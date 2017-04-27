Hallandale shot put, discus throwers shine at regional meet
Hallandale's Milton Ingraham won the boys' shot put and discus titles at the Region 4-2A meet Thursday at Calvary Christian in Fort Lauderdale. Hallandale's Amani Heaven won the girls shot put and Ransom's Debbie Ajagbe won the discus title. April 27, 2017.
Manny Navarromnavarro@miamiherald.com
Ransom Everglades School defeats Winter Park High School to win their second FHSAA State Boy's Water Polo Championship Saturday, April 8, 2017, at the Ansin Aquatic Center at Ransom Everglades in Miami.
Westminster Christian baseball coach Emil Castellanos talks about Alex Rodriguez coming to the school to throw out the first pitch as part of a series of celebrations commemorating the school's 1992 national title team.
South Miami guard and Oklahoma State University signed Zack Dawson talks about his performance leading the Cobras to a 70-64 win over Palmetto and the GMAC boys' basketball championship on Thurs., Feb. 2, 2017.