Hallandale discus, shot put throwers have good day at regional meet

Amani Heaven has always wanted to follow in the footsteps of her father and grandfather and become a champion thrower in either the discus or the shot put.
Thursday afternoon, the Hallandale junior took another step in that direction by winning the shot put title and finishing third in the discus at the Region 4-2A meet at Calvary Christian in Fort Lauderdale.
Heaven, who finished fourth at state in the shot put last year and 13th in the discus, won the shot put title with a career-best throw of 44 feet, 7 1/2 inches. It was the second-longest shot put throw this year by a girl in Miami Dade or Broward County and third-longest in the state.
“My ninth grade year I also won regionals for shot put,” said Heaven, who also qualified for state in the discus by finishing third at regionals Thursday. “So it felt good to get back to that and throw to my potential.”
Ransom Everglades senior Debbie Ajagbe, who still owns the longest shot put by a girl this season (46-9.75) in the state and fifth-longest in the country, finished second Thursday to Heaven with a throw of 42-feet, 7 1/2 inches.
Ajagbe, who is headed to the University of Miami on a track scholarship, retained her regional discus title with a modest throw of 150-feet. She’s a two-time defending state champion in the discus and has top 10 national throws in both the discus and shot put.
The region is home to five girls with top 100 throws in the discus this season nationally and now three shot put throwers with top 100 performances.
“My senior year as a whole has been very good,” Ajagbe said. “I didn't think I would get this far in shot put. So I’m hopeful for next week. What I’ve been able to do, I’m very proud of myself.”
Heaven's father, Donald, won three individual state championships at Carol City. He won the discus twice (1994, 1996) and the shot put as a senior (1996), the same season he was named a USA Today All-American honorable mention as an offensive lineman for the Chiefs and signed a football scholarship to play at Florida State.
He’s Hallandale’s throwing coach and had another regional champion on Thursday in junior Milton Ingraham, who swept the shot put and discus with personal record throws of 56 feet, 7 1/2 inches and 172 feet, eight inches, respectively. His shot put throw Thursday was the second-best in the state this year behind Sebastian River's Jarez Parks (57-1). The discus throw was the fourth-best in the state.
Last season, Ingraham won the 1A state title in the discus and finished sixth in the shot put when he was at Dade Christian. He credits his improvement to working with Heaven.
“I came into the season not throwing too good. I was throwing shot put 50 feet and the discus 150 [feet],” Ingraham said. “Coach Heaven, he’s pushed me. He doesn’t let me just settle. He wants me to be great. That’s what’s pushed me over the edge. I came in with bad technique and he’s cleaned it up for me.”
REGION 4-2A MEET
Girls results - 4x800m relay: 1. Hallandale 9:25.91; 2. Pine Crest 9:26.97; 3. Ransom Everglades 9:38.96; 4. Suncoast 9:42.54. Discus: 1. Debbie Ajagbe (Ransom) 150-0; 2. Madison Malone (137-7); 3. Amani Heaven (Hallandale) 130-11; 4. Toynell Ming (123-3). Shot put: 1. Amani Heaven (Hallandale) 44-7.5; 2. Debbie Ajagbe (Ransom) 42-7.5; 3. Madison Malone (McCarthy) 41-5.75; 4. Toynell Ming (Hallandale) 40-9.75. Long jump: 1. Jazmyn Smith (Gulliver) 18-7.75; 2. Terriana Smith (Rockledge) 18-1.5; 3. Shania Harris (Cocoa) 18-0.5; 4. Macklin Bradley (Hallandale) 17-11. Triple jump: 1. Takira Williams (Hallandale) 38-5; 2. Macklin Bradley (Hallandale) 38-2.75; 3. Shania Harris (Cocoa) 37-4.5; 4. Tiara Taylor (Jackson) 37-1.75. Pole vault: 1. Taylor Logue (Pine Crest) 11-0.25; 2. Sidney Lampert (American Heritage) 11-0.25; 3. Anne Gutierrez (Ransom) 10-6; 4. Lily Costa (Coral Shores) 10-6. 3200m: 1. Nicole Matysik (Key West) 10:53.55; 2. Natalie Varela (Gulliver) 10:57.88; 3. Amanda Beach (Melbourne Central Catholic) 10:57.90; 4. Tsion Yared (Pine Crest) 11:01.39.
Boys results - 4x800m relay: 1. Hallandale 8:01.07; 2. Pine Crest 8:01.23; 3. Plantation American Heritage 8:06.61; 4. Calvary Christian 8:08.00. Discus: 1. Milton Ingraham (Hallandale) 172-03; 2. Marucs Mijares (McCarthy) 158-02; 3. Coby-Mal Mitchell (Hallandale) 145-01; 4. Spencer Walker (Astronaut) 144-11. Shot put: 1. Milton Ingraham (Hallandale) 56-7.5; 2. Diego Fagot (Calvary) 53-9.75; 3. Andrew Bradley (Pace) 48-4.5; 4. Emmanuel Savage (Hallandale) 47-6.25. Long jump: 1. Matthew Solomon (Heritage) 22-7; 2. Antoine Green (Rockledge) 22-3.75; 3. Dyllion Lester (Heritage) 21-11.5; 4. Caziah Holmes (Cocoa) 21-10. Triple jump: 1. Tony Bridges (Pine Crest) 47-11.75; 2. Marco Wilson (Heritage) 45-7.25; 3. Dewayne Terry *Gulliver) 44-4.75; 4. Marqueese Parker (Cocoa) 42-0. Pole vault: 1. Noah Mumme (Satellite) 14-0; 2. Alejandro Plate (McCarthy) 13-6.25; 3. Luis Morris (Satellite) 12-11.75; 4. JAmes Nutt (Gibbons) 12-11.75. 3200m: 1. Caleb Pottoff (Lincoln Park) 9:23.13; 2. Mason Jones (Titusville) 9:35.73; 3. Will Shine (McCarthy) 9:35.73; 4. Owen Allen (Key West) 9:38.75.
