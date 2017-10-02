Miami Herald’s High School football Top 20: Monday night football features major district battles

Get ready for double the action in high school football this week.
With 24 games scheduled for Monday alone, numerous Miami-Dade and Broward County teams will play both early and late this week to make up contests that were postponed last month due to Hurricane Irma.
The Monday night schedule features some crucial district matchups that will already go a long way toward determining championships and playoff seeding.
And after a surprising road loss by St. Thomas Aquinas in Arizona, there’s been a shakeup at the top of the poll.
Here’s a look:
THE TOP 20
NOTE: Predictions listed only for Monday and Tuesday games.
1. Plantation American Heritage (3-0)
Next game: vs. Stranahan (2-2), 7, Friday, S. Plantation.
2. Central (4-1) vs. Edison (0-4), 3:30, Monday, Traz.
Andre C. Fernandez’s pick: Central 45, Edison 6. Rockets should cruise through their next three games before showdown with Northwestern.
3. St. Thomas Aquinas (3-1)
Next game: vs. 6. Deerfield Beach (3-1), 7, Friday, Aquinas.
4. Northwestern (3-1) vs. Hialeah-Miami Lakes (0-3), 3:30, Tuesday, Milander.
Andre’s pick: Northwestern 49, HML 3. Bulls dealing with a lot and could use a victory.
5. Cardinal Gibbons (4-0) vs. Jackson (3-1), 7:30, Tuesday, Traz.
Andre’s pick: Cardinal Gibbons 28, Jackson 12. Chiefs continue to roll with another district win.
6. Deerfield Beach (3-1)
Next game: at 3. St. Thomas Aquinas (3-1), 7.
7. Carol City (2-1) vs. 10. Norland (2-1), 7:30, Monday, Traz.
Andre’s pick: Carol City 14, Norland 12. Likely a must-win game for either side to remain in contention for district title.
8. Booker T. (2-2) at 13. Columbus (3-1), 5, Monday.
Andre’s pick: Booker T. 24, Columbus 21. Good "measuring stick" game for both sides.
9. Chaminade (2-2) at Blanche Ely (2-2), 7, Monday.
Andre’s pick: Chaminade 38, Ely 8. Tough week for Ely with this and a clash with Central within a five-day span.
11. South Dade (3-0) vs. Homestead (3-0), 7, Monday, Harris.
Andre’s pick: South Dade 14, Homestead 6. Battle of unbeatens in the Battle for Lucy Street.
12. Southridge (2-1) vs. Killian (1-2), 7, Monday, Southridge.
Andre’s pick: Southridge 33, Killian 3. Spartans shouldn’t have trouble with neighborhood rival.
14. Palmetto (3-1)
Next game: vs. North Miami (1-2), 7:30, Friday, Southridge.
15. Miami High (3-1) vs. Coral Gables (2-2), 5, Monday, Tropical.
Andre’s pick: Miami High 21, Coral Gables 14. Stings score a huge win against their longtime nemesis.
16. University School (3-0)
Next game: at Delray American Heritage (3-2), 7, Friday.
17. Western (4-0) vs. Hallandale (1-3), 7, Monday, Western.
Andre’s pick: Western 31, Hallandale 7. Despite short rest, the Wildcats remain unbeaten.
18. Champagnat Catholic (4-1)
Next game: vs. Edison (0-4), 3:30, Saturday, Traz.
19. Miramar (2-1) vs. 20. Plantation (4-0), 7, Monday, Miramar.
Andre’s pick: Miramar 20, Plantation 17. Defense makes the difference late in a game that will have major implications on District 12-8A title race.
MORE GAMES
Monday – Miami-Dade: Coral Reef vs. Varela (Southridge), 2:30; Reef 22-10; Southwest at Braddock, 3:30; Braddock 34-14; American vs. Hialeah (Doral), 3; Hialeah 27-13; Sunset at Doral Academy, 7:30; Doral 35-17; Ferguson at Belen Jesuit, 3:30; Belen 35-10; Mater Academy at Miami Springs, 4; Mater 21-12; Goleman at Reagan, 3:30; Reagan 27-14; South Miami vs. Mourning (Ives Estates), 3:30; S. Miami 28-6; Hialeah Gardens vs. Krop (Ives Estates), 7:30; Krop 42-7; Miami Beach vs. Coral Park (Memorial), 7; Beach 10-9; Broward: Hollywood Hills at Cooper City, 6; Cooper 24-14; Flanagan at South Plantation, 7; S. Plant. 24-10; Boyd Anderson at Dillard, 7; Dillard 19-8; Monarch vs. Taravella (Coral Springs), 7; Monarch 30-24; Melbourne Central Catholic at Archbishop McCarthy, 7; MCC 35-21.
Tuesday – Miami-Dade: North Miami vs. NMB (Milander), 7:30; NMB 27-20; Key West at La Salle, 4; Key West 24-10; Broward: Douglas at Piper, 7; Piper 17-14.
ANDRE’S RECORD
Dade - Last week: 18-4; Season: 79-17; Broward – Last week: 18-3; Season: 74-17.
