Hallandale shot put, discus throwers shine at regional meet

Hallandale's Milton Ingraham won the boys' shot put and discus titles at the Region 4-2A meet Thursday at Calvary Christian in Fort Lauderdale. Hallandale's Amani Heaven won the girls shot put and Ransom's Debbie Ajagbe won the discus title. April 27, 2017.
Manny Navarro mnavarro@miamiherald.com

