The Patriots quarterback Cameron Smith (3) passes in the frst quarter as American Heritage hosts Chaminade in high school football on Fri., Sept. 22, 2017.
The Patriots quarterback Cameron Smith (3) passes in the frst quarter as American Heritage hosts Chaminade in high school football on Fri., Sept. 22, 2017. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com
The Patriots quarterback Cameron Smith (3) passes in the frst quarter as American Heritage hosts Chaminade in high school football on Fri., Sept. 22, 2017. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

High School Sports

Heritage jumps out to quick lead and doesn’t look back in win over Chaminade

By David Furones

Special to The Miami Herald

September 22, 2017 10:49 PM

Broward County football teams have gone national plenty this season — and on Friday night, one inter-county rivalry hit ESPNU as host American Heritage rolled to a 41-13 victory over Chaminade-Madonna.

The Patriots (3-0), ranked No.1 in Class 5A and fifth nationally by MaxPreps, started fast by jumping out to a 20-0 first-quarter lead, scoring on their first three possessions.

After recovering a fumble on the opening play from scrimmage, quarterback Cam Smith hit Josh Alexander over his outside shoulder for a 26-yard touchdown.

Smith finished 6 of 11 for 151 yards and three touchdown passes — the other two to senior Anthony Schwartz. Smith added a one-yard rushing score.

Chaminade (1-2), ranked No. 1 in Florida in Class 3A, cut into the lead in the second quarter when freshman quarterback Thaddius Franklin scampered eight yards for a score.

Related stories from Miami Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Northwestern-Booker T. highlights

Northwestern-Booker T. highlights 2:11

Northwestern-Booker T. highlights
Video highlights from Chaminade-Madonna's high school's football defeat over Miramar 0:54

Video highlights from Chaminade-Madonna's high school's football defeat over Miramar
Northwestern defeats Columbus 1:37

Northwestern defeats Columbus

View More Video

High School Sports Schedule and Score

Download our HS Sports app

HSS Apple iOS     Android