Miami-Dade postpones games due to Hurricane Irma; Broward to play football Wednesday

In the wake of both Miami-Dade and Broward County cancelling classes Thursday and Friday due to Hurricane Irma, all athletic events have also been postponed on those days.
Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced that all athletic events scheduled for this week beginning Wednesday afternoon have been postponed.
Greater Miami Athletic Conference executive secretary Dung Nguyen told the Miami Herald that rescheduling options of those events will be reviewed after the storm has passed. A total of 23 games were scheduled between Thursday and Saturday.
All 16 football games involving Broward County Athletic Association schools will be moved to Wednesday in advance of the storm.
At least four games involving Dade or Broward private schools - North Broward Prep at Gulliver, Boca St. John Paul II at NSU University School, Pine Crest at Calvary Christian and Key West at Westminster Academy - have been cancelled.
Archbishop McCarthy is scheduled to host Melbourne Central Catholic on Thursday night at 7 p.m.
Miami Central is still on schedule to fly to Las Vegas and take on Bishop Gorman on Friday night. The game is scheduled for a 10 p.m. kickoff eastern time and will be televised nationally on ESPNU.
Dade and Broward teams continued to reign at the top of six of the state’s eight classifications in the latest rankings released Tuesday by The Associated Press.
Despite defeats last week, Deerfield Beach remained atop Class 8A and Booker T. Washington retained a share of first place in 4A with reigning state champ Cocoa. St. Thomas Aquinas (Class 7A), Miami Northwestern (Class 6A), Plantation American Heritage (Class 5A) and Chaminade-Madonna (Class 3A) still top their respective classifications.
Wednesday: Fort Lauderdale at Cooper City, 6:30; Miramar at American Heritage, 7; Flanagan at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7; Deerfield Beach at Blanche Ely, 7; Cardinal Gibbons at Dillard, 7; Hallandale at Western, 7; Boyd Anderson at Piper, 7; McArthur at Everglades, 7; Everglades Prep at Pines Charter, 7; South Broward vs. Stranahan (South Plantation), 7; Chaminade-Madonna at Northeast, 7; Coconut Creek at Douglas, 7; Taravella at Nova, 7; South Plantation vs. West Broward (Flanagan), 7; Hollywood Hills vs. Monarch (Coconut Creek), 7; Coral Glades at Pompano Beach, 7; Coral Springs vs. Coral Springs Charter (Coral Glades), 7.
Thursday: Melbourne Central Catholic at Archbishop McCarthy, 7.
Friday: Central at Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 10.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Ferguson d. South Miami 25-8, 25-10, 25-8: Melanie Cuervo 13 aces and 8 kills; Camila Garcia 6 kills; Olivia Amor 6 digs, 4 aces. Fer 4-1.
Monsignor Pace d. Edison 25-8, 25-7, 25-13: Gavy Perez-Robles, 11 aces, 8 services points, 4 kills; Vanessa Perez-Robles, 14 assist, 13 aces, 3 kills; Tabi Lins, 5 kills, 2 digs.
Cardinal Gibbons d. Somerset 25-18, 25-19, 25-21: Jeyhlen Thomas 8 kills; Micaela Restrepo 5 kills, 2 service points, 3 digs; Maddy Stiffler 8 assists, 2 digs, 10 service points; CG 2-1.
Hebrew Academy d. La Progresiva 25-14, 25-18, 25-8: Baranes 15 Service Points; Bister 24 assists; Shushan and Abramowitz 7 kills each. HA 1-0.
Chaminade-Madonna d. Mourning 25-23, 25-13, 25-14: Amanda Allende 14 service points, 4 aces, 9 kills, 5 digs; Anise Wooten 7 kills, 4 blocks; Carly Price 22 assists, 2 kills, 2 blocks; CM 4-0.
North Miami d. NMB 25-16, 25-11, 25-12: Bianca Cesar 4 kills, 10 assists, 10 digs; Chelsea Guillaume 4 kills, 3 aces, 11 digs; Stacy Michel 4 kills, 8 aces, 4 digs.
St. Thomas Aquinas d. Fort Lauderdale 25-7, 25-7, 25-12: Val Santeusanio 4 kills; Danielle Burns 4 digs, 3 aces, 5 service points; STA 4-1.
N. Palm Beach Benjamin d. Calvary Christian 25-22, 25-18, 25-20
BOYS’ BOWLING
Krop 5, Goleman 2: High Games Zachary Winer (K) 204; High Series: Antonio Machetta (G) 498. K 1-0, G 1-1
Hialeah Educational 7, Miami High 0: High game: Tyler Keller (HE) 233. High series: Tyler Keller (HE) 630.
Ferguson 7, Coral Gables 0: Josue Mena (F) high game 214, high series 550; FER 2-0.
Belen 3, Sunset 0: Fernando de la Lama (BEL) high game 186; Jacob Wutzler (BEL) 445; Bel 1-0.
Coral Park 7, Miami Beach 0: Mitchell Lorenzana (CP) high game 127, high series 376.
