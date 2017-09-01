American Heritage rolls over Liberty

A week after a hard-fought, last-second win in Virginia over nationally-ranked Bishop Sullivan, American Heritage (2-0) saw no such drama Friday night.
The Patriots, ranked 10th nationally by MaxPreps, flexed their muscles early and rolled to their 17th consecutive victory over No. 24 Liberty 31-0. Heritage’s defense gave up just 47 yards in the first half.
Offensively it was a relatively quiet night for Heritage, the only fireworks coming midway through the second quarter when quarterback Cameron Smith connected with Josh Alexander for a 74-yard touchdown pass putting the Patriots up 17-0.
Tyler Jones, who finished the night with 136 yards on 12 carries, got 80 of those when he bolted 80 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second half. Heritage emptied the benches from there.
BILL DALEY
▪ Mater Academy 13, Reagan 10: The Lions’ defense, run by former University of Miami defensive end Eric Moncur, worked overtime on Friday afternoon.
The Bison (0-2) ran 51 offensive plays compared to Mater's 24.
Reagan (1-1) chewed up the clock with seven different ball carriers who combined for 182 yards on 45 rushes. But the Lions defense came through with multiple fourth down stops on their side of the 50 including three in the second half.
Reagan scored its only touchdown in the first quarter when senior defensive end Chavez Farrington scooped up a fumble at the Mater 4 and ran it in.
Kicker Nico Jordan then made a 31-yard field goal after another Mater fumble early in the second quarter. But Jordan missed what would have been the game-tying 37-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Junior John Israel-Cooper scored on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Alejandro Alvarez in the first quarter to give Mater an early 7-0 lead. Alvarez then cashed in a third quarter fumble by Reagan with a one-yard touchdown run to give Mater the lead for good. Senior Lentivone Lesane, a UCLA commitment, ran for 57 yards on 10 carries for Mater.
The Lions produced only four first downs and 97 yards total offense.
MANNY NAVARRO
▪ Coconut Creek 41, Monarch 8: Jordan Sands ran for 183 yards and scored twice as the host Cougars (2-0) snapped a four-game losing streak to their neighborhood rivals.
Sands did the majority of his damage in the first half gaining 181 yards on 12 carries, scoring on runs of 12 and 5 yards.
“He’s hands down our competitive leader,” Coconut Creek coach Gerald Cox said. “He does a heck of a job when he gets on the field. He runs tough every single play.”
With a 27-3 lead at the half, the Cougars quickly put the game out of reach following a Jacquinton Thomas 23-yard interception for a touchdown and a Bryant Grant 2-yard score following a Kerondo Gobern pick.
The two late scores by the Cougars forced a running clock.
Monarch (1-1) managed a late score when Xavider Restrepo connected with Javarri Harris for a 46 yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
DAVE BROUSSEAU
▪ Gulliver 26, Belen Jesuit 21: The Raiders beat Belen for the first time in 17 years thanks in part to the play of quarterback Wil Poses who threw three touchdowns – two to Sean Moore with the other to Nick Hassan.
Moore helped the Raiders seal the win with a big fourth-quarter catch on third down while stretched out on the ground near the sideline.
▪ Western 20, Dillard 16: Keshaun Clarke ran the ball 23 times for 114 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Wildcats (2-0). Quarterback Harrison Story and Jaden Fagan accounted for Western’s other touchdown.
FRIDAY’S SCORES
Gulliver 26, Belen 21; Coral Gables 26, Edison 7; Westminster Christian 7, Keys Gate 0; Western 20, Dillard 16; St. Thomas Aquinas 40, Piper 0; Boyd Anderson 12, Boynton Beach 3; Northwestern 24, Columbus 7; Cardinal Gibbons 44, Heritage-Delray 0; American Heritage 31, Liberty (Nev.) 0; John Carroll 39, Pompano Beach 0; Key West 55, Pine Crest 14; Fort Lauderdale 35, Northeast 8; Chaminade-Madonna 14, Miramar 13; Coral Park 14, Hialeah Gardens 12; South Broward 21, Stoneman Douglas 7; Kings Academy 48, Westminster Academy 7; University School 35, Archbishiop McCarthy 20; North Broward 31, Benjamin 28; Plantation 33, Blanche Ely 0; Nova 25, South Plantation 18; Calvary Christin 28, La Salle 7.
