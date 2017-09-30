Loss to IMG least of Miami Northwestern’s worries Saturday

A gloom hung over Miami Northwestern on Saturday.
The Bulls finished their long day with a 21-0 road loss to IMG Academy, USA Today’s No. 2-ranked program filled with star high school players from across the country. But the defeat was secondary to the problems the coaching staff and players faced throughout the day.
Bulls head coach Max Edwards suffered a health emergency several hours before the game, one that forced him to go to a hospital in the Bradenton area, Bulls interim head coach Verne Louis said, but called the team after the game to tell his players that he was fine.
“Major [impact],” Louis said. “Major. Because that was on their minds.”
Bulls defensive end Demetrius Mayes Jr. agreed and took blame for Edwards’ incident, saying he and two teammates had gone to the hotel swimming pool when they hadn’t known they weren’t supposed to. Edwards’ health scare, Mayes believes, was tied to his being upset.
Bulls wide receiver Kiaryn Davis started his day by burying his father and then arrived at the game about 90 minutes before it started and played, Louis said.
“We had to hold him up,” Mayes said. “We had to be here as a brother to him, to help him battle. Whether your mom pass, your dad pass, we’re here for you as a family. It impacted us, too, just as much as it impacted him. He’s good though. He’s good.”
The Bulls (3-1) started poorly, as could be expected under such circumstances.
They committed four false start penalties on their first possession and allowed IMG (4-0) to score a 12-yard rushing touchdown on its first series. The Ascenders added a 24-yard receiving touchdown in the second quarter and a 1-yard touchdown run in the third for the final margin.
“We started the game sluggish on defense at first,” Mayes said. “We had a couple of mishaps, but the defense, our DBs, our D-line, we got pressure on the quarterback, forced them to make turnovers. We did what we could. You’ve got to eat it and go into next week and hold up your head.”
Bulls quarterback Tutu Atwell, one of the few bright spots for the Bulls offense early, fell to the ground with 6:27 remaining in the third quarter after a long run and was attended to for several moments. He came out of the game and didn’t return with what Louis described as a hip injury.
Bulls defensive back Divaad Wilson also suffered a left arm injury and was attended to for a few minutes on the sideline but described himself as fine after the game.
Those would be two big injuries as the Bulls move into District 16-6A play with a game against Hialeah-Miami Lakes at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“We’re beat up a little bit,” Bulls defensive back Sharod Oliver said. “It’s going to be pretty tough because it’s a district game, but I feel like we got it.”
