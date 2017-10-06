Palmetto scores 21 unanswered to pull away from North Miami and get the win

Palmetto (4-1) scored 21 unanswered points in the second quarter to pull away for a 45-20 win over North Miami (2-3) Friday night at Southridge Park.

“The offensive line gave me everything I wanted, we stayed focused and the defense was hungry,” Panthers quarterback Cairiq Rackley said.

The Palmetto defense dominated the second quarter and did most of the scoring on its own. Eddie Williams recovers a muffed punt and returned it for a 30-yard touchdown. Two plays later, Cuevas Russ scored on a 14-yard interception return. Corey Collier intercepted a pass on the following drive to setup a three-yard touchdown run by Rackley.

Lennox Howard scored the first points of the game when he turned a short pass from Rackley up field for 56-yards. North Miami respond with a 14-yard touchdown catch by Ronald Fanfan. The Panthers led 7-6 going into the second quarter.

The Panthers added ten points in the second quarter on a field goal by Tyler Larco and a one-yard Rackley quarterback sneak. Rackley throw his second touchdown pass to Joseph Hardy in the fourth quarter.

Rackley led Palmetto with 170 passing yards and four total touchdowns. Trey Flowers rushed for 102 yards on 12 carries. Ivan Thomas caught four passes for 30 yards.

Isaiah Velez led North Miami with 224 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He left the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent leg injury.

Sunset 12, Goleman 11: Jamahl Horne scored two second half touchdowns to help the Knights (4-2, 2-1) overcome a 11-0 halftime deficit to the Gators (1-3, 0-2) Friday evening at Southridge Park.

“I had faith in my team and in the second half we came out stronger,” Horne said.

Gabriel Hernandez scored the only first quarter points when he connected on a 32-yard field goal. John Correa added a nine-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Horne’s first touchdown came on a one-yard run in the third quarter. His second score came on a bubble-screen pass from Joshua Jackson with 5:46 left in the fourth quarter. Horne took it 88-yards for the go-ahead score.

“Coach just told me to run on that last play,” Horne said.

A fumble recovery by the Gators setup a final drive inside the last two minutes. Goleman ran down to the Sunset two yard line with 16 seconds left and no timeouts. Goleman ran it again on second down, but was stopped and time expired.

Horne finished with two receptions for 101 yards. Sunset will face South Miami next week and will try to gain ground on Doral Academy (5-1, 4-0) for the district 16 lead.

BOWLING

TERRA’s boys and Ferguson girls’ took home the Youth Fair championships on Friday afternoon at Bird Bowl.

Killian’s Joseph Crusan bowled the highest series for the boys with a 665. Columbus’ Giancarlo Perez bowled a high game of 257. TERRA swept Ferguson in the Baker bracket final.

On the girls’ side, Braddock’s Alexa Hernandez bowled a 667 high series and a 245 high game. Ferguson swept Krop in the Baker bracket final round.

MORE BOYS’ BOWLING

▪ Southwest d. Belen 3-0: Fernando De La Lana (BEL) high game 194, Ethan Menéndez (SW) high series 457. ▪ Southwest d. Goleman: Ethan Menéndez (SW) high game 196, high series 525. ▪ Southwest d. Gulliver 3-0: Ethan Menéndez (SW) high game 235, high series 579 ▪ Krop 7, Miami High 0: Joshua Klein (K) high game 216, high series 563; K 6-1. ▪ American 7, Central 0: Gilbert Fulton (A) high game 140, Troy Robinson (A) high series 374; A 3-3. ▪ HML 7, Carol City 0: Trace Reid (HML) high game 236, high series 548. ▪ HML 7, Mourning 0: Trace Reid high game 227, high series 557.

GIRLS’ BOWLING

▪ Southwest d. Goleman: Gabriella Avila high game 153, high series 418 ▪ Gulliver d. Southwest 2-1: Jessica Berman (GP) high game 186, high series 420. ▪ Krop 7, Miami High 0: Daniela Nechtman (K) high game 187, high series 438. K 6-1. ▪ American 5, Central 2: Melanie Starks (A) high game 122, high series 292; A 2-4.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL