‘Underrated’ star running back leads Palmetto to big win at Naples

It’s hard to imagine an all-county running back who led his team to the second round of the playoffs and piled up more than 1,000 yards his junior year in football-crazed Miami-Dade County finding it hard to get major college programs to offer him a scholarship, but that’s exactly where Palmetto senior Trey Flowers stands today.
The 5-9, 205-pound senior, who boasts a 3.8 GPA, has offers from Florida Atlantic, Bowling Green, UAB, Colorado State and Akron, but the big boys from the SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 haven’t been convinced yet he’s on their level. They might be convinced otherwise, though, if they pop in his highlight tape from Palmetto’s impressive 37-23 victory at Naples late Friday night.
Flowers, rated the 173rd best running back in the country and a two-star recruit by 247Sports, started the game with a 70-yard touchdown run and then ripped off an 80-yarder in the third quarter before finishing with 224 yards on just 13 carries.
“I know this may sound funny, but I feel like Trey Flowers is underrated,” Palmetto coach Mike Manasco said. “There’s very few backs that have the skill set and size he has. On Friday night he just ran away from people.”
The Panthers, who received only two votes in last week’s state poll, led 16-3 at the half and 37-16 in the fourth quarter before giving up a late touchdown pass in garbage time.
Last week, Naples crushed Edison 71-19.
Panthers quarterback Cairiq Rackley completed 11 of his 19 attempts for 229 yards and three touchdowns. FIU commit and star receiver Ivan Thomas (6-4, 220) finished with three catches for 96 yards. Thomas, a three-star recruit, is still being recruited hard by Iowa, Kentucky and Indiana, Manasco said.
“That was a really good, well-coached team,” Manasco said of Naples (1-1). “Your defense has to be physical and tough against them. We looked really fast on the field. We had multiple big plays. We gave up one touchdown at the end and we had no business giving up those points. But other than that, I thought we played a really solid game.”
Palmetto (2-0) plays Ferguson (0-1) Thursday night at Tropical Park.
▪ Late Friday - University School 35, Archbishop McCarthy 20: Freshman quarterback Nick Vattiato, 14, stepped up big in the absence of injured senior George Bubrick (sprained ankle). Vattiato completed 13 of his 19 pass attempts for 272 yards, five touchdowns and one interceptions in leading the Sharks (2-0) to the come-from-behind victory.
McCarthy (1-1) jumped out to a 14-0 lead and got 116 yards rushing from star tailback Jacob Baptiste, who outran U-School junior Kenny McIntosh (13 carries, 81 yards) in a battle of the top two rushers in South Florida after Week 1. But Baptiste also coughed the ball up twice. Josh Sanguinetti, the top junior recruit in South Florida, had five catches for 152 yards and three scores to lead U-School, which scored 35 consecutive points to upend the Mavericks.
▪ Late Friday - Everglades Prep 56, Marathon 37: The Panthers (2-0) rolled up 824 yards of total offense in the win over the host Dolphins (1-1) according to their coaches. Quarterback Demetrius Burns was 10-of-10 for 506 yards and six touchdown passes and Kavon Holmes rolled up 363 all-purpose yards and two scores.
CROSS COUNTRY
Belen senior Joshua Collins led the Wolverines to the Miami-Dade Youth Fair and Exposition boys’ title with the fastest 5K time among (16:12.47) among 187 participants from 23 schools.
Braddock senior Maria Fernandez won the girls’ race (20:16.01) and led the Bulldogs to the team title in a race that featured 181 runners from 21 schools.
▪ Boys’ team results: 1. Belen 30, 2. Columbus 72, 3. Braddock 104, 4. Coral Reef 117, 5. Coral Park 150.
▪ Boys’ individual results: 1. Collins (BEL) 16:12.47; 2. Deshay Fernandes (COL) 16:20.88; 3. Eliseo Torres (BRA) 16:50.94; 4. Sebastian Roa (BEL) 16:53.42; 5. Cavan Wilson (CG) 16:55.62; 6. Austin Redondo (CR) 17:03.79; 7. Cesar Aguzzi (BEL) 17:04.08; 8. Lucas de la Hoz (BEL) 17:06.14; 9. Hunter Dobbs (CR) 17:10.89; 10. Adam Magoulas (BEL) 17:13.42.
▪ Girls’ team results: 1. Braddock 38, 2. Lourdes 60, 3. Ransom Everglades 118, 4. Northwestern 151, 5. Carrollton 188.
▪ Girls’ individual results: 1. Fernandez (BRA) 20:16.01; 2. Rebecca Bergnes (BRA) 20:18.33; 3. Alana Batista (LOU) 20:24.01; 4. Rahyah Andressohn (SD) 20:42.71; 5. Havana Perez (BRA) 20:44.97; 6. Lauren McGaffic (MCD) 21:15.80; 7. Mariana Gonzalez (LaS) 21:25.45; 8. Marjury Rodriguez (MAT) 21:44.10; 9. Elizabeth McCann (LOU) 21:45.96; 10. Jordan Ford (BRA) 21:52.33.
