Dolphins’ 7-on-7 event kicks off 10th year hosting South Florida’s best

Many of South Florida’s best high school football players will show off their skills this weekend as they tune up for the upcoming season.
The Miami Dolphins are set to host their 10th annual 7-on-7 tournament this weekend, which kicks off Friday evening with a youth symposium at Hard Rock Stadium from 6-8 p.m.
The competition begins on Saturday at 8 a.m. with early round games at Central Park at 9151 NW 2nd St. in Plantation.
The final eight teams will advance to the final rounds on Sunday beginning at 9 a.m. also at Central Park.
Miami Carol City won the event last season and went on to win the Class 6A state championship in the fall.
The Dolphins will also host youth tournaments for ages 10-under, 12-under and 14-under that will be held Saturday beginning at 1:30 p.m.
COACHING CHANGE
After 10 seasons at Coral Gables, baseball coach Phil Wisser said this week he has stepped down and accepted a coaching position at St. Joseph Academy in St. Augustine.
Wisser, who has a 204-129 career coaching record, led his alma mater to the Class 9A regional finals this past season. Wisser, who helped several players reach the college level, previously coached at Miami Springs where he coached several standouts including Dodgers catcher/first baseman Yasmani Grandal.
Wisser is familiar with the St. Augustine area having played college ball at Flagler College.
St. Joseph is coming off a 3-14 season after missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, and has not won a regional game since 1994.
"As much as it saddens me to say goodbye to my home at Gables, I look forward to the new beginnings ahead," Wisser said. "I know Coral Gables will have another great coach and continue the tradition it had held for many years."
MORE HONORS
Coral Springs Charter softball pitcher Allison Muraskin keeps earning accolades.
Muraskin was named the Florida Dairy Farmers’ Miss Softball, the annual honor bestowed upon the state’s top player. Muraskin, who is headed to UCF, led the Panthers to a 30-1 record and helped them become the first Broward County team to win three consecutive state titles. Muraskin struck out 269 batters in 161 innings and finished with a 0.26 ERA, and went 80-4 during her career.
