American Heritage trio named U.S. Army All-Americans

US Army All-American Tyson Campbell talks recruiting American Heritage cornerback Tyson Campbell was formally invited to the 2018 US Army All-American Game on Friday. Campbell spoke about the likelihood of playing with teammate Pat Surtain, Jr. in college. American Heritage cornerback Tyson Campbell was formally invited to the 2018 US Army All-American Game on Friday. Campbell spoke about the likelihood of playing with teammate Pat Surtain, Jr. in college. Andre C. Fernandez a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

