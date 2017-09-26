Player Keshaun Clarke from Western High School, during the High School Football Media Day at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017.
High School Sports

Western reaches 4-0 in football

September 26, 2017 11:05 PM

The race for the District 12-8A football title is heating up through the first month of the season.

Western remained unbeaten on Monday night by holding off Everglades for a 20-7 victory. Keshaun Clarke led the Wildcats with 20 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Harrison Story threw a pair of touchdown passes.

The Wildcats (4-0) and Plantation, a team on the rise at 3-0, are at the top of the district along with perennial powerhouse Miramar (1-1). Plantation will take on Miramar this Monday night at 7 p.m. at the Patriots home field in a game that was postponed due to Hurricane Irma.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

▪ St. Brendan d. Sunset 25-11, 25-16, 25-13: Nataly Hernandez 4 Aces, 5 kills, 8 digs; Julie Lentz 6 kills; Bianca Sires 8 Aces; Emily Diaz 6 Kills; StB 6-4.

▪ Ferguson d. Braddock 25-14, 25-13, 25-15: Melanie Cuervo 24 assists 4 digs and 5 aces; Olivia Amor 10 digs and 3 aces; Grace Ieremia 14 kills and 2 blocks.

▪ Chaminade-Madonna d. Calvary Christian 25-22, 25-19, 26-24: Amanda Allende 11 kills, 12 digs, 15 service points, 2 aces; Carly Price 25 assists, 9 digs, 7 service points; Danielle Franzosa 16 digs; CM 10-1.

▪ St. Thomas d. Fort Lauderdale 25-14, 25-8, 25-8: Devyn Verzura 5 kills; Amelia McCrory 4 kills, 2 digs; STA 7-1.

▪ Edison d. iMater 3-2: Irenna Hines and Keona Nixon led the Red Raiders to first-ever win.

▪ La Salle d. Mater Lakes 15-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22: Nina Gutierrez 9 kills, 4 digs; Ivana Santoscoy 10 kills; Natalie Zawadzki. 39 digs; Miranda Omeñaca 31 assists, 3 aces; LS 3-3.

▪ Palmer Trinity d. Palm Glades Prep 25-13, 25-6, 25-5: Sofia Santamaria: 4 aces, 11 assists and 6 kills; Jessica Weber: 12 aces,2 kills; Abigail Cohen: 6 aces, 6 assist, and 2 kills. PT 4-3.

▪ Pine Crest d. Cardinal Gibbons 24-26, 25-22, 25-20, 26-24: Nikki Restrepo: 13 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs, 3 service points, 2 aces; Aubrey Worley: 9 digs, 14 service points, 3 aces; CG 2-3.

▪ Lourdes d. Coral Park 25-9, 26-24, 25-19: Gabby Duque 9 kills, 5 blocks. Sabrina García 7 kills, 6 digs, 15 assist. Kayla Cuesta 20 assist; L 9-3.

▪ Florida Christian d. International Studies 25-15, 25-8, 25-11: Karina Tohme 13 points, 6 aces, 7 kills and 10 digs; Emily Ruiz 11 kills; Nia Blanco 8 points 3 aces and 7 digs. FC 8-3.

▪ Coral Reef d. South Dade 25-10, 25-11, 25-14: Valeria Salvaggio 14 assists, 8 kills, 5 aces; Stefany Desroches 8 kills, 4 aces; Kristin Davis, 4 kills, 2 aces; CR 5-0.

▪ Doctors Charter d. Sheridan Tech, 25-7, 25-17, 25-14: Marjhury Mercado 14 aces, 8 assists, 2 digs; Alex Kretschmar 10 aces, 7 assists, 5 digs; Ebony Rafael 3 aces, 3 hits; DC 1-1.

▪ Monarch d. Coral Glades 25-8, 25-23, 25-7: Serah O'Keefe　11 points, 6 aces, 4 kills and 4 digs; Shannon Burgess　7 kills, 6 points and 5 aces. M 6-2.

▪ Southridge d. Homestead 25-9, 25-12, 25-19: Daniela Jaramillo 8 aces; Christina Cordova 2 digs, 1 ace; Maynela Quinones three aces.

▪ Southridge d. Booker T. Washington 25-15, 25-14, 25-11: Daisha Reid two blocks, four aces; Mendie Bellevue and Natalie Martell three aces each; Daniela Jaramillo four aces.

▪ Miami Christian d. Princeton Christian, 25-18, 19-25, 25-8, 25-18: Isabella Gomez 8 aces, 2 kills, 7 assists; Melissa Alfonso 5 aces, 10 assists; Sheila Rodriguez 2 ace, 9 kills, 2 blocks; Lina Valentino 7 aces, 8 kills. MC 4-1

▪ Boca Raton-St. Andrews d. North Broward Prep 23-25, 20-25, 23-25.

GIRLS’ SWIMMING

▪ North Broward Prep 71, FAU 84: Brooke Powell won 50 Freestyle 31.90; Aluante Major won 500 freestyle 7:27.06.

BOYS’ SWIMMING

▪ North Broward Prep 82, FAU 81: Maxwell Myerson won 200 IM 2:19.86 and 100 Freestyle 54.76; Ethan DiEgidio won 50 freestyle 25.78 and 100 Breaststroke 1:17.34.

