12.65; 200 Freestyle Relay: Cooper City 1:40.88; 100 backstroke: Guerre Montes (FTL) 59.48; 100 breaststroke: Yates (CG) 1:07.45; 400 Freestyle Relay: Cypress Bay 3:40.92; Diving: Rosen (DOUG) 232.45.
