Western reaches 4-0 in football

The race for the District 12-8A football title is heating up through the first month of the season.
Western remained unbeaten on Monday night by holding off Everglades for a 20-7 victory. Keshaun Clarke led the Wildcats with 20 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Harrison Story threw a pair of touchdown passes.
The Wildcats (4-0) and Plantation, a team on the rise at 3-0, are at the top of the district along with perennial powerhouse Miramar (1-1). Plantation will take on Miramar this Monday night at 7 p.m. at the Patriots home field in a game that was postponed due to Hurricane Irma.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ St. Brendan d. Sunset 25-11, 25-16, 25-13: Nataly Hernandez 4 Aces, 5 kills, 8 digs; Julie Lentz 6 kills; Bianca Sires 8 Aces; Emily Diaz 6 Kills; StB 6-4.
▪ Ferguson d. Braddock 25-14, 25-13, 25-15: Melanie Cuervo 24 assists 4 digs and 5 aces; Olivia Amor 10 digs and 3 aces; Grace Ieremia 14 kills and 2 blocks.
▪ Chaminade-Madonna d. Calvary Christian 25-22, 25-19, 26-24: Amanda Allende 11 kills, 12 digs, 15 service points, 2 aces; Carly Price 25 assists, 9 digs, 7 service points; Danielle Franzosa 16 digs; CM 10-1.
▪ St. Thomas d. Fort Lauderdale 25-14, 25-8, 25-8: Devyn Verzura 5 kills; Amelia McCrory 4 kills, 2 digs; STA 7-1.
▪ Edison d. iMater 3-2: Irenna Hines and Keona Nixon led the Red Raiders to first-ever win.
▪ La Salle d. Mater Lakes 15-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22: Nina Gutierrez 9 kills, 4 digs; Ivana Santoscoy 10 kills; Natalie Zawadzki. 39 digs; Miranda Omeñaca 31 assists, 3 aces; LS 3-3.
▪ Palmer Trinity d. Palm Glades Prep 25-13, 25-6, 25-5: Sofia Santamaria: 4 aces, 11 assists and 6 kills; Jessica Weber: 12 aces,2 kills; Abigail Cohen: 6 aces, 6 assist, and 2 kills. PT 4-3.
▪ Pine Crest d. Cardinal Gibbons 24-26, 25-22, 25-20, 26-24: Nikki Restrepo: 13 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs, 3 service points, 2 aces; Aubrey Worley: 9 digs, 14 service points, 3 aces; CG 2-3.
▪ Lourdes d. Coral Park 25-9, 26-24, 25-19: Gabby Duque 9 kills, 5 blocks. Sabrina García 7 kills, 6 digs, 15 assist. Kayla Cuesta 20 assist; L 9-3.
▪ Florida Christian d. International Studies 25-15, 25-8, 25-11: Karina Tohme 13 points, 6 aces, 7 kills and 10 digs; Emily Ruiz 11 kills; Nia Blanco 8 points 3 aces and 7 digs. FC 8-3.
▪ Coral Reef d. South Dade 25-10, 25-11, 25-14: Valeria Salvaggio 14 assists, 8 kills, 5 aces; Stefany Desroches 8 kills, 4 aces; Kristin Davis, 4 kills, 2 aces; CR 5-0.
▪ Doctors Charter d. Sheridan Tech, 25-7, 25-17, 25-14: Marjhury Mercado 14 aces, 8 assists, 2 digs; Alex Kretschmar 10 aces, 7 assists, 5 digs; Ebony Rafael 3 aces, 3 hits; DC 1-1.
▪ Monarch d. Coral Glades 25-8, 25-23, 25-7: Serah O'Keefe 11 points, 6 aces, 4 kills and 4 digs; Shannon Burgess 7 kills, 6 points and 5 aces. M 6-2.
▪ Southridge d. Homestead 25-9, 25-12, 25-19: Daniela Jaramillo 8 aces; Christina Cordova 2 digs, 1 ace; Maynela Quinones three aces.
▪ Southridge d. Booker T. Washington 25-15, 25-14, 25-11: Daisha Reid two blocks, four aces; Mendie Bellevue and Natalie Martell three aces each; Daniela Jaramillo four aces.
▪ Miami Christian d. Princeton Christian, 25-18, 19-25, 25-8, 25-18: Isabella Gomez 8 aces, 2 kills, 7 assists; Melissa Alfonso 5 aces, 10 assists; Sheila Rodriguez 2 ace, 9 kills, 2 blocks; Lina Valentino 7 aces, 8 kills. MC 4-1
▪ Boca Raton-St. Andrews d. North Broward Prep 23-25, 20-25, 23-25.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
▪ North Broward Prep 71, FAU 84: Brooke Powell won 50 Freestyle 31.90; Aluante Major won 500 freestyle 7:27.06.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
▪ North Broward Prep 82, FAU 81: Maxwell Myerson won 200 IM 2:19.86 and 100 Freestyle 54.76; Ethan DiEgidio won 50 freestyle 25.78 and 100 Breaststroke 1:17.34.
