Heritage jumps out to quick lead and doesn’t look back in win over Chaminade

Broward County football teams have gone national plenty this season — and on Friday night, one inter-county rivalry hit ESPNU as host American Heritage rolled to a 41-13 victory over Chaminade-Madonna.

The Patriots (3-0), ranked No.1 in Class 5A and fifth nationally by MaxPreps, started fast by jumping out to a 20-0 first-quarter lead, scoring on their first three possessions.

After recovering a fumble on the opening play from scrimmage, quarterback Cam Smith hit Josh Alexander over his outside shoulder for a 26-yard touchdown.

Smith finished 6 of 11 for 151 yards and three touchdown passes — the other two to senior Anthony Schwartz. Smith added a one-yard rushing score.

Chaminade (1-2), ranked No. 1 in Florida in Class 3A, cut into the lead in the second quarter when freshman quarterback Thaddius Franklin scampered eight yards for a score.