GIRLS’ BOWLING
Braddock d. Southwest: Katrina Hernandez (B) high game 215; high series: Katrina Hernandez 611.
Coral Park d. Miami Beach: Miami Beach forfeit due not having a complete team
Hialeah Educational 4, Miami High 1: Yaileen Valdes (HEA) high game 129; Rachel Salieron (MHS) 321. HE 2-0.
Ferguson 7, Coral Gables 0: Diana Taveras (F) high game 170, high series 436; FER 2-0.
Krop 7, Goleman 0: Kaitlyn Guise (K) high game 168, high series 449. K 1-0, G 1-1.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Pine Crest 236, South Florida Heat 66; Pine Crest 239, Somerset Academy 49: Sandra Meszaros (PC) won 200 free, 100 fly;
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Pine Crest 194, South Florida Heat 57; Pine Crest 202, Somerset Academy 53: Nico Ferrara (PC) won 50 free, 100 free; Nick Vale (PC) 100 fly, 100 backstroke.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Cardinal Gibbons 217, St. Thomas Aquinas 227 at Fort Lauderdale Country Club (Par 36): Reni (STA) 49; Anne Wilson (CG) 51; Sam (STA) 53.
STATE FOOTBALL RANKINGS
Class 8A
Team
Record
Points
Previous
1. Deerfield Beach (6)
1-1
92
1
2. Dr. Phillips (3)
1-0
88
2
3. Apopka (1)
2-0
84
4
4. Kissimmee Osceola (1)
2-0
81
3
5. Vero Beach
2-0
74
5
6. Miami Southridge
1-1
46
7
7. South Dade
2-0
43
9
8. Columbus
1-1
33
6
9. Miramar
0-1
19
8
9. Palm Beach Gardens
2-0
19
10
Others receiving votes: Miami Palmetto 9, Miami 5, Sanford Seminole 5, Atlantic Community 3, Winter Park 2, Wekiva 1, Western 1.
Class 7A
Team
Record
Points
Previous
1. St. Thomas Aquinas (11)
2-0
110
1
2. Plant
2-0
97
2
3. Venice
2-0
89
3
4. Braden River
2-0
70
4
5. Bartram Trail
0-1
62
5
6. Lakeland
1-0
51
6
7. R.E. Lee
1-0
44
7
8. Viera
2-0
38
9
9. Columbia
2-0
28
10
10. Dwyer
1-1
6
8
10. Fleming Island
2-0
6
NR
Others receiving votes: Palmetto 3, Hagerty 1.
Class 6A
Team
Record
Points
Previous
1. Miami Northwestern (9)
2-0
108
1
2. Miami Central (2)
1-0
101
2
3. Armwood
1-0
72
5
4. Miami Carol City
0-1
68
4
5. Ocala Vanguard
1-0
63
6
6. Mainland
1-0
51
3
7. Navarre
2-0
40
8
8. Miami Norland
1-1
38
7
9. St. Augustine
2-0
29
10
10. Lake Gibson
1-1
21
9
Others receiving votes: North Fort Myers 6, Niceville 5, Crestview 3.
Class 5A
Team
Record
Points
Previous
1. American Heritage (11)
2-0
110
1
2. Cardinal Gibbons
2-0
93
2
3. Bishop Moore
2-0
86
3
4. Jac. Trinity Christian
1-1
70
4
5. Bolles School
1-0
68
5
6. Rickards
2-0
59
6
7. Dunbar
2-0
39
8
8. Jones
0-1
32
7
9. Ponte Vedra
2-0
22
10
10. Godby
2-0
10
NR
Others receiving votes: Palm Bay 7, West Florida 3, Nature Coast Tech 2, Immokalee 2, Jesuit 1, Bishop Kenny 1.
Class 4A
Team
Record
Points
Previous
1. Cocoa (5)
2-0
103
2
1. Miami Washington (6)
1-1
103
1
3. NSU University School
2-0
90
3
4. Raines
1-1
70
4
5. Dunnellon
2-0
50
NR
Others receiving votes: North Broward 12, Glades Central 6, Monsignor Pace 6.
Class 3A
Team
Record
Points
Previous
1. Chaminade-Madonna (9)
1-1
108
1
2. Oxbridge Academy (1)
1-1
98
2
3. Melbourne CC
1-1
89
3
4. Clearwater CC (1)
2-0
78
4
5. Berkeley Prep
1-1
42
5
Others receiving votes: Fort White 18, Lakeland Christian 7.
Class 2A
Team
Record
Points
Previous
1. University Christian (10)
3-0
109
1
2. Champagnat Catholic (1)
2-0
100
2
3. Cambridge Christian
2-0
88
3
4. North Florida Christian
2-0
77
4
5. Victory Christian
1-0
66
5
Others receiving votes: None.
Class 1A
Team
Record
Points
Previous
1. Pahokee (9)
1-0
108
1
2. Madison County (2)
2-0
101
2
3. Baker School
2-0
88
3
4. Union County
2-0
77
5
5. Port St. Joe
2-0
42
NR
Others receiving votes: Dixie County 18, Blountstown.
