Atwell does it all as Northwestern holds off rival Booker T. Washington

It turns out there is another level of speed we didn’t know about.

There’s fast, blazing fast and finally Tutu Atwell fast.

On a field loaded with elite speedsters, Northwestern’s star quarterback, committed to play receiver at Louisville next year, displayed his extra gear on a pair of dazzling touchdown runs Friday night, leading the Bulls to a 14-7 win over longtime rival Booker T. Washington at Traz Powell Stadium.

Atwell (5-9, 158) wowed the crowd the first time when he ran around and through the Tornadoes defense on fourth and goal from the 23 for a touchdown with 4:30 left in the opening quarter.

On Northwestern’s next possession, he did it again on third down and four, escaping the pocket and racing 56 yards down the field for a score with 11:03 left in the half.

The way the Class 6A top-ranked Bulls (3-0) played defense it was just enough to pull out the win.

In their first game since Sept. 1, after Hurricane Irma halted high school football action throughout South Florida, the Bulls picked off Tornadoes quarterback Daniel Richardson four times including three times in the fourth quarter to lock up its third win in a row in the series.

Florida Gators recruit and senior Divaad Wilson had two of the picks. Larry Robbins picked off Richardson at the Bulls 12 with 3:30 left and then Jermaine Williams sealed it with an other interception of a deflection inside the Bulls 20 with four seconds remaining.

Booker T., ranked No. 1 in Class 4A along with defending state champion Cocoa, played its first game since losing 19-17 on Aug. 31 to Miami Central, which is ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 6A.

Richardson threw a five-yard TD pass to Jovan Ferguson late in the third quarter to trim Northwestern’s lead to 14-7. But the Bulls made the big plays when it mattered late.