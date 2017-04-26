South Florida teams close to winning more tennis state titles

Several teams put themselves in position to add more to state titles to what’s already been successful week for South Florida tennis.
Palmetto and Douglas’ boys’ teams will meet in the Class 4A semifinals after each advanced on Thursday when their classification’s competition began in Altamonte Springs.
Palmetto swept Vero Beach 4-0 in the quarterfinals and will take on Douglas, which edged Boca Raton Spanish River in a tough 4-3 match.
Douglas lost both the doubles matches, but rallied in singles winning four of five as Evan Bynoe and Jonathan Dzung won at Nos. 1 and 2, and Taylor Streda and Jabari Cole won at Nos. 4 and 5.
Coral Gables’ Daniel Krulig and Cypress Bay’s Nicolas Cabrera each advanced to the semifinals in the boys’ individual Class 4A tournament. Krulig also advanced in doubles to the semifinals with partner Jack Lee. Cabrera and doubles partner Jan Acevedo were eliminated in the doubles’ quarterfinals.
On the girls’ side in Class 4A, Krop advanced to the semifinals with a comfortable 4-0 win over Vero Beach.
In Class 2A, the Gulliver boys’ advanced to the semifinals with a 4-0 win over Tampa Jesuit. On the girls’ side, Pine Crest handled Tampa Robinson 5-0 to also reach the semis.
Gulliver’s Ysabel Gonzalez-Rico cruised into the individual 2A singles semifinals and advanced to the finals along with partner Lindy Lyons in doubles.
Ferguson’s Brianna Gomez and Miami Beach’s Slade Coetzee each advanced to the semifinals in the girls’ individual 4A bracket and could meet in the finals. Palmetto’s team of Samantha Alicea and Yekaterina Martens advanced to the semifinals in the doubles bracket.
▪ Class 4A boys’ Quarterfinals — Douglas 4, Spanish River 3 – No. 1 singles: Bynoe (SD) d. Heller (SR) 7-5, 2-6, 10-4; No. 2: Dzung (SD) d. Allwardt (SR) 6-4, 6-0; No. 3: Olive-Blanco (SR) d. Kurtz (SD) 3-6, 6-2, 10-3; No. 4: Streda (SD) d. Chesnov (SR) 3-6, 6-2, 10-3; No. 5: Cole (SD) d. Wright (SR) 2-6, 7-6 (4), 10-8; No. 1 doubles: Heller/Allwardt (SR) d. Bynoe/Dzung (SD) 7-5, 6-3; No. 2: Olive-Blanco/Chesnov (SR) d. Kurtz/Streda (SD) 6-3, 7-6 (4), 11-9.
▪ Class 4A boys’ Quarterfinal — Palmetto 4, Vero Beach 0 – No. 1 singles: Wilson d. Lupin 6-2, 6-1; No. 5: Stone d. Moore 6-0, 6-2; No. 1 doubles: Fung/Wilson d. Lupin/Suranofsky 6-0, 6-0; No. 2: Martens/Stone d. Bochte/McCann 6-3, 6-1.
▪ Class 4A girls’ Quarterfinal — Krop d. Vero Beach 4-0 – No. 3 singles: Martinez d. Moore 6-0, 6-0; No. 5: Maehama d. Kramer 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 doubles: Ordonez/Miller d. Becht/Rhodes 6-2, 6-0; No. 2: Friedland/Martinez d. Moore/Schlitt 6-0, 6-0.
▪ Class 4A girls’ Quarterfinal — Boca Raton d. St. Thomas Aquinas 4-0 – No. 4 singles: Kalinic d. Tirico 6-2, 6-1; No. 5: Giraldo d. Kennedy 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 doubles: Fuentes/McLay d. Gonzalez/Antkiewicz (STA) 6-4, 6-4; No. 2: Conrad/Kalinic d. Coronel/Tirico 6-4, 6-2.
▪ Class 4A boys’ individual singles — Quarterfinals: Krulig (Gables) d. Cerejo (Wellington) 6-0, 6-0; Cabrera (Cypress Bay) d. Gorshein (Lake Mary) 6-3, 3-6, 10-6; Doubles: Krulig/Jack Lee (CG) d. Belaunde/Belaunde (Freedom) 6-2, 6-1; Gorshein/Shanosky (Lake Mary) d. Cabrera/Acevedo (CB) 2-6, 7-5, 10-4; Girls’ singles: Rencheli (Riverview) d. Winslow (S. Plantation) 6-0, 6-0; Gomez (Ferguson) d. Maras (Lake Mary) 6-3, 6-2; Gomez d. Leal (Douglas) 6-3, 7-5; Coetzee (Miami Beach) d. Oppel (Lake Nona) 6-4, 6-0; Girls’ doubles: Alicea/Martens (P) d. Ling/Oppel (LN) 6-1, 6-2.
▪ Class 2A boys’ Quarterfinals — Gulliver d. Jesuit 4-0 – No. 3 singles: Otero d. Lahart 6-1, 6-1; No. 5: Hellinger d. Sullivan 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 doubles: Libnic/Hellinger Emslie/Solano 6-4, 1-6, 10-6; No. 2: Ramirez/Otero d. Lahart/Mosesmann 6-1, 6-0.
▪ Class 2A girls’ Quarterfinals — Pine Crest d. Tampa Robinson 5-0 – No. 1 singles: Snyder d. Peterson 6-1, 6-0; No. 2: Lavin d. Osiason 6-0, 6-2; No. 3: James d. McNeel 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 doubles: Lavin/Snyder d. Peterson/Osiason 6-0, 6-1; No. 2: Rabin/James d. McNeel/Liu 6-1, 6-2.
