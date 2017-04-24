Speed to burn: Dade, Broward home to nation’s fastest sprinters

It ain’t bragging if it’s true.
Nobody in the country burns up the track quite like Miami-Dade and Broward County do.
Nine of the nation’s No. 1 performances have come from South Florida athletes this season and with regional meets set for Thursday and Friday and the state championships set for Bradenton’s IMG Academy the following weekend, more top performances could be on the way.
Here’s a recap of the highlights thus far:
SPRINTS/HURDLES
▪ Nobody has had a better season individually than Southridge senior Symone Mason, who is trying to lead the Spartans to their first state title since 2008. The University of Miami signeed posted the nation’s fastest times in the 100- (11.24) and 200-meter sprints (23.00) last month at the Bob Hayes Invitational and then the second-fastest time in the country in the 400 meters at the GMAC meet the following week. Mason qualified for regionals in all three events.
▪ Norland sophomore Tyrese Cooper, meanwhile, has had the best season for a local boy. First, he ran the nation’s fastest time in the 400 meters (45.45) at the Louie Bing Classic on Feb. 18. Then, he turned in the nation’s fastest time in the 200 meters (20.55) – and the fastest ever by a high school sophomore – at the Bob Hayes Invitational a month later. Cooper also owns a top 50 time in the 100 meters (10.50).
▪ American Heritage junior Anthony Schwartz, the Class 2A state champion in the 100 and 200 meters, ran the nation’s fastest time in the 100 (10.15) this season at the Pepsi Florida Relays on March 30. It’s the sixth-fastest 100m time all-time according to dyestat.com. In all, 12 local boys have turned in top 100 national times in the 100 meters, 14 have done it in the 200 meters and another eight have done it in the 400 meters.
▪ Northwestern senior Twanisha Terry, a USC signee, owns the nation’s second-fastest time in the 200 meters (23.21) and the third-fastest in the 100 meters (11.39). The two-time defending state champion in both events in Class 3A is among eight local girls with top 100 national times in the 100 and 11 in the 200. Another 10 local girls have top 100 times in the 400 meters.
▪ Northwestern junior Thomas Burns, the younger brother of Steelers cornerback and 110m hurdles state-record holder Artie Burns, ran the nation’s fastest time in the 300m hurdles (35.81) at last month’s GMAC meet. He’s one of six locals with top 100 times in the nation in the event.
▪ Northeast senior Damion Thomas, meanwhile, a two-time defending state champion in the 110m hurdles and LSU signee, ran the nation’s second-fastest time in the event (13.43) at the Texas Relays earlier this month. Thomas and Burns are among the four locals with top 100 national times in the event.
▪ Among girls hurdlers, Northwestern freshman Markalah Hart posted the nation’s fourth-fastest time in the 300m hurdles (41.24) at last week’s district meet. She’s the first of 15 locals with top 100 times in the event.
▪ Jackson senior Tiara McMinn ran the state’s fastest and nation’s 14th-fastest time in the 100m hurdles (13.72) at the Big Blue Invitational on Feb. 25. The defending Class 2A state champion in both hurdles events is one of five locals with top 100 national times.
RELAYS
▪ American Heritage’s defending state champion 4x100m relay team posted the nation’s fastest time (40.17) at the Pepsi Florida Relays last month. Marco Wilson, Tyson Chandler, Miles Jones and Anthony Schwartz – all members of the Patriots’ Class 5A state championship football team – also set a state record in the process. Seven other local schools have top 100 national times. Fort Worth Wyatt owns the national record of 39.76 seconds set back in 1998.
▪ Northwestern’s three-time defending state champion 4x400m relay team closed those same Pepsi Florida Relays with the nation’s fastest time (3:10.56) in th eevent this season. Tiondre Toomer, Thomas Burns, David East and Fred Gonsalvies also set the state record in the event. In all, there are 11 local schools with top 100 national times this season in the event.
The Bulls also own the second-fastest time in the state and sixth-fastest in the nation in the 4x800m relay (7:47.84). Five other teams also have top 100 national times.
▪ Northwestern’s girls don’t own any of the country’s No. 1 relay times, but rank second nationally in the 4x400m relay (3:39.95), third in the 4x100m relay (45.60) and sixth in the 4x800m relay (9:09.94). All of those marks are the fastest by a girls team in the state.
