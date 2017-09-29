American Heritage trio named U.S. Army All-Americans

Tyson Campbell, Patrick Surtain, Jr. and Nesta Silvera are working on ending their high school careers in Orlando this December.
But they’ll each play a few more snaps together in a different black and gold uniform in San Antonio next January.
American Heritage’s talented defensive trio, rated among the best in the nation at their positions, each formally accepted their invitations to participate in the upcoming U.S. Army All-American Game January 6 at 1 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The game will be televised on NBC.
The three will follow in the footsteps of several American Heritage players chosen in recent years to earn an invitation to the game including Sony Michel, Tarvarus McFadden and Torrance Gibson.
"It’s going to be my last high school game, so I’m looking forward to competing and having fun out there," said Surtain, Jr., who is rated the No. 1 cornerback in this year’s senior class and remains uncommitted. "It’s going to be my last ride with my two amigos. I expect it to be fun."
Campbell, who ranks third in the country at cornerback according to 247Sports.com, has most of the major programs in the country including Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State, coveting his skills just like Surtain.
"This is a true blessing," Campbell said. "As a high school football player, it’s a dream to become an All-American so I can’t wait."
Campbell didn’t rule out the possibility of playing with Surtain, Jr. in college.
“We just talk about high school football right now, but if something like that happens, it happens,” Campbell said. “If it does I feel like corners like us could dominate.”
Silvera, a firm University of Miami commitment, is ranked No. 18 at his position.
"To be able to do that with my two brothers, that’s something that’s unheard of," Silvera said.
Heritage coach and former Miami Dolphin Patrick Surtain was also named an assistant coach in the game.
"It’s a great accomplishment for those guys," Surtain said. "I’ve seen the blood, sweat and tears they’ve put in. They’re definitely deserving."
In addition to three players and Surtain, Heritage will be represented during the halftime show by the school’s band tuba player Dominique Cunningham.
BASEBALL
The Miami Marlins plan to recognize standouts from Team USA’s national teams before the first pitch of Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves in a ceremony dubbed "Salute to Champions."
Among the honorees are American Heritage first baseman Triston Casas, a member of the 18-under team, which won international titles last year. St. Thomas Aquinas coach Troy Cameron, an assistant coach on the USA 15-under team will be honored as well.
Other honorees include Heritage infielder Giuseppe Ferraro, Mater Academy infielder Raynel Delgado and Miami Christian pitcher Alejandro Rosario.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Coral Reef d. Palmetto 18-25, 23-25, 25-15, 25-12, 15-8: Stefany Desroches 15 kills, 4 blocks; Dalayni Etienne 8 kills, 4 blocks; Evelyn Hunter 7 kills, 5 blocks; Lisa Mesa 18 digs; Valeria Salvaggio 34 assists; CR 7-0.
▪ Cardinal Gibbons d. Jensen Beach 13-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-7: Caitlyn Faber 15 kills, 19 assists, 2 blocks, 4 digs, 12 service points, 5 aces; Jenna Giaquinto 12 kills, 12 digs, 5 service points 3 aces; CG 3-3.
▪ Cypress Bay d. Chaminade-Madonna 18-25, 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 15-12: Danielle Franzosa 40 digs, 13 sevice points; Amanda Allende 20 kills, 14 digs, 12 service points; Carly Price 52 assists, 9 service points, 7 digs. CM 10-2.
▪ Riviera Prep d. International Studies, 25-21, 25-10, 25-15: Aryanah Diaz 10 kills, 14 assists, 10 digs, 3 aces; Ella Snayd 9 assists, 3 digs, 3 aces; Amanda Fernandez 7 kills, 2 digs; RP 8-4.
▪ TERRA d. Miami Springs 25-14, 25-19, 25-19: Andrea Gil 22 assists, 4 ace; Loreli Cabrera 8 kills, 3 blocks; Isabella Valeriano 8 kills, 2 ace; Allison Ferreira 5 kills.
▪ Doctors Charter d. Somerset 25-16, 25-16, 25-14: Gabriela Cabrera 12 hits, 4 blocks, 7 aces; Cassandra Wysong 4 hits, 3 aces, 7 digs; Autumn Bramble 7 aces, 4 hits, 2 digs. DC 2-2.
▪ American Heritage-Delray d. North Broward Prep 25-12, 25-6, 25-6
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
▪ American Heritage 121, Archbishop McCarthy 48: Christian Kopecki (AH) 100 fly, 200 free; Kevin Porto (AH) 50 free, 100 backstroke.
▪ Gulliver 139, Somerset 23; Archimedean 81, Somerset 57; Gulliver 139, Archimedean 27: Michael Sejas won 50 free, 100 free.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
▪ American Heritage 107, Archbishop McCarthy 62: Catharine Cooper (AH) won 100 and 200 freestyle.
▪ Gulliver 123, Somerset 35; Somerset 95, Archimedean 18; Gulliver 137, Archimedean 12: Marcela Ruppert-Gomez won 200 IM, 500 free.
BOYS’ GOLF
▪ Sagemont 156, North Broward Prep 178: Tyler Pham 35; Kolby Nguyen 38; Val Salemi 40.
BOYS’ BOWLING
▪ Belen 7, Central 0: Jacob Wutzler (BEL) high game 178, high series 472. Belen 4-1.
▪ Coral Park 7, Miami High 0: Alexis Escobar (CP) high game 172, Mitchell Lorenzana (CP) high series 404.
GIRLS’ BOWLING
▪ Goleman d. American: Yamir Leal high game 223, high series 520; G 4-1.
▪ Miami High 7, Coral Park 0: Nikole Guevara (CP) high game 137; high series 355.
BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
▪ Yeshiva 38, Posnack 50: Winner - Jacob Kuyper (Coral Springs Christian)
GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
▪ Posnack 37, Yeshiva 42: Winner - Rosalie Weiss (Donna Klein)
