American Heritage’s Moser receives national honor

Longtime American Heritage coach Brandt Moser was recently named the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s National Golf Coach of the Year at an awards ceremony in Illinois.
This past season, Moser led the Patriots to their third state championship in the past five years. Under Moser’s guidance, Heritage has placed in the top two at state every year since 2011 and has coached five individual state champions.
▪ Miami Southridge’s Symone Mason and Oakland Park Northeast’s Damion Thomas were named the Gatorade Track Athletes of the Year for the state of Florida this week.
Mason, a University of Miami signee, swept the 100, 200 and 400 meters at the Class 4A state meet and helped the Spartans win their first state girls’ track title since 2008.
Thomas won the 110 hurdles title in the Class 3A state meet and ran the fourth-fastest time in the nation in the event at the Texas Relays.
ANDRE C. FERNANDEZ
UM
Two outgoing University of Miami student-athletes were named nominees for the 2017 NCAA Woman of the Year award, as announced Tuesday by the NCAA.
National champion sprinter Shakima Wimbley and two-time All-ACC soccer standout Gracie Lachowecki and are among the nation’s 543 nominees, 229 of whom are at the Division I level.
Established in 1991 and now in its 27th year, the NCAA Woman of the Year award honors graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.
Wimbley, from Fort Lauderdale, won 23 ACC titles during her illustrious career, including sweeping all eight 200-meter competitions.
The 400-meter national champion at the 2017 NCAA Indoor Championships, Wimbley tallied four ACC championship MVP honors, two as a junior and two as a senior.
An education major who is among the 122 dual-sport nominees, Wimbley is a semifinalist for The Bowerman Award Watch List this year and earned a silver medal in the 400-meter at the 2017 NCAA Outdoor Championships.
Lachowecki, a two-time All-ACC Academic Team honoree, concluded her career as the lone player in program history to score double-digit goals in multiple seasons. The Evansville, Indiana, native ranks third all-time at Miami in goals, fourth in points, tied for sixth in game-winning goals and seventh in shots.