Members of those relay teams include: Terry, Hart, Ayoola Gbolade, Nina Burgos, Zaria Jackson, Ulani Toussaint, Deandreah Young and Taranique Alexander. Young and Alexander signed track scholarships with Cal-State Northridge.
DISTANCE
▪ Southridge senior Kayla Johnson, who like Mason also signed with the University of Miami, ran the nation’s fastest time in the 800m (2:07.19) at the Pepsi Florida Relays last month. It was the fastest time ever in Miami-Dade County history in the event, but still shy of the state record set by Jacksonville Bolles’ Caitlin Collier (2:04.89) last season.
Four local girls placd top 100 national times in the 800 including Mater Academy eighth-grader Jinah-Mickens Malik. Last year’s defending 3A state champion ran the nation’s fourth-fastest time (2:08.05).
▪ Other local distance runners with top 100 national times include Pine Crest freshman Tsion Yared (2:15.07 in 800m, 4:56.26 in the 1600m, and 10:45.48 in the 3200m) and Gulliver Prep freshman Natalie Varela (4:55.09 in the 1600m).
▪ Among the local boys distance runners, American Heritage senior Jose Penalver ranks highest nationally. He posted the 12th-fastest time in the nation in the 800m (1:52.38) and is one of four locals with top 100 national times in the event.
Others listed among the top 100 nationally in more than one distance event: Calvary Christian junior Danny Ferro (1:54.86 in 800m, 4:17.14 in 1600m) and Belen junior Joshua Collins (4:18.27 in 1600m, 9:14.88 in 3200m).
FIELD EVENTS
▪ There are not any local boys ranked among the nation’s top 100 performances in the discus, shot put, pole vault or long jump this season, but there four are among the top 100 in the high jump and another three in the triple jump.
Pine Crest junior Tony Bridges, who finished third at the 2A state meet last year in the triple jump, owns the 25th-best triple jump in the country this year (48-2). Killian senior Kani Falconer (47-0.25) and South Dade senior Jessi Jeudi (46-11) rank in the top 70 and were 4A state qualifiers last year.
▪ Four local high jumpers rank among the top 40 in the nation this year: Calvary Christian senior Marcus Gross leads the pack with a jump of 6-feet, 9-inches. Belen freshman Donald Chaney Jr., Miramar senior Brian Edwards (University of Florida football scholarship) and Plantation senior Damian Lewis (North Florida signee) all high jumped 6-8.
▪ Ferguson senior Liam Ackerman set the Miami-Dade County pole vault record with a jump of 14-feet, 5 1/4 inches at the Pepsi Florida Relays.
▪ The only field event where no local girls ranked nationally was the pole vault.
Ransom Everglades senior Debbie Ajagbe, who is headed to the University of Miami on a track scholarship, has the country's 10th best shot put throw of the season (46-9.75) and the nation’s fifth best discus throw (167-4.5).
Other local throwers nationally-ranked: Northwestern senior Kaylah Clark (42-9 in discus) and junior Chanel Dawson (154-11 in shot put), Hallandale junior Amani Heaven (148-6.75), Archbishop McCarthy senior Madison Malone (139-2) and Monarch senior Sophia Gustely (137-1.25).
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas freshman Zataroia Thompson and Jackson’s McMinn are tied for eighth nationally with a high jump of 5-feet, 8-inches. In the long jump,
▪ Flanagan senior Devin D’Oliveira ranks eighth nationally with a jump of 19 feet, 9 1/2 inches and Northwestern senior Taranique Alexander is 38th (19-1.5). Alexander, the defending Class 3A state champion in the triple jump, owns the nation’s 27th longest jump this season (39-10). Teammate Dascha Robinson, a sophomore, also has a top 100 national triple jump (38-8.5).
DADE/BROWARD TRACK HONOR ROLL
Through April 22, 2017
▪ Girls 100m: 1. Symone Mason, Southridge, Sr., 11.24; 2. Twanisha Terry, Northwestern, Sr., 11.39; 3. Tre'keisha Ford, Dillard, Jr. and Shaniya Williams, Southridge, Sr., 11.70; 5. Zatoria Thompson, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fr. and Briana Williams, Chaminade, Fr., 11.71; 7. Roshelle Francois, Dillard, Sr., 11.80; 8. Morgan Rhett, American Heritage, So., 11.84; 9. Dionne Dawson, Fort Lauderdale, So. and Shyteania Twensey, Northeast, Jr., 11.90.
