Northwestern football too much for Hialeah-Miami Lakes

The sideline was a crowded place with players and coaches when the Northwestern Bulls took the field at Milander Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.
In front of them was an opponent that would serve no threat in outmatched and outgunned Hialeah-Miami Lakes in a District 16-6A matchup being made up after the Hurricane Irma disruption.
And it turned out that way as the Bulls punched the time clock and quickly dispatched the Trojans in a 47-0 running-clock victory to improve to 4-1, 1-0 in district play.
But on this day, it was who was not on the sidelines for the Bulls that was news, that being the man they affectionately refer to as “Coach Max” — coach Max Edwards.
Just hours before the Bulls were scheduled to take on No. 2 nationally ranked IMG Academy in Bradention last Saturday, Edwards experienced severe chest pains and was rushed to a nearby hospital.
That’s where he remained until Tuesday afternoon at which time he was given the all-clear and released. According to Bulls assistant head coach Verne Louis, who stepped in for Edwards before Saturday night’s IMG contest as the interim head coach Saturday, Edwards was on his way back home.
“All of our coaches always do a great job of preparing these kids in getting them ready,” said Louis, who held out most of Northwestern’s key players, including quarterback Chantarius “Tutu” Atwell, while playing many reserves. “Coach Max is the foundation of this program and the kids were a little down but once they found out he was going to be OK okay and was on his way back to Miami, it was all good and they were able to go out and focus and play. Now we’re back on track.”
According to reports, what might have triggered Edwards’ episode was when he learned that some of his players were hanging out by the pool at the hotel, some place they were not supposed to be and became upset.
One of those players was defensive end Demetrius Mayes who felt terrible and tried to accept the blame.
“We didn’t know we weren’t supposed to be there and it was just like — he got upset about it and his chest started hurting a little while later,” said Mayes, a UCF commit, who was one of the many not playing Tuesday. “I felt bad about it, because I kind of caused it and it made me feel awful. When we heard that Coach Max was going to be OK okay and on his way back home, we were all relieved and felt good.”
“Last Saturday night was tough,” said Atwell, who left the IMG game with a bruised hip. “It was tough enough going up against a team like that but then to have what’s up with Coach Max — it was in the back of our minds. Today we knew he was going to be OK so that was a big relief.”
Louis said Edwards is expected back on the sideline for the game against Carol City on Oct. 14.
Volleyball
▪ Palmer Trinity d. Somerset 25-15, 25-14, 25-5: Sofia Santamaria 8 aces, 15 assists, 2 kills; Fiona McLaughlin 7 kills, 5 blocks; Mackenzie Serrate 11 aces, 17 assists. PT 5-4.
▪ St. Brendan d. Miami Springs 25-8, 25-6, 25-7: Camila Treptow 29 assists, 9 digs; Sam Fernandez 7 kills, 6 digs; Marcela Fernandez 4 kills, 4 digs. STB 13-4.
▪ Killian d. Varela 21-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-8: Patricia Manning 15 assists, 4 aces; Natali Andrade 9 serve receptions, 5 aces, 19 digs; Skyler Anderson 7 kills 8 aces 18 digs.
▪ Killian d. Varela 25-19, 25-17, 25-15: Ivana Jorge 11 kills, 4 blocks, 2 aces; Danielle Jimeno 10 kills, 7 blocks, 3 aces, 5 digs; Kylee Jacquet 12 kills, 4 blocks, 5 digs.
▪ Westminster Christian d. Key West 25-15, 25-13, 25-14: Amanda Maier 5 kills; Trinity Gibson 6 kills, 5 service points; Sydney Bond 14 assists, 7 digs, 2 aces; Emily Matias 6 kills, 4 digs. WCS 10-5.
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas d. Blanche Ely 25-4, 25-2, 25-3: Danielle Burns 12 aces, 24 service points; Julia Pullin 5 kills, 1 block.
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas d. Blanche Ely 25-3, 25-3, 25-2: Alex Knapik 4 kills, 5 aces, 17 service points; Sofia Pinzon 8 kills, 2 aces, 11 service points. STA 12-5.
▪ Carrollton d. LaSalle 25-22, 25-20, 25-13: Isabella Vazquez 7 kills, 3 digs; Angelica Socarras 7 kills, 3 digs; Rebecca Fernandez 22 digs, 2 aces.
▪ Carrollton d. LaSalle 25-19, 25-14, 22-25, 25-16: Gabriela Ramirez 28 assists, 5 kills, 5 aces; Angelica Socarras 11 kills; Emma Rivas-Vazquez 9 kills. CARR 5-8.
▪ Hebrew Academy d. La Progressiva 25-14, 25-22, 25-22: Amit Shushan 13 kills, 7 aces; Alina Sterenfeld 20 service points; Yael Bister 21 assists. HACD 5-3.
▪ Florida Christian d. International Studies 25-10, 25-11, 25-13: Kaley Walkland 16 points, 9 aces, 2 kills; Madison Estape 14 points, 5 aces, 7 assists, 3 digs; Emily Ruiz 9 points, 2 aces, 7 kills, 6 digs. FCS 10-4.
▪ Pine Crest d. Chaminade-Madonna 25-9, 19-25, 25-19, 25-23: Carley Blake 12 kills, 5 digs; Arielle Ghiloni 21 digs, 9 kills; Shari Stenglein 33 assists; Amanda Allende (CM) 14 kills, 12 digs; Carly Price (CM) 32 assists, 7 digs, 14 service points; Danielle Franzosa (CM) 22 digs.
Boys’ Golf
▪ Archbishop McCarthy Maverick Invitational at Jacaranda CC West Course (Par 72): Team Results: 1. St. Thomas Aquinis 293, 2. Columbus 300, 3, Clearwater Central Catholic 308, 4. Cardinal Gibbons 311, 5. Gulf Coast 313, 6. Douglas, WPB-King’s Academy and Belen 316, 9. Archbishop McCarthy 330, 10. Boca Raton-St. Andrews 336, 11. Pine Crest 338, 12. Miami Country Day 339, 13. Westminster Christian 351, 14. University 364, 15. Doral Academy 395.
Individual results: 1. Brett Roberts (STA) 71; 2. Roberto Nieves (COL), Davis Harrison (CC) 72; 4. DJ Francey (STA), 4. Jack Irons (GC) 73; 6. Billy Civitella (CG), Tyler Faila (STA), Roman Lopez (GULL), Emanuel Romero (BEL) 74; 10. Kody Finn (DOUG), Dominic Carrera (PC) 75, Alex Martell (STA), Sharif Amastah (COL) 75.
PC: Dylan Glatt 81, Rafael Salazar-Paranhos 89, Avyah Sharma 93, Jonathan Shashoua 94.
