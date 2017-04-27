Dominating Nikesha Pierre leads Edison over Jackson to GMAC flag football championship

Nikesha Pierre comes from a very athletic family and her bloodline came to the forefront late Thursday afternoon.
Pierre was easily the most dominating player on the field as she led the Edison flag football team to an impressive 20-0 shutout of Jackson in the second GMAC Championship game at Traz Powell Stadium.
Pierre caught six passes, two for touchdowns and sacked Jackson quarterbacks four times on defense, including twice on fourth down plays.
“Nikesha is so dynamic, she can take the ball anywhere on the field and make magic out there while making plays on defense as well and everybody saw that today,” said Edison head coach Vincent Hall, whose team improved to 10-1, the only loss coming to Orlando Dr. Phillips.
“We always played street football at home and my brothers including Franklin didn’t cut me any slack so I just had to learn to keep up with them all,” said Pierre, who had a father for a soccer player, mother a cheerleader and three older brothers, one being Franklin Labady who quarterbacked Champagnat to a state title in 2013. “Our team came in with this plan to come out here today and be a GMAC champion. We’ve had a big season, we came really close to state last year and want to take that next step this year.”
After a defensive first half, the game appeared headed to halftime scoreless. That’s when, at midfield and just 10 seconds left, Hall pulled one out of the playbook when quarterback Jaquala Brown tossed a lateral pass to Taytana Freemont.
Freemont juked a Jackson defender which freed her up to fire a deep pass to a wide open Brittany Julius who trotted in to complete the 40-yard touchdown and 7-0 Edison lead at the half.
On the third play of the second half, Pierre took a swing pass from Brown in the flat and juked at least four or five Jackson defenders before taking off down the sideline to complete a 42-yard catch-and-run touchdown.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Brown then found her in the left flat again and Pierre took off on a 25-yard score to complete the scoring.
In the two earlier semifinals, Edison cruised past Krop 21-6, while Jackson (10-2) easily disposed of previously unbeaten Hialeah 26-0.
ELSEWHERE
▪ GMAC Semifinal — Braddock 33, TERRA 6: Kayla Alvarez 40 rec. yds, TD, 2 tkls, 4 INT. Martha Esposito 20 rush. yds, PAT, 2 tkls, INT, TD. Diana Valdes 15 rec. yds, TD, 2 INT. Sasha Sanchez 4 tkls, 2 INT, TD. Abril Varona 20 rec. yds, TD. Katrina Hernandez 90 passing yds, 3 TD. Sofi-Nicole Barreiro 35 total yards, PAT, 4 tkls, 2 TFL. Paola Parrales 15 rush. yds, 2 tkls, INT.
▪ GMAC Semifinal — Jackson 26, Hialeah 0: T’Nieya Dotson 3-80 rushing yds, TD. Desinnee Mack-Fields 4-85 rec. yds. Coreyonna Glass 2 rushing TD, XP. JAX 9-1.
SIGNINGS
The following Monsignor Pace student-athletes signed letters of intent for baseball: Santos Grande, Eckerd College. Anthony Sanabria, Lynn University. Brandon Cruz, Nova Southeastern University. Bryan Diaz, Nova Southeastern University. Nicholas San Martin, Shorten University (GA). Khalil Abdel, St. Thomas University. Jeter Downs, University of Miami. Andres Sanchez, Barry University. Nicholas Fusco, High Point University (NC). Manuel Rodriguez, Bethune-Cookman University.
For Palmer Trinity: Dylan DiBello (football), University of Rochester. Ashley Quero (volleyball) St. Leo, OH. Sofia Iglesias (track & field) Loyola University New Orleans. Cole Hebble (baseball) Swarthmore College.
SOFTBALL
▪ District 15-9A Final — Lourdes Academy 4, Southwest 2: WP: Nora Zubillaga (12-5). LOU (18-9): Nicole Gonzalez 2-3, RBI. Emalie Hernandez 1-2, R. Nora Zubillaga 1-3, RBI. Gianna Delandaburu 2-4, SB, R. Brooke Filliben 1-3, RBI. Natasha Gonzalez SB, R.
▪ District 14-9A Final — Coral Gables 15, Miami Beach 0 (3 innings): WP: Sydney Pell (9-4) 3 IP, 2H, BB, 6 K, 2-2, 2 RBI. LP: Mags Demetriades. CG (17-7): Rebecca Rodriguez 3-3, 3B, 3 RBI, 3 R, 2 SB. Ali Bonilla 2-3, 3 RBI. 2 R, SB. Natalie Regalado 2-2, 3 RBI, R, SB. MB 9-11.
▪ District 8-4A Final — Westminster Christian 11, Florida Christian 0: WP: Brooklyn Maguire (9-2) 5 IP, 8 K, 3 H. WC (22-5): Victoria Perez 2-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI. Ally Mena 2-4, HR, 3 RBI. Megan Diaz 2-4. HR, 2 R. Ashley Castano 3-3, 2 RBI.
▪ District Final — Palmetto 7, Coral Reef 3: WP: Brittney Barczak (14-1). LP: Janelle Boyd. PAL (25-2): Brittney Phillips 3-4, R, RBI. Katie Burge 2-3, 2 R, 2 SB. Carly Herskowitz 2-3, RBI. Janelle Dominguez 1-3, HR, R, 2 RBI.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ District 9 Final — Cardinal Gibbons d. St. Thomas Aquinas (25-15, 25-17, 25-19): Jt Martin 10 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs.
▪ District 16 Final — Killian d. Coral Reef (25-21, 25-20, 25-22): Christopher Hallstrand 16 kills, 6 digs. Jomar Mondestin 9 kills, 13 digs. Nicholas Estevez 18 digs. KIL 24-2.
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
▪ District 13 Final — SLAM d. Hialeah-Miami Lakes (25-22, 19-25, 21-25, 30-28, 15-8): Daniel Thews 25 kills, 15 digs, 10 points. Alex Reyes 15 kills, 10 digs. AJ Alvarez 47 assists. SL 23-4.
BASEBALL
▪ Archbishop Carroll 13, Homestead 3: WP: Rey Gonce. ACC (22-2): Gabriel Martinez 2-3, 2 RBI, 2R. Paolo Maldonado 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2R. Ricky Alvarez, 1-2 HR, 2 RBI, R.
▪ Southwest 3, Hialeah 1: WP: Ryan Garcia 0 ER, 5 IP. SV: Erick Orbeta. Junior Moralobo 1-2, SF, RBI, 1B. Justin Worley SF. Daniel DeLeon 1-2.
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Archbishop Carroll 14, St. Brendan 10: WP: Ryan Pereda 3 IP, H, 3K, 2-2, 3R. Jonathan Leon 1-3, 2B, 3 RBI, R. Chris Fernandez 2-4, 2B, 5 RBI, (GW). Sal Lorenzo 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R. ACC 21-2.
Miami Beach 6, Varela 5: WP: Sam Weintraub. Marcus Garcia 1-2, 3 RBI. Nolan Santos 2-3, GW H.
