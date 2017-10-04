Southridge and Carol City meet in matchup of reigning state champions

The Florida High School Athletic Association released an update this week on where football teams stack up so far in the standings in the first year of its new playoff selection format.
One surprise was in Class 8A, where as of last week’s games, defending state champion Southridge would not make the playoffs if the season ended this week.
The Spartans have plenty of time to collect enough points to change that and can pick up plenty this week if they can beat the other reigning state champion from Miami-Dade County — Carol City — on Friday night.
Meanwhile in Broward, St. Thomas Aquinas is looking to avoid a rare losing streak against a team that has given it grief in the recent past, Deerfield Beach.
THE TOP 20
1. Plantation American Heritage (3-0) vs. Stranahan (2-2), 7, Friday, S. Plantation.
Andre’s pick: Heritage 38, Stranahan 7. After some time off, the Patriots begin rolling up district wins.
2. Central (5-1) at Blanche Ely (2-3), 7, Friday.
Andre’s pick: Central 47, Ely 6. Rockets should continue to roll as they brace for last two major district battles.
3. St. Thomas Aquinas (3-1) vs. 6. Deerfield Beach (3-1), 7, Friday, Aquinas.
Andre’s pick: Aquinas 10, Deerfield Beach 7. Which defense will have the better game?
4. Northwestern (4-1): Idle.
5. Cardinal Gibbons (5-0): Idle.
7. Carol City (3-1) vs. 10. Southridge (3-1), 7:30, Friday, Traz.
Andre’s pick: Carol City 18, Southridge 6. Chiefs’ offensive firepower tips the scales in their favor.
8. Chaminade (3-2): Idle.
9. South Dade (4-0) vs. North Miami Beach (3-1), 7:30, Friday, Harris.
Andre’s pick: South Dade 25, NMB 12. Bucs make it a worse week for NMB.
11. Columbus (4-1) vs. Lakeland Lake Gibson (2-2), 5:30, Friday, Columbus.
Andre’s pick: Columbus 17, Lake Gibson 10. Explorers sweep their tough stretch of three games in nine days.
12. Norland (2-2) vs. Southwest (1-4), 3:30, Friday, Traz.
Andre’s pick: Norland 48, Southwest 2. Vikings still would make playoffs if season ended today despite two close district losses.
13. Miami High (4-1) vs. Killian (1-3), 3:30, Friday, Tropical.
Andre’s pick: Miami High 35, Killian 7. Coming off huge win over Gables, Stings stay on course.
14. Palmetto (3-1) vs. North Miami (2-2), 7:30, Friday, Southridge.
Andre’s pick: Palmetto 21, North Miami 14. Depending on seeding, this could be a preview of a first-round playoff game.
15. University School (3-0) at Delray American Heritage (3-2), 7, Friday.
Andre’s pick: University 35, Heritage 31. Would be a solid road win for the Sharks.
16. Western (5-0) at Cypress Bay (2-2), 7, Friday.
Andre’s pick: Western 24, Cypress Bay 7. The three-team race in District 12-8A continues to heat up.
17. Champagnat Catholic (4-1) vs. Edison (0-5), 3:30, Saturday, Traz.
Andre’s pick: Champagnat 42, Edison 6. Another comfortable win for the Lions.
18. Miramar (3-1) vs. Flanagan (1-4), 7, Friday, Miramar.
Andre’s pick: Miramar 42, Flanagan 3. Nowhere near as close as it’s been in recent years this time as Patriots get some payback.
19. Booker T. Washington (2-3) vs. Coral Gables (2-3), 7, Saturday, Traz.
Andre’s pick: Booker T. 28, Gables 13. Which team gets back on track in this game?
20. Doral (4-1) at Miami Springs (2-2), 10:30 a.m., Saturday.
Andre’s pick: Doral 38, Miami Springs 7. Firebirds on course to win district title if they take care of business.
Dropped out: 20. Plantation (4-1).
On the rise: Nova (4-0), Coconut Creek (2-1), Monsignor Pace (2-1), Belen (3-2).
MORE GAMES
Thursday – Miami-Dade: Somerset Silver Palms vs. Keys Gate (Harris), 7; Keys Gate 19-11.
Friday - Miami-Dade: North Broward Prep at La Salle, 7:30; NBP 40-21; Goleman vs. Sunset (Southridge), 3:30; Sunset 28-14; Braddock vs. Coral Park (Tropical), 7:30; Braddock 31-20; American vs. Hialeah-Miami Lakes (Milander), 7:30; American 24-6; Homestead vs. Miami Beach (Memorial), 7; Homestead 29-6; Reagan vs. Mourning (Ives Estates), 3:30; Reagan 34-3; Hialeah at Monsignor Pace, 7:30; Pace 24-12; Westland Hialeah at South Miami, 2:30; South Miami 43-6; Everglades Prep at Palm Glades Prep, 4; PGP 27-16; Palmer Trinity at Pinecrest Prep, 4; Palmer 42-7; Westminster Christian at Key West, 7:30; Key West 34-13; Coral Shores at Ransom Everglades (Ransom Middle), 7:30; C. Shores 24-10.
Broward: North Broward Prep at La Salle, 7:30; NBP 40-21; Fort Lauderdale at Nova, 7; Nova 27-10; Piper vs. Monarch (Coconut Creek), 7; Piper 27-14; Coconut Creek at Hallandale, 7; Creek 20-9; Northeast at Boyd Anderson, 7; BA 26-7; McArthur vs. West Broward (Flanagan), 7; West Broward 38-10; South Broward at Cooper City, 7; S. Broward 20-10; Everglades vs. Plantation (PAL), 7; Plantation 30-7; Coral Springs at Douglas, 7; Coral Springs 14-7; Coral Glades vs. Taravella (Coral Springs), 7; Taravella 28-18; Coral Springs Charter at Pompano Beach, 7; Charter 35-20; Kings Academy at Pine Crest, 7; Kings 47-14; Benjamin at Westminster Academy, 7; Benjamin 35-13; Pines Charter at Boca St. Andrews, 7; St. Andrews 35-6.
Saturday - Miami-Dade: Varela at Hialeah Gardens, 10 a.m.; Varela 16-10; Broward: Archbishop McCarthy at Dillard, 7; Dillard 19-17.
ANDRE’S RECORD
Dade – Last week: 17-3; Season: 96-20; Broward Last week: 10-0; Season: 84-17.
Comments