Northwestern and St. Thomas Aquinas face tough road tests

More road challenges await two of South Florida’s best.
A week after rival Central couldn’t do it, Northwestern will try to upend the nation’s second-ranked team, IMG Academy, in Brandenton.
St. Thomas Aquinas will head to Arizona where it will put its undefeated records on the line against one of that state’s best - unbeaten Centennial.
Back home, crucial district battles begin.
Central looks to bounce back against Norland - a team on the rise hoping to prove it can upset the status quo in the mighty 16-6A district.
The same goes for Miami High, which is much-improved but enough to upend perennial powerhouse Columbus in District 14-8A?
And Palmetto, who was outplayed twice last season by eventual state champ Southridge, is looking to prove it can reverse the trend down south and supplant the Spartans as District 16-8A’s best.
THE TOP 20
1. St. Thomas Aquinas (3-0) at Centennial (Ari.) (5-0), 7, Friday.
Andre’s pick: Aquinas 24, Centennial 14. Centennial is tough within its home state. St. Thomas is a different challenge.
2. Plantation American Heritage (3-0): Idle.
3. Northwestern (3-0) at IMG Academy (3-0), 7, Saturday.
Andre’s pick: IMG Academy 17, Northwestern 14. Back-to-back weeks where a Dade state-title contender takes on arguably the nation’s best.
4. Central (3-1) vs. 8. Norland (2-0), 7, Thursday, Traz.
Andre’s pick: Central 21, Norland 14. This will be a tough test for the Rockets on the heels of their loss to IMG.
5. Cardinal Gibbons (3-0) at Coconut Creek (2-0), 7, Thursday.
Andre’s pick: Gibbons 31, Creek 13. Chiefs hold off the Cougars to remain unbeaten.
6. Deerfield Beach (2-1) vs. Taravella (1-1), 7, Thursday, Deerfield.
Andre’s pick: Deerfield Beach 41, Taravella 6. No problem for the Bucks in this one.
7. Carol City (1-1) vs. Hialeah-Miami Lakes (0-2), 7, Wednesday, Traz.
Andre’s pick: Carol City 35, HML 3. The Chiefs got in the win column last week and keep it going with a district victory.
9. Booker T. (1-2) vs. Edison (0-3), 7, Wednesday, N. Miami.
Andre’s pick: Booker T. 42, Edison 7. The Tornadoes shouldn’t have much trouble bouncing back against their longtime rival.
10. Palmetto (3-0) at 13. Southridge (1-1), 7, Thursday.
Andre’s pick: Southridge 14, Palmetto 13. The Spartans haven’t played in nearly a month, so can they hold off a hungry Panthers’ squad that would be in district driver’s seat with a win here?
11. Chaminade (1-2) at Piper (0-2), 7, Thursday.
Andre’s pick: Chaminade 35, Piper 7. Bounce-back win for the Lions after a tough one against Heritage.
12. South Dade (3-0): Idle.
14. Columbus (2-1) vs. 15. Miami High (3-0), 5, Thursday, Columbus.
Andre’s pick: Columbus 21, Miami High 14. Much better game than in recent years, but Explorers lead district until proven otherwise.
16. University School (3-0): Idle.
17. Western (2-0): Idle
18. Champagnat Catholic (3-1) at Everglades Prep (2-0), 7, Thursday.
Andre’s pick: Champagnat 44, Everglades Prep 6. Another comfortable win for the Lions.
19. Miramar (1-1) at Cypress Bay (2-1), 7, Thursday.
Andre’s pick: Miramar 28, Cypress Bay 7. Back-to-back district wins for the Patriots.
20. Plantation (3-0) at Flanagan (1-2), 7, Thursday.
Andre’s pick: Plantation 34, Flanagan 7. Colonels off to an impressive start and likely to challenge for playoff spot.
Dropped out: Coral Gables (1-2).
MORE GAMES
Wednesday: Miami-Dade: Hallandale vs. Jackson (Tropical), 7; Jackson 24-6. Broward: Hallandale vs. Jackson (Tropical), 7; Jackson 24-6; Coral Springs Charter at Coral Glades, 7; CSC 22-8.
Thursday: Miami-Dade: Belen vs. Coral Reef (Harris), 7; Belen 27-7; Mourning vs. Sunset (Tropical), 3; Sunset 35-7; Homestead vs. Killian (Tropical), 7; Killian 16-12; Doral vs. Mater (Milander), 3; Doral 42-10; North Miami vs. American (Milander), 7; American 20-19; Krop vs. North Miami Beach (N. Miami), 7; NMB 30-23; Coral Gables vs. Miami Beach (Memorial), 7; Gables 27-7; Hialeah at Hialeah Gardens, 3:30; Hialeah 30-6; Varela at Braddock, 3; Braddock 28-10; Westland Hialeah at Reagan, 3:30; Reagan 42-3; Southwest at Ferguson, 3; Southwest 17-14; Goleman at Miami Springs, 3:30; Goleman 27-20; Keys Gate at Florida Christian, 7; Keys Gate 30-7. Broward: Dillard vs. Stranahan (South Plantation), 7; Dillard 37-20; Douglas at Northeast, 7; Douglas 20-7; Blanche Ely vs. Fort Lauderdale (Northeast), 7; Ely 19-14; West Broward vs. Hollywood Hills (Cooper City), 7; West Broward 30-13; South Plantation at Everglades, 7; Everglades 10-7; South Broward at Nova, 7; Nova 28-20; Pompano Beach at Pines Charter, 7; Pompano 14-7; McArthur at Archbishop McCarthy, 7; McCarthy 33-7; Pine Crest at Benjamin, 7; Benjamin 27-10.
Friday: Miami-Dade: Gulliver at Westminster Academy, 6; Gulliver 35-7; Key West at La Salle, 7; Key West 24-10; Westminster Christian at Bishop Verot, 7; Bishop Verot 23-13. Broward: Gulliver at Westminster Academy, 6; Gulliver 35-7.
Saturday: Broward: Calvary Christian at Kings Academy, 7; Kings 38-3; International School of Broward at Cocoa, 7; Cocoa 47-6.
ANDRE’S RECORD
Miami-Dade — Last week: 19-2; Season: 61-13; Broward — Last week: 18-3; Season: 56-14.
