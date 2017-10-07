Doral football wakes up, defeats Miami Springs

Doral Academy wide receiver Brieon Fuller woke up early Saturday morning with a big day planned.
First, with a 10:30 a.m. kickoff, he wanted to help lead his Doral Academy Firebirds to a big district win over Miami Springs. Then he wanted make sure they did it quick enough so he could get home and watch his beloved University of Miami Hurricanes, a program he will bring his talents to in two years, take on Florida State.
Fuller, just a junior who committed to UM over a year ago, got both as he enjoyed a big day to help Doral overcome a sluggish first half start and pull away in the second half and rout host Miami Springs 43-6. The win moved the Firebirds to 5-1 overall but a perfect 5-0 in Distict 16-7A and will need only to defeat Goleman next week to wrap up their second straighit district title.
“Yeah, we struggled a little bit early but eventually we kicked things into high gear and got done what we needed to get done,” said Fuller who finished the day with five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns including a 55-yarder in the first quarter that gave Doral an early 7-0 lead. “Now I’ve got to get back and see if we can get the Canes a big win this afternoon.”
After a first half that saw them play like the alarm clocks had gone off late, the Firebirds eventually got their high-octane fast-paced offense cracking in the second half as quarterback Miles Hayes enjoyed a huge day, completing 20-of-30 passes for 290 yards and five touchdowns, two to Fuller, two to Shawn Hampton and one to Natavious Payne.
“Between it being our third game in nine days and having to get up and play on a Saturday morning, it was almost predictable that we might’ve come out a little sluggish at the start,” said Doral head coach Jase Stewart. “Even though we had way too many penalties (14 for 130) the kids did a good job of coming out here today and doing what they had to do and take care of business. Now we need to keep moving on and get this district wrapped up.”
FRIDAY FOOTBALL
▪ Palmetto 45, North Miami 20: Palmetto (4-1) scored 21 unanswered points in the second quarter to pull away late in a game played at Southridge.
“The offensive line gave me everything I wanted, we stayed focused and the defense was hungry,” Panthers quarterback Cairiq Rackley said.
Rackley led Palmetto with 170 passing yards and four total touchdowns. Trey Flowers rushed for 102 yards on 12 carries. Ivan Thomas caught four passes for 30 yards.
Isaiah Velez led North Miami with 284 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He left the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent leg injury.
▪ Monsignor Pace 44, Hialeah 7: After a short medical leave, coach Joe Zaccheo returned to the sideline Friday night and watched his host Spartans dominate the T-Breds from start to finish.
Led by running backs Tyrone Douglas and Willie Floyd, each of who had over 100 yards rushing, Pace (3-1) rolled up over 400 yards of offense. Defensively, Cesar Medina led the way with seven tackles and three sacks as the Hialeah offense was held to under 100 yards.
▪ Miramar 49, Flanagan 14: Steven Williams went 9 for 14 for 122 yards and threw three touchdown passes as the Patriots (4-1, 4-0 in district) avenged one of its district losses last season. Katravis Geter led the ground game with 82 yards on eight carries.
▪ Everglades Prep 44, Palm Glades Prep 0: Demetrius Burns went 8 for 14 for 190 yards, threw three touchdown passes and ran for 53 yards and a touchdown. Sirr Daye ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
▪ North Broward Prep 41, La Salle 19: Daniel Parker ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Logan Shooster ran for a touchdown, threw for another to Notre Dame commit Kevin Austin (4 catches, 94 yards) and intercepted two passes.
▪ Palmer Trinity 49, Pinecrest Prep 0: Senior Alex Navarro led the Falcons (4-2) in their first game on their new home field with 124 rushing yards on 14 carries. Navarro also set a school record with four rushing touchdowns. Kyon Royal led the defense with five tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception return for a touchdown.
▪ Kings Academy 35, Pine Crest 21: Kamran Kadivar completed 11 of 20 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Panthers. Brett Elpert had 13 tackles and a sack.
▪ More scores: American Heritage 42, Stranahan 3; Central 44, Blanche Ely 14; South Dade 37, NMB 7; Columbus 28, Lakeland Lake Gibson 7; Norland 41, Southwest 0; Miami High 42, Killian 0; University School 35, Delray American Heritage 14; South Miami 49, Westland Hialeah 0; Braddock 27, Coral Park 0; Reagan 46, Mourning 6; Western 48, Cypress Bay 7; Douglas 18, Coral Springs 8; American 36, HML 0; Plantation 41, Everglades 14; West Broward 7, McArthur 0; Nova 40, Fort Lauderdale 27; Cooper City 24, South Broward 6; Key West 38, Westminster Christian 7; Northeast 12, Boyd Anderson 6; Coconut Creek 17, Hallandale 7; Monarch 31, Piper 6; Taravella 27, Coral Glades 14; Coral Springs Charter 28, Pompano Beach 20; St. Andrews 43, Pines Charter 8; Benjamin 71, Westminster Academy 18; Somerset Silver Palms 28, Keys Gate 22; Ransom Everglades 6, Coral Shores 3.
CROSS-COUNTRY
▪ FSU Invitational: The Belen Jesuit boys’ and Pine Crest girls’ won the team titles at the FSU Prestate Invitational at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee on Saturday morning. Senior Joshua Collins led Belen with a time of 15:59 that earned him a sixth-place individual finish. The team scored 132 points in a field that included 25 schools in the Boys’ Elite race.
Pine Crest secured the girls’ title with 58 points and was led by sophomore Maya Beleznay, who placed third with a time of 18:30.4.
▪ 305 Classic: Coral Park’s boys won the 305 Classic on Friday at Larry and Penny Thompson Park after edging Coral Gables by one point. Gables’ senior Cavan Wilson won the individual title with a time of 16:19.76. Key West junior Nicole Matysik won the girls’ title with a time of 19:06.65. Reagan was the runner-up and top Dade girls’ team behind meet champion Lake Worth Park Vista.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Monsignor Pace d. MAST 25-20, 24-26, 15-25, 25-19, 15-4: Katarina Fusco 6 aces, 11 services points, 15 digs; Vanessa Perez-Robles 6 aces, 28 assist, 10 digs; Tabi Lins 7 services points, 8 kills, 22 digs.
▪ Ransom Everglades d. Carrollton 25-11, 25-14, 25-5: Erin Bakes 5 kills,2 blocks; Sydney Bent 11 kills; Alina Pedroso 8 digs and 6 service points; Julia Ortiz 4 kills.