▪ Boys 100m: 1. Anthony Schwartz, American Heritage, Jr. 10.15; 2. Bryand Rincher, Piper, Jr., 10.30; 3. Shaun Shivers, Chaminade, Jr. and Steven Stallings, Braddock, Jr., 10.47; 5. Tyson Campbell, American Heritage, Jr., 10.48; 6. Taylor Banks, Miramar, So., 10.50; 7. Jervis Williams, Hallandale, Sr., Tyquan Thornton, Booker T. Washington, Jr. and Tyrese Cooper, Norland, So., 10.50; 10. Jamal Walton, Miramar, Jr., 10.54.
▪ Girls 200m: 1. Symone Mason, Southridge, Sr., 23.00; 2. Twanisha Terry, Northwestern, Sr., 23.21; 3. Jan'Taijah Ford, Northeast, So., 23.70; 4. Shaniya Williams, Southridge, Sr., 24.02; 5. Briana Williams, Chaminade, Fr., 24.12; 6. Zahria Allers, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fr., 24.15; 7. Brandy Elysee, South Dade, Sr., 24.17; 8. Danielle Bess, American Heritage, Fr., 24.24; 9. Zatoria Thompson, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fr., 24.33; 10. Mryka Cadet, American Heritage, 8th and Jazmyn Smith, Gulliver Prep, Jr., 24.43.
▪ Boys 200m: 1. Tyrese Cooper, Norland, So., 20.55; 2. Jamal Walton, Miramar, Jr. and Anthony Schwartz, American Heritage, Jr., 20.66; 4. Shaun Shivers, Chaminade, Jr., 21.08; 5. Bryand Rincher, Piper, Jr., 21.10; 6. Christopher Henderson, Columbus, Sr., 21.20; 7. Tyquan Thornton, Booker T. Washington, Jr., 21.30; 9. Tyler Harrell, Columbus, Jr., 21.41; 10. Steven Stallings, Braddock, Jr., 21.41.
▪ Girls 400m: 1. Symone Mason, Southridge, Sr., 52.42; 2. Kayla Johnson, Southridge, Sr., 54.51; 3. Brandy Elysee, South Dade, Sr., 55.29; 4. Jan'Taijah Ford, Northeast, So., 55.35; 5. Danielle Bess, American Heritage, Fr., 55.40; 6. Maya Fabri, Flanagan, Sr., 55.41; 7. Jinah-Mickens Malik, Mater Academy, 8th, 55.87; 8. Ulani Toussaint, Northwestern, Jr., 55.98; 9. Jermecia Brown, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fr., 56.12; 10. De'Andreah Young, Northwestern, Sr., 56.15.
▪ Boys 400m: 1. Tyrese Cooper, Norland, So., 45.45; 2. Jamal Walton, Miramar, Jr, 46.27; 3. Tiondre Toomer, Northwestern, Sr., 47.32; 4. Peter Anderson, Hallandale, Jr., 47.57; 5. Daeqwan Butler, Piper, Jr., 47.88; 6. Ian Davis, Western, Jr., 48.17; 7. Monte Parker, American Heritage, So., 48.22; 8. Calvin Golson, Hallandale, Sr., 48.23; 9. Christopher Henderson, Columbus, Sr., 48.48; 10. Tyquan Thornton, Booker T. Washington, Jr., 48.69.
▪ Girls 100m hurdles: 1. Tiara McMinn, Jackson, Sr., 13.72; 2. Markalah Hart, Northwestern, Fr., 13.94; 3. Ariayanna Val, Northwestern, Sr., 14.22; 4. De'Andreah Young, Northwestern, Sr., 14.27; 5. Amaya Thomas, Northeast, So., 14.37; 6. Carshaylah Harrison, Northeast, Jr. and Jonae Harris, Southridge, Jr., 14.46. 8. Richara McNeil, Hallandale, Fr., 14.51; 9. Sydney McGinley, Hallandale, Jr., 14.52; 10. Taranique Alexander, Northwestern, Sr., 14.59.