THURSDAY’S SCORES
Central 19, Booker T. Washington 17; Miami High 35, Dr. Krop 12; Doral 44, South Miami 0; Hallandale 21, Hollywood Hills 7; Miami Beach 15, Varela 0; Goleman 53, Westland Hialeah 0; North Miami Beach 42, Coral Reef 6; ISB 26, Pines Charter 2; Jackson 55, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 0; Oxbridge Academy 69, Flanagan 0; Doral 44, South Miami 0.
MONDAY’S SCORES
Plantation 36, West Broward 21; Cypress Bay 24, Cooper City 17.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Deerfield Beach at St. Joseph’s (NJ), 1; Mater Academy vs. Reagan (Milander), 7; Coral Springs at Cypress Bay, 7.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Pompano Beach d. Cardinal Gibbons 26-24, 26-24, 10-25, 25-16: Nikki Restrepo (CG) 10 kills, 6 points; Aubrey Worley (CG) 13 digs, 12 points. CG 1-1.
▪ Mourning d. Goleman 25-6, 25-9, 25-8: Milana Datieva 12 kills, 6 aces; Mollie Willinger 5 aces, 3 kills; Lucy Borges 4 aces, 3 kills.
▪ Dr. Krop d. North Miami 25-12, 25-11, 25-15: Raimah Sterling 21 kills, 4 digs; Tamy Ginsberg 5 kills, 6 assists; Nicole Rodriguez 16 assists, 5 aces.
▪ Pine Crest d. Somerset-Pines 25-14, 25-12, 25-15: Shari Stenglein 25 assists; Carley Blake 11 kills, 5 digs; Mia James 12 points.
▪ Ransom Everglades d. Palmer Trinity 25-15, 25-17, 25-11: Ellie Carrera Justiz 13 points, 7 kills; Sophia Antezana 3 kills; Cammie Lindsey 3 kills; Anna Sannia 5 digs.
▪ Reagan d. Miami Christian 25-10, 25-9: Andrea Bernal 9 kills, 6 aces; Sara Requena 7 kills; Wilnelis Giusti 19 assists; Isabella Pacheco 16 digs.
▪ Reagan d. Killian 25-15, 25-19: Bernal 10 kills, 9 digs; Requena 5 kills, 7 digs; Giusti 17 assists; Pacheco 16 digs. RR 6-0.
▪ Pace d. Varela 25-22, 25-17: Stephanie Olivier 6 kills; Vanessa Perez-Robles 13 points, 10 assists; Tabi Lins 4 kills, 5 digs.
▪ Monarch d. Stoneman Douglas 25-17, 17-25, 26-24, 25-22: Serah O'Keefe 16 kills, 5 blocks, 12 digs; Shannon Burgess 12 kills, 6 blocks, 7 points; Maya Gueye 7 blocks. Mon 2-2.
▪ Florida Christian d. Carrollton 25-22, 25-14, 27-25: Emily Ruiz 14 kills, 13 points; Karina Tohme 14 kills, 8 digs; Gianna Ortiz 23 assists; Nicole Caballero 9 points, 11 assists.
▪ Southridge d. Homestead 25-23, 25-11, 25-20: Daisha Reid 4 aces; Mendie Bellevue 5 aces; Maynela Quinones 4 digs. SR 2-2.
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas d. Plantation 25-7, 25-2, 25-4: Amanda Silvestri 8 aces, 25 points; Amelia McCrory 5 kills. STA 3-1.
▪ Lourdes d. Coral Park 21-25, 25-12, 25-9, 25-16: Katia Marrero 8 aces, 5 digs; Paige Erickson 8 kills; Gaby Duque 7 kills, 5 aces. LL 4-1.
▪ St. Brendan d. Jackson 25-2, 25-4, 25-5: Sophia Diaz 15 aces; Gaby Barditch 9 aces; Bianca Sires 4 kills. StB 3-0.
