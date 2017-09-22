Bulls quarterback Tutu Atwell ran for 120 yards and two scores and Northwestern's secondary led by Florida commitment Divaad Wilson picked off four passes in a 14-7 win. Sept. 22, 2017. Video by Manny Navarro.
Manny Navarromnavarro@miamiherald.com
More Videos
2:11
Northwestern-Booker T. highlights
0:54
Video highlights from Chaminade-Madonna's high school's football defeat over Miramar
1:37
Northwestern defeats Columbus
2:13
Miami Central defeats Booker T. Washington
3:05
St. Thomas tops California's St. John Bosco in overtime
2:42
Deerfield Beach upends defending state champ Carol City
1:16
St. Thomas Aquinas DB Jordon Battle
1:11
St. Thomas Aquinas DE-LB Nik Bonitto
1:26
Miami High RB Johnny Ford
2:40
Central coach Roland Smith on win over Chaminade
0:51
Hollywood Hills quarterback on the verge of starting for her team
1:25
Westland Hialeah aiming to put an end to record 34-game losing streak
Holly Neher, a junior, is one of three quarterbacks on the Spartans’ roster who is competing to be the team’s starter — a battle still undetermined as the team heads into the final week of preparation to begin their season.