Andre’s pick: Cardinal Gibbons 40, Douglas 7. The Chiefs continue to roll despite the time off. ANDREW ULOZA FOR THE MIAMI HERALD

High School Sports

Football is back in South Florida following Hurricane Irma

By Andre C. Fernandez

a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

September 19, 2017 9:01 PM

As South Florida gradually returns to normalcy after Hurricane Irma, another sign of that recovery will be the sounds of helmets clashing and whistles blowing on the gridiron after a nearly three-week absence.

Miami Central and Champagnat Catholic were the only teams to play during the layoff – both on the road.

Central scored a huge win in Las Vegas before getting stuck over there for nearly an extra week due to the storm. The Rockets are back on the road this week - although taking a much shorter trip – to face an even bigger obstacle.

That highlights a week of rivalry games that includes Booker T. Washington facing Northwestern, Columbus playing Belen and a nationally-televised clash between two of Broward and the state’s best when Chaminade visits Plantation American Heritage.

THE TOP 20

1. St. Thomas Aquinas (2-0): Idle.

2. Plantation American Heritage (2-0) vs. 9. Chaminade-Madonna (1-1), 7, Friday, Heritage.

Andre C. Fernandez’s pick: American Heritage 17, Chaminade 14. The Patriots will need a big game from their defense in order to make it 17 wins in a row.

3. Northwestern (2-0) vs. 8. Booker T. Washington (1-1), 7:30, Friday, Traz.

Andre’s pick: Northwestern 27, Booker T. 20. Good test for both state title contenders after the long layoff.

4. Central (3-0) at Bradenton IMG Academy (2-0), 7, Friday.

Andre’s pick: IMG Academy 28, Central 24. After beating Bishop Gorman, a win here would put Central in serious national title contention.

5. Cardinal Gibbons (2-0) vs. Stoneman Douglas (0-1), 7, Friday, Gibbons.

Andre’s pick: Gibbons 40, Douglas 7. The Chiefs continue to roll despite the time off.

6. Deerfield Beach (1-1) vs. Dillard (0-2), 7, Friday, Deerfield Beach.

Andre’s pick: Deerfield Beach 28, Dillard 6. The Bucks have been anxious to get back to it after that tough loss in New Jersey.

7. Carol City (0-1) vs. Krop (1-1), 4, Friday, Ives Estates.

Andre’s pick: Carol City 27, Krop 12. The Chiefs haven’t scored yet this season. That changes quickly this week.

10. Norland (1-0) vs. American (0-1), 7, Saturday, Milander.

Andre’s pick: Norland 38, American 6. Vikings finally appear to have a potent offense to match their stingy defense.

11. Palmetto (2-0) vs. 19. Coral Gables (1-1), 7:30, Friday, Southridge.

Andre’s pick: Palmetto 21, Coral Gables 7. How good is Palmetto? We start to find out a little more this week.

12. South Dade (2-0) vs. Jackson (2-0), 7:30, Friday, Harris.

Andre’s pick: South Dade 20, Jackson 13. Bucs face an inspired Jackson squad, but their defense should make a difference.

13. Southridge (1-1): Idle. 14. Columbus (1-1) vs. Belen Jesuit (1-1), 7, Friday, Tropical.

Andre’s pick: Columbus 24, Belen 10. Explorers continue to own this series as they look for a 13th consecutive win.

15. Miami High (2-0) vs. Edison (0-2), 3:30, Friday, Traz.

Andre’s pick: Miami High 42, Edison 7. What a difference a year makes between these two teams.

16. University School (2-0) at Monsignor Pace (1-0), 7:30, Friday.

Andre’s pick: University 21, Pace 14. Sharks face their toughest defensive challenge to date.

17. Western (2-0) vs. Flanagan (1-1), 7, Friday, Western.

Andre’s pick: Western 42, Flanagan 6. The Wildcats are a team on the rise and start picking up district wins.

18. Champagnat Catholic (2-1) vs. Keys Gate (0-2), 7, Thursday, Harris.

Andre’s pick: Champagnat 41, Keys Gate 7. Lions looking to bounce back from tough loss on the road.

20. Miramar (0-1) vs. South Plantation (1-1), 7, Friday, Miramar.

Andre’s pick: Miramar 30, South Plantation 6. Patriots should get their first victory after a long wait.

WEDNESDAY

Miami-Dade: Goleman vs. South Miami (Tropical), 2:30; Goleman 24-10.

THURSDAY

Miami-Dade: Somerset Silver Palms at Westminster Christian, 4; WC 28-6.

FRIDAY

Miami-Dade: Gulliver at Calvary Christian, 7; Calvary 28-24; Homestead vs. Coral Reef (Southridge), 3:30; Homestead 20-7; Reagan at Doral, 7; Doral 27-13; Coral Park at Varela, 3:30; C. Park 14-13; Sunset vs. Mater Academy (Milander), 7:30; Mater 24-7; Mourning vs. Westland Hialeah (HML), 4; Mourning 17-7; Braddock at Hialeah Gardens, 3:30; Braddock 28-7; Palm Glades Prep at Palmer Trinity, 4; PGP 27-20.

Broward: Gulliver at Calvary Christian, 7; Calvary 28-24; Blanche Ely at Boyd Anderson, 7; Boyd 19-12; Everglades at South Broward, 7; Everglades 24-17; Nova at McArthur, 7; Nova 30-14; Stranahan at Hallandale, 7; Stranahan 26-14; Northeast vs. Monarch (Coconut Creek), 7; Monarch 14-12; Plantation at Cypress Bay, 7; Plantation 24-21; Coral Glades at Coral Springs, 7; Springs 20-14; Cooper City at Oxbridge Academy, 7; Oxbridge 47-6; Pompano Beach vs. Hollywood Hills (Cooper City), 7; Hills 28-7; Archbishop McCarthy at Delray American Heritage, 7; Heritage 30-23; Somerset Canyons at Somerset Academy, 4; Som. Academy 27-7; Kings Academy at North Broward Prep, 7; NBP 28-8; Coral Springs Charter at Pines Charter, 7; CSC 34-7; International School of Broward at Grayson (Ga.), 7; Grayson 46-6.

SATURDAY

Miami-Dade: Ferguson vs. Killian (Tropical), 7; Killian 29-7.

Broward: Westminster Academy at Pine Crest, 7; Pine Crest 27-12.

ANDRE’S RECORD

Season - Dade: 42-11; Broward: 38-11.