▪ Class 2A girls’ individual singles Quarterfinals — Gonzalez-Rico (G) d. Hogg 6-1, 6-0; Doubles – Quarterfinals: Gonzalez-Rico/Lyons d. Berryhill/Harrell 6-0, 6-0; Semifinals: Gonzalez-Rico/Lyons (G) d. Ballantyne/Edwards 6-0; 6-0.
SOFTBALL
▪ District 16-5A Final — Gulliver 3, Key West 0: WP: Lilly Barlow CG, 6 H, RBI, 2B. GP (17-6): Mekayla Frazier 2-4, RBI, 1B.
▪ District 13-9A Final — American 12, Hialeah 0: WP: Ashley Alfonso (14-2), 5 IP, 10 K’s, 1-1, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 BB. LP: Correa. AME (17-7): Karla Soza 2-3, 3B, 2 RBI, R, SB. Yanelys Fernandez 2-2, RBI, 2 R, SB. Alexis Guzman 1-2, 2B, 3 RBI.
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
▪ District 15-5A Semifinals — Mater Lakes 9, Pace 7: Alyssa Confessore CG. Nikki Rodriguez 4-5, GW RBI. Sofi Boza BB.
▪ District 8-2A Semifinals — Colonial Christian 14, Pinceton Christian 3: WP: Ana Long (10-2), 8 K’s, 1B, 2B, 2RBI, 2SB. CC (12-4): Morgan Wells 2 1B, 2B, SB. Shariah Edwards HR, 2RBI.
▪ District 8-4A Semifinals — Westminster Christian 10, Ransom Everglades 0: WP: Victoria Perez (11-3), 5 IP, H, 6 K’s. WC (21-5): Maddie Hefty 2-3, 2B, R, RBI. Ally Mena 2-3, 2 2B, 2 R, RBI. Nikkia Benitez 1-2, HR, 2 RBI.
▪ District 11-9A Semifinals — Douglas 11, Coral Springs 0: WP: Gianna Lovito (17-5). DOU (20-5): Alina Varga 2-3, 2B, RBI. Yanelis Duran 2-3, 2B, RBI.
FLAG FOOTBALL
▪ GMAC Quarterfinals — Hialeah 25, Norland 0: HIA (10-0): Passing: Jakeira Betties (7-15) 158 yds, 4 TD, INT. Receiving: Diamond Celestine 3-88 yds, 2 TD. Malikah Campbell 2-32 yds, TD. Rushing: J. Betties 4-39 yds. Defense: M. Campbell 6 TKL. M. Williams 4 TKL, 2 sacks. J. Betties 5 TKL. J. Rolle INT.
▪ GMAC Quarterfinals — Jackson 7, Southridge 6: Passing: Jada Brown 15-150 yds. T’Nieya Dotson 1-50yds. Receiving: Desinnee McFields 4-80yds, TD. Rushing: Jada Brown 7-50yds. JAX 8-1.
BASEBALL
▪ Belen 12, Krop 0: WP: Michael Cabeza, H, 5 K’s. BEL (17-5-1): Carlos Lara 3-3, 2 2B, 4 RBI, R. Erick Wilson 2-3, RBI. CJ Vazquez 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R.
▪ Palmer Trinity 3, Marathon 2: WP: Grant Forman. Nick Sondon 2-3, 2 RBI, 2B. Carlos Carjaval 1-2, 2B. Cole Hebble 1-3, 2B.
▪ Doral 7, Gulliver 1: WP: Oscar Trujillo 6 IP, 9 K’s, 2H. Jose Garcia HR, 3 RBI. Adrian Figueroa 2-3, R. Jonathan Fernandez 2-4, RBI. Gaby Gutierrez 2-3, 2 R. Andres Santana H, 2 RBI.
▪ Archbishop Carroll 14, St. Brendan 10: WP: Ryan Pereda. LP: Ryan Fernandez. AC 21-2. SB 9-10.
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Belen 7, University School 3: WP: Danny Brown 4 IP, 5 K’s, R. SV: Alejandro Torres 2 IP, 0 R, 3K’s. BEL (16-5-1): Erick Wilson 2-3, 2 2B, RBI, R. Jon Barditch 2-4, 2B, 3 R, RBI. CJ Vazquez 1-3, RBI, R. Gabe Trastoy 1-2, 2B, RBI. Humberto Torres 1-4, RBI. US (23-2): Sammy Guillorme 3-4, R. Jack Schmidt 2-3, 2B.
▪ Pine Crest 7, Highlands Christian 1: Michael Rothenberg HR, 2H, 2R. Jake Kessinger 2B, 2 RBI. Ryan Keenan H, 2B, 2RBI, R. Matthew Fine H. Andrew Bell H. Jordan Schulefand H. Maxx Estrin 7K’s, 2 BB, 6 IP. Shame Williams 0H.
▪ Columbus 12, Hialeah 2: WP: Chris Gonzalez. COL (23-1): 2-4, 2 R, RBI, 2B. Mike Mas 2-3, R. Danny Martin 2-3, 2R, RBI, 3B. Christopher Bohrer 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI.
▪ Southridge 10, Coral Gables 9: WP: Jean Alvarado 2 K’s. SR (9-11): Jose Tabares 2-4, GW-RBI 2B. Elijah Eusebe 2B, 3 RBI. Giulianny Perera 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI.
▪ Coral Park 7, Killian 6: WP: William Silva 4.1 IP, 5K’s. CP (16-7): Robert Contreras 2-4, 3RBI, 2-2B. Zachary Neto 3-3, R. Axel Gomez 1-2, 2R, BB. Alejandro Gata 1-3, RBI, 2B. Eduardo Gonzalez 2.2 IP, 2K’s.