▪ Boys 110m hurdles: 1. Damion Thomas, Northeast, Sr., 13.43; 2. Jermaine Byrd, St. Thomas Aquinas, Jr., 13.94; 3. Favian Lively, Hallandale, Sr., 14.29; 4. Thomas Burns, Northwestern, Jr., 14.40; 5. Kameron Davis, Southridge, Jr., 14.41; 6. Torry Holmes, Northwest Christian, So., 14.60; 7. Amari Johnson, Hallandale, So. 14.64; 8. Damien Lindor, Homestead, Sr., 14.66; 9. Rubin Smith-Bastian, Monsignor Pace, 14.68; 10. Terry Lynn, North Miami, Jr., 14.72.
▪ Girls 300m hurdles: 1. Markalah Hart, Northwestern, Fr., 41.24; 2. De'Andreah Young, Northwestern, Sr., 41.25; 3. Tiara McMinn, Jackson, Sr., 42.42; 4. Carshaylah Harrison, Northeast, Jr., 43.38; 5. Imani Christian, St. Thomas Aquinas, Jr., 43.53; 6. Asia McMillon, American Heritage, Jr., 43.74; 7. Devin D'Oliveira, Flanagan, Sr., 43.80; 8. Jonae Harris, Southridge, Jr., 44.00; 9. Keausha Bradley Macklin, Hallandale, Sr., 44.12; 10. Ashante Harvey, Hallandale, Fr., 44.30.
▪ Boys 300m hurdles: 1. Thomas Burns, Northwestern, Jr., 35.81; 2. Jermaine Byrd, St. Thomas Aquinas, Jr., 37.86; 3. Favien Lively, Hallandale, Sr., 38.26; 4. Tyrese Cooper, Norland, So, 38.31; 5. Justin Brown, St. Thomas Aquinas, Sr., 38.53; 6. Rodney Scott, Southridge, Sr., 38.57; 7. Amari Johnson, Hallandale, So., 38.67; 8. Jevon Williams, Blanche Ely, Fr., 38.69; 9. Richelieu Valery, Krop, Sr., 38.73; 10. Kameron Davis, Southridge, Jr., 38.79.
▪ Girls 4x100m relay: 1. Northwestern (Twanisha Terry, Markalah Hart, Taranique Alexander, Ulani Toussaint) 45.60; 2. Southridge (Unnamed) 46.52; 3. St. Thomas Aquinas (Zahria Allers, Zatoria Thompson, Jermecia Brown, Thalia Dyer) 46.53; 4. American Heritage (Morgan Rhett, Danielle Bess, Mryka Cadet, Jada James) 46.61; 5. Killian (Unnamed) 47.39; 6. Dillard (Roshelle Francois, Genovea Johnson, Valencia Johnes, Tre'keisha Ford) 47.40; 7. Northeast (Janae Thomas, Shyteania Twensey, Daneisha Woodside, Jan'Tiajah Ford) 47.62; 8. Fort Lauderdale (Dionnie Dawson, Danisha Nicholas, Sasha Wilson, Kiyani Hanberry) 47.94; 9. Coral Reef (Unnamed) 48.07; 10. South Dade (Unnamed) 48.35.
▪ Boys 4x100m relay: 1. American Heritage (Marco Wilson, Tyson Chandler, Miles Jones, Anthony Schwartz) 40.17; 2. Miramar (Taylor Banks, Terrence Horne Jr., Armstrong Johnson, Jamal Walton) 40.92; 3. Columbus (Unnamed) 40.96; 4. Northwestern (David East, Jacques Stewart, Chatarius Atwell, Nigel Bethel) 41.05; 5. Cardinal Gibbons (Carlos Sandy, Vincent Davis, Christian Wells, Marquis Williams) 41.11; 6. St. Thomas Aquinas (Unnamed) 41.67; 7. Chaminade (Bradley Royce, Shaun Shivers, Keondre Smith, Tecory Couch) 41.73; 8. Deerfield Beach (Destra Benoit, Jakari Norwood, Eldin Dorvil, Daewood Davis) 41.86; 9. Northeast (Unnamed) 41.95; 10. Carol City (Unnamed) 42.00.
