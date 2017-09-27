St. Thomas Aquinas defense will be key vs. Arizona’s Centennial

Much can be said of the St. Thomas Aquinas rich football history, its 10 state championships and two national titles.
To date the offense has sputtered at times, relying on the defense to perform at a high level has been a near-must as the teams bids for a fourth straight state title.
Aquinas (3-0), ranked No. 3 in the nation by MaxPreps, will be challenged Friday traveling West to Peoria, Arizona, to face defending Class 5A state champ Centennial Coyotes (5-0).
The Raiders defense has been their strength, yielding only three points through their first three game, the second fewest to start as season over the programs past 50 years. They haven’t allowed a point in nine straight quarters.
“Coach [Ameer] Riley and our defensive staff have done an excellent job motivating our players and holding them accountable,” St. Thomas coach Roger Harriott said. “Its a collective effort, while making sure our players focus on our scheme.”
St. Thomas will face a stiff test in stopping Centennial senior running back Zidane Thomas, who has rushed for 781 yards and nine touchdowns through four games. Thomas has been key in helping the Coyotes average 40.4 points per game this season.
Last season, the Boise State commit, rushed for 2,329 yards and 22 touchdowns
As an example, the Raiders front seven held Stranahan to minus-33 yards rushing on 26 carries in a 44-0 victory on Monday.
St. Thomas will be seeking its third straight regular-season shutout, accomplished four previous times in school history.
“It will be a challenge,” said Riley, who is the defensive coordinator. “[Centennial] has a good offensive line and a dynamic running back, but I like our chances.”
It has been the mind-set of the defense to play at the highest level since the onset of the season.
“It’s been really important for us and we’ve really wanted to prove something this year” senior defensive lineman Nikolas Bonitto said. “All of us are dogs and want to make plays. We want teams to feel scared to play us.”
Bonitto had a 21-yard fumble return for a touchdown against Stranahan.
Senior defensive back Asante Samuel said, “Hard work and the time we have put it what has separated us. We take pride in not letting anybody score on us.”
History is on the Raiders side returning back to Fort Lauderdale victorious. They are 5-2 in road games outside of Florida and have won the seasons fourth game on the schedule 21 consecutive years dating back to 1985.
The Raiders offense managed just 85 yards in a 9-3 overtime win over St. John Bosco to open the season and despite the lopsided win over Stranahan had 201 yards. Of that total only 50 were rushing yards and eight of the 16 carries resulted in two or fewer yards.
Still, Harriott expects the offense to finds its rhythm sooner than later.
“We are exactly where we want to be,” Harriott said. “The defense is in a healthy place and offensive is still in development.”
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Reagan d. Mourning 25-17, 25-9, 25-17: Andrea Bernal 13 kills, 8 aces; Sara Requena 6 kills, 10 digs; Wilnelis Giusti 21 assists, 13 digs; Isabella Pacheco 20 digs, 6 aces. RR 12-0.
▪ Pine Crest d. Cardinal Gibbons 24-26, 25-23, 25-20, 26-24: Arielle Ghiloni 11 kills, 12 digs; Shari Stenglein 27 assists, 6 kills, 11 digs. PC 6-1.
▪ Monarch d. Stoneman Douglas 25-18, 25-19, 14-25, 25-21: Courtney Schmitz 23 digs, 8 points; Serah O'Keefe 10 kills, 10 points; Shannon Burgess 7 kills, 7 blocks, 7 points. Mon 7-2.
▪ Westwood Christian d. Edison Private 25-14, 25-12, 25-14: Lauren Amat 15 aces, 23 assists; Victoria Mcveigh 8 kills; Bailey Thomson 7 kills, 3 aces.
BOYS’ GOLF
▪ North Broward Prep 168, Archbishop McCarthy 169: Justin Lilly (AM) 36; Zach Orlando (NBP) 40; Marcus Kallor (NBP) 41. NBP 2-2.
