Shivers does it all as Chaminade stops Miramar

At 5-7, 169 pounds, Chaminade-Madonna running back Shaun Shivers, an Auburn University commitment, isn’t necessarily built to deliver punishment.
But he likes to anyway.
Friday night at Miramar, Shivers did it on both sides of the football. He barreled over defenders for 163 yards on 23 carries and then delivered some hits as a cornerback in the Lions’ 14-13 come-from-behind victory.
“I’m not that tired, but I’m a little bit tired,” said Shivers, who helped shut down Miramar star receiver Dominick Watt in the second half after he scorched the Lions secondary for five catches, 130 yards and a touchdown in the first half.
“We came out very sloppy in the first half. We picked it up in the second half. We just have to get better starting the game fast and then finishing it fast.”
The Lions, considered the favorite to win the Class 3A state title, had six starters out due to injuries including starting quarterback Daelend Menard, who is expected to miss four to six weeks with a high ankle sprain.
Alabama commitment Xavier Williams, a four-star recruit and standout receiver, had only one catch for nine yards. But he had a late interception that helped seal the win.
He and Shivers helped slow down Miramar (0-1) after the Patriots jumped out to a quick 13-0 lead in the first quarter.
“With Shaun Shivers and Xavier Williams on the field playing both ways, I’m very comfortable,” Lions coach Dameon Jones said. “This is just a step in the right direction. We’ve got work to do.”
Freshman quarterback Thad Franklin scored both touchdowns for the Lions and finished with 74 yards on 14 carries. He and senior Quinn Dempsey split the reps behind center.
Miramar quarterback Steven Williams completed 15 of his 27 attempts to seven different receivers for 240 yards. Miramar has only 22 yards rushing on 26 carries.
▪ Gulliver 26, Belen Jesuit 21: The Raiders beat Belen for the first time in 17 years thanks in part to the play of quarterback Wil Poses who threw three touchdowns — two to Sean Moore and the other to Nick Hassan.
Moore helped the Raiders seal the win with a big fourth-quarter catch on third down while stretched out on the ground near the sideline.
▪ Western 20, Dillard 16: Keshaun Clarke ran the ball 23 times for 114 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Wildcats (2-0). Quarterback Harrison Story and Jaden Fagan accounted for Western’s other touchdown.