▪ Girls 4x400m relay: 1. Northwestern (Ayoola Gbolade, Markalah Hart, Ulani Toussaint, Deandreah Young) 3:39.95; 2. St. Thomas Aquinas (Zahria Allers, Jermecia Brown, Erica Murphy, Imani Christian) 3:40.67; 3. Southridge (Kasia Cooper, Kayla Johnson, D'anna Hallman, Symone Mason) 3:43.03; 4. Northeast (Daneisha Woodside, Jan'Taijah Ford, Casly Israel, Takiyah Johnson) 3:45.83; 5. American Heritage (Morgan Rhett, Danielle Bess, Kenya Thompson, Mryka Cadet) 3:46.93; 6. Hallandale (Essence Cooper, Takira Williams, Keausha Bradley Macklin, Sydney McGinley) 3:52.85; 7. Dillard (Unnamed) 3:56.15; 8. North Miami (Takira Koonce, Javenique McDowell, Kenyata Siede, Aliyah Simmons) 3:56.20; 9. Flanagan (Jaydea Carter, Keara Hardy, Maya Fabri, Devin D'Oliveira) 3:57.92; 10. South Dade (Unnamed) 4:00.70.
▪ Boys 4x400m relay: 1-Northwestern (Tiondre Toomer, Thomas Burns, David East, Fred Gonsalvies) 3:10.56; 2. American Heritage (Anthony Schwartz, Miles Wilson, Isaiah Petite-Jeune, Monte Parker) 3:14.30; 3. Hallandale (Unnamed) 3:15.52; 4. Miramar (Terrence Horne Jr., Caleb Okwaraji, Jamal Walton, Patrick White) 3:16.01; 5. Booker T. Washington (Winston Quinn, Estmane Lucdor, Jovan Ferguson, Ja'ki Chatman) 3:16.61; 6. Dillard (Unnamed) 3:16.66; 7. St. Thomas Aquinas (Justin Brown, Michael Harley, Sekou Veillard, Dalin Thomas) 3:18.63; 8. Northeast (Damion Thomas, Tyree Simeon, Josue Fils Aimé, Ryan Newton) 3:18.74; 9. Columbus (Unnamed) 3:18.91; 10. Piper (Patrick Ottey, Shaquan Woods, Junair James, Daeqwan Butler) 3:18.94.
▪ Girls 4x800m relay: 1. Northwestern (Ayoola Gbolade, Deandreah Young, Nina Burgos, Zaria Jackson) 9:09.944; 2. Pine Crest (Amanda Schwartz, Simone Vreeland, Mahdere Yared, Tsion Yared) 9:18.65; 3. Hallandale (Jadae Barrett, Lesly Marcin, Kiah Williams, Ashonti Warner) 9:28.89; 4. Dillard (Unnamed) 9:33.66; 5. Southridge (Unnamed) 9:35.26; 6. St. Brendan (Unnamed) 9:44.91; 7. Boyd Anderson (Daishon Spann, Nikyia Wooten, Dominique Spann, Alicia Syvlerin) 9:47.53; 8. Ferguson (Unnamed) 9:51.92; 9. Mater Academy (Unnamed) 9:56.42; 10. American Heritage (Unnamed) 9:56.70.
▪ Boys 4x800m relay: 1. Northwestern (Thomas Burns, Fred Gonsalvies, Wilbert Toussaint, Michael Thompson) 7:47.84; 2. American Heritage (Michael Hicks, Jason Heinstkill, Isaiah Petit-Jeune, Jose Penalver) 7:59.18; 3. Hallandale (Caludio Eveillard, Peter Anderson, Calvin Golson, Zaemione Jones) 7:59.45; 4. Calvary Christian (Tomas Quesada, Brett Hebert, David Hernandez, Danny Ferro) 8:02.04; 5. Pine Crest (Ron Knezevich, Michael Kennedy, Alec Gugel, Michael Cabral) 8:03.78; 6. Dillard (Darrius Smith, Tremaine Brown, David Crumpley, Lovensky Demelien) 8:04.86; 7. Columbus (Unnamed) 8:05.07; 8. St. Thomas Aquinas (Jamal Cooney, Shiloh Seymour, Christian Vitagliano, Jamir Ferguson) 8:07.73; 9. Northeast (Ryan Newton, Josue Fils Aime, Lawrence Thomas, Tyree Simeon) 8:09.95; 10. Homestead 8:11.97.
▪ Girls 800m: 1. Kayla Johnson, Southridge, Sr., 2:07.19; 2. Jinah-Mickens Malik, Mater Academy, 8th, 2:08.05; 3. Ayoola Gbolade, Northwestern, Jr., 2:12.85; 4. Tsion Yared, Pine Crest, Fr., 2:15.07; 5. Daishon Spann, Boyd Anderson, So., 2:15.18; 6. Natalie Varela, Gulliver Prep, Fr., 2:16.71; 7. Sabrina Quijano, Lourdes, Sr., 2:17.56; 8. Katie Pinnell, North Broward Prep, Jr., 2:18.74; 9. Diamond Griffin, Southridge, Sr., 2:18.83; 10. Amanda Schwartz, Pine Crest, Fr., 2:19.57.
▪ Boys 800m: 1. Jose Penalver, American Heritage, Sr., 1:52.38; 2. Deshay Fernandes, Columbus, Sr., 1:54.70; 3. Danny Ferro, Calvary Christian, Jr., 1:54.86; 4. Fred Gonsalvies, Northwestern, Sr., 1:55.32; 5. Sukeil Foucha, Ely, So., 1:55.57; 6. Tyree Simeon, Northeast, Jr., 1:55.69; 7. Lovensky Dernelien, Dillard, So., 1:56.22; 8. Isaiah Petit-Jeune, American Heritage, Jr., 1:56.22; 9. Rayshard McRay, Homestead, Sr., 1:56.74; 10. Winston Quinn, Booker T. Washington, So., 1:56.86.
▪ Girls 1600m: 1. Natalie Varela, Gulliver Prep, Fr., 4:55.09; 2. Tsion Yared, Pine Crest, Fr., 4:56.25; 3. Sabrina Quijano, Lourdes, Sr., 5:07.24; 4. Mahdere Yared, Pine Crest, 8th, 5:09.94; 5. Simone Vreeland, Pine Crest, Sr., 5:10.50; 6. Maria Fernandez, Braddock, Jr., 5:12.22; 7. Maya Beleznay, Pine Crest, Fr., 5:13.69; 8. Lisa Adjouadi, Ferguson, Fr., 5:13.98; 9. Katie Bishop, North Broward Prep, Jr., 5:15.27; 10. Jasmine Hincapie, Westminster Academy, Fr., 5:16.46.
▪ Boys 1600m: 1. Danny Ferro, Calvary Christian, Jr., 4:17.14; 2. Joshua Collins, Belen, Jr., 4:18.27; 3. Deshay Fernandes, Columbus, Jr., 4:23.79; 4. Guillermo Rojas, Ferguson, Jr., 4:24.53; 5. Michel Normil, Taravella, Sr., 4:26.67; 6. William Shine, Archbishop McCarthy, Sr., 4:27.05; 7. Ryan Szklany, Highlands Christian, Jr., 4:27.49; 8. Austin Redondo, Coral Reef, Jr., 4:28.19; 9. Christian Vitagliano, St. Thomas Aquinas, Sr., 4:28.60; 10. Cavan Wilson, Coral Gables, Jr., 4:28.75.
▪ Girls 3200m: 1. Tsion Yared, Pine Crest, Fr., 10:45.48; 2. Mahdere Yared, Pine Crest, 8th, 10:58.91; 3. Natalie Varela, Gulliver Prep, Fr., 10:59.67; 4. Maya Beleznay, Pine Crest, Fr., 11:04.83; 5. Emily Faulhaber, Pine Crest, Fr., 11:18.10; 6. Maria Fernandez, Braddock, Jr., 11:18.80; 7. Sabrina Quijano, Lourdes, Sr., 11:19.55; 8. Rebecca Bergnes, Lourdes, Fr., 11:23.29; 9. Jasmine Hincapie, Westminster Academy, Fr., 11:23.86; 10. Jordan Shapiro, Palmetto, Fr., 11:34.66.
▪ Boys 3200m: 1. Joshua Collins, Belen, Jr., 9:14.88; 2. Nick Rischar, St. Thomas aquinas, Jr., 9:28.51; 3. Guillermo Rojas, Ferguson, Jr., 9:31.60; 4. Ryan Szklany, Highlands Christian, Jr., 9:34.08; 5. Sebastian Roa, Belen Jesuit, So., 9:35.17; 6. Eliseo Torres, Braddock, Jr., 9:42.36; 7. Cavan Wilson, Coral Gables, Jr., 9:44.79; 8. William Shine, Archbishop McCarthy, Sr., 9:44.96; 9. Austin Redondo, Coral Reef, Jr., 9:48.96; 10. Christian Vitagliano, St. Thomas Aquinas, Sr., 9:51.79.
