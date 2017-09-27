Carol City routs Hialeah-Miami Lakes

The Carol City Chiefs can only dream that the rest of their district schedule will be as easy as it was on Wednesday night.
Hosting Hialeah-Miami Lakes in the District 16-6A opener for both teams, the so-called district of death, Carol City scored early and often en route to a 55-0 running-clock rout of the Trojans at Traz Powell Stadium.
After opening up with two tough losses to No. 2 nationally ranked IMG Academy in a Kickoff Classic and a close home loss to Deerfield Beach, the defending Class 6A state champions have got things rolling now as they followed up a 54-0 drubbing of Krop last week with the Lakes rout.
Now the real work starts for Carol City as the Chiefs (2-1) will take on Norland next Monday at North Miami Stadium in a district game that postponed during the Hurricane Irma disruption followed by a non-disrict contest against Southridge four days later.
On the horizion will be the two ultimate showdown games against Northwestern on Oct. 13 and Central on Oct. 27.
“Tonight was just about reps and fine-tuning some things to get ready for what is going to be a really challenging stretch run,” said first-year Carol City coach Benedict Hyppolite. “Obviously, our district is the ultimate gantlet. On any given night, anybody can win or lose, so the clear focus right now is on Norland. They’re a well-coached, talented team, and we will need to be ready to go. We just want to remain focused, healthy and treat every game like we want to come out 1-0 and everything will take care of itself from there.”
Hyppolite watched his team jump all over the winless and overmatched Trojans (0-3), scoring 43 points by halftime, initiating a running clock in the second half.
It was even a quiet night for running back and University of Miami commit Camron Davis, who only touched the ball three times rushing for 19 yards. His 14-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter made it 37-0.
“Tonight was a good game, we came out strong and disciplined, but we know the real work is still in front of us,” said Davis. “We know we’re in the toughest district in the state. We’ve got Norland next Monday and need to be ready to go. We can’t be worried about Central or Northwestern right now, just Norland. Being defending champions, we used to be the hunters, but now we’re the hunted. All that’s in the past, though. We have to be looking forward to the challenge that will be in front of us to go back-to-back.”
