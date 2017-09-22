Central football team returned to action after ‘emotional rollercoaster’ post-Hurricane Irma

Central’s football team first felt the elation of beating one of the nation’s best teams.

Then that joy turned to concern for their loved ones back home as Hurricane Irma swept through South Florida while they were stranded in Las Vegas.

So after waiting two weeks to get back into football mode, a nearly two-hour lightning delay did little to affect the Rockets on Friday night.

“It was a roller coaster of emotions [recently],” Miami Central principal Greg Bethune said. “You go from the excitement of traveling to Vegas, playing in a big game on national TV, to winning to going back to the somber mood of worrying about your family and their well-being back at home. And then being stuck and not being able to help them.”

Central, ranked No. 5 nationally by USA Today, fell to national powerhouse and No. 2-ranked IMG Academy 24-15.

It was the Rockets’ first game in two weeks since they beat another nationally ranked team, Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas.

Central then had to wait an extra week to return home after flights were canceled in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

Aided by the generosity of Bishop Gorman, several locals in Las Vegas and the Dolphins, who all contributed both financially and with meals during their stay, the Rockets all finally made it back home a week ago.

“I thought this was a good bonding experience for us as a team,” Central coach Roland Smith said. “We’re trying to play for each other and play for our community.”

The Rockets seemed to have little in common with their opponent Friday night other than their respective lofty places in the national rankings.

Yet Central, a Miami inner-city public school with only a couple of practice fields on campus for football, and IMG Academy, a private boarding school with one of the nation’s top athletic facilities, each got back to some normalcy this week after Hurricane Irma.

Smith said other than power outages, some tree damage and one coach who suffered some damage to his car, Hurricane Irma didn’t inflict any major hardships on his team.

“We got a chance to bond even more [in Las Vegas],” Smith said. “The kids got to spend time with their teammates more than they normally would. They learned to be roommates. They learned to wake each other up and learned to be on time. They learned to experience what it will be like for a lot of them when they go to college. For us that really helped us a lot.”