▪ Girls Shot put: 1. Debbie Ajagbe, Ransom Everglades, Sr., 46-9.75; 2. Kaylah Clark, Northwestern, Sr., 42-9; 3. Amani Heaven, Hallandale, Jr., 42-0.75; 4. Shannon Moise, Douglas, Jr., 41-12; 5. Markeisha Lewis, Carol City, Sr., 40-8.5; 6. Jayann Johnson, Boyd Anderson, Sr., 40-2.75; 7. Shamayi Cornelius, Northwestern, Sr., and Kameliah Style, Northeast, Sr., 39-9.5; 9. Alyssa Richard, Northwestern, So., 39-8.75; 10. Madison Malone, Archbishop McCarthy, Sr., 39-5.25.
▪ Boys Shot put: 1. Diego Fagot, Calvary Christian, Sr., 54-8.25; 2. Milton Ingram, Hallandale, Jr., 53-7.75; 3. Dez Dumerrvil Jean, St. Thomas Aquinas, Jr., 50-2; 4. Carlton Cleophat, Ely, Jr., 49-7.25; 5. Trey Bennett, Cardinal Gibbons, Sr., 49-7; 6. Johnny Thompson, Northeast, Jr., 48-8.75; 7. Rodney Powell, Columbus, Sr., 48-6.75; 8. Andrew Bradley, Monsignor Pace, Sr., 48-6; 9.Emmanuel Savage, Hallandale, Sr., 48-5.5; 10. Desmond Dorceus, Fort Lauderdale, So., 47-6.75.
▪ Girls Discus: 1. Debbie Ajagbe, Ransom Everglades, Sr., 167-4.75; 2. Chanel Dawson, Northwestern, Jr., 154-11; 3. Amani Heaven, Hallandale, Jr., 148-6.75; 4. Madison Malone, Archbishop McCarthy, Sr., 139-2; 5. Sophia Gustely, Monarch, Sr., 137-1.25; 6. Kaylah Clark, Northwestern, Sr., 133-1.25; 7. Markeisha Lewis, Carol City, Sr., 131-8.75; 8. Toynell Ming, Hallandale, Jr., 128-11.75; 9. Eriana Sanford, Hallandale, Fr., 128-11.25; 10. Kameliah Style, Northeast, Sr., 128-10.75.
▪ Boys Discus: 1. Milton Ingram, Hallandale, Jr., 172-0.25; 2. Colby-Malcolm Mitchell, Hallandale, Sr., 157-6.25; 3. Denzel Simmon, Archbishop McCarthy, Jr., 154-10.25; 4. Giovanni Puglisi, Douglas, Jr., 154-6; 5. Grayson Crozier, St. Thomas Aquinas, Jr., 152-1; 6. Brian Witter, Miramar, Sr., 152-0.5; 7. Keith Harris, Southridge, Sr., 151-1; 8. Bethal Miles, Northeast, So., 149-3.25; 9. Sharod McBride, Boyd Anderson, Sr., 147-10; 10. Marcus Mijares, Archbishop McCarthy, Sr., 147-1.25.
▪ Girls High jump: Tiara McMinn, Jackson, Sr. and Zatoria Thompson, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fr., 5-9; 3. Carshalaylah Harrison, Northeast, Jr., 5-6.5; 4. Jimesha Lawson, Boyd Anderson, Jr., 5-5.75; 5. Jaydea Carter, Flanagan, Fr., 5-4; 6. Samia Liverpool, Southridge, Sr., 5-3.75; 7. Sophie Jordan, Douglas, Fr., Carly Colford, Calvary Christian, Fr., and Abigail Serda, South Florida Heat, 5-2. 10. Arielle Ho, Varela, Fr., 5-1.75.
▪ Boys High jump: 1. Marcus Gross, Calvary Christian, Sr., 6-9; 2. Donald Chaney, Belen Jesuit, Fr., 6-8; 3. Brian Edwards, Miramar, Sr., 6-8; 4. Damián Lewis, Plantation, Sr., 6-8; 5. Avery Thornton, Boyd Anderson, Jr., 6-6.75; 6. Andre