▪ Ransom Everglades 141, Belen Jesuit 146, Florida Christian 213, Palmer Trinity N/A: Jake Beber-Frankel (RE) 31; Cameron Piedra (PT) 32; Zach Buttrick (RE) 35; Andres Ludert (B) 35; Andres Perez (B) 36.
▪ American Heritage 284, Columbuss 298: Johnathan Mourin (AH) 68; Alberto Martinez (AH) 70; Roberto Nieves (COL) 71; Leo Herrera (AH) 72
GIRLS’ GOLF
▪ American Heritage 143, Cardinal Gibbons 213: Jillian Bourdage 7-under par 29; Kelly Shanahan 37; Ana Lopez 38; Alessandra Tabora 39.
▪ Ransom Everglades 167, Carrollton 173: Tanya Eathakotti (CAR) 35; Phoebe Frankel (RE) 37.
▪ St. Andrew’s 299, Pine Crest 290 at Palm Aire CC: Zara Gittens (StA) 39. PC 3-2.
▪ Krop 179, Miami Beach 184 at Orangebrook CC, par 36: Yoshi Petersson (MB) 35; Emily Palmeiro (DrK) 40.
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 212, Cardinal Gibbons 218: Reni 45; Anne Wilson 51; Taylor Schembri 52.
▪ Oxbridge 148, North Broward Prep, inc.: Jenna Matzat 49.
BOYS’ BOWLING
▪ Goleman d. Mourning: Antonio Marchetta high game 188 Yamir Leal high series 460; G 3-1.
▪ Ferguson d. South Miami 7-0: Andre Alpert high game 215, high series 617; F 4-0.
▪ Columbus 7, Ferguson 0: Josue Mena high game 232; high series 619; C 3-0.
▪ TERRA d. Belen 3-0: Ryan Toffoli 222/588; Jacob Wutzler 177/478; Santiago Arias 178. T 4-0.
▪ Krop 7, American 0: Michael Kopel high game 224, high series 597; K 3-0.
▪ Krop 7, Mourning 0: Jared Weingard high game 197, high series 437; K 2-0.
▪ Hialeah Educational 7, Carol City 0: Tyler Keller high game 221, high series 560. HEA 3-0.
▪ Hialeah Educational 7, Hialeah Gardens 0: Tyler Keller (214) high game (606) high series. HEA 2-0.
▪ TERRA 7, Palmetto 0: Connor Pipho (P) 256; high series 600; P 1-2.
▪ Palmetto 7, South Dade 0: Connor Pipho 225/398. Pal 2-2.
▪ Coral Gables d. Southwest: Arturo Diaz-Dube high game 235, Kevin Monjarrez high series 650.
▪ Braddock 5, South Miami 0: Eric Garcia high game 181, high series 523
▪ Reagan 7, Hialeah 0: Juan Salomon-Guida high game 208; high series 520.
GIRLS’ BOWLING
▪ Hialeah Educational 7, Hialeah Gardens 0: Luciana Lussi high game (130); Isabel Gonzalez high series (298); HEA 2-0
▪ Krop 7, American 0: Kaitlyn Guise high game 193, high series 509; K 3-0.
▪ Krop 7, Mourning 0: Kaitlyn Guise high game 169, high series 462, K 2-0.
▪ Ferguson 7, South Miami 0: Kassandra Buell high game 185, high series 531; F 4-0.
▪ Ferguson 7, Gulliver 0: Kassandra Buell high game 186, high series 469. F 3-0.
▪ Southwest d. Coral Gables: Gaby Estua (CG) high game 145; Elimay Arrastia (SW) 397.
▪ TERRA d. Gulliver 3-0: Julia Arias 187/470; Hannah Wiser 134; Astrid Trasobares 158.
▪ Palmetto 7, Southridge 0: Alexis Garcia-Ruiz 147; Ashley Thompson 281. Pal 3-1.
▪ Palmetto 6, TERRA 1: Jade Groover high game 159, high series 431; P 2-1.
▪ Braddock 5, Coral Gables 0: Alexa Hernandez high game 232, high series 625.
▪ Braddock d. South Miami: Katrina Hernandez high game 196; Alexa Hernandez high series 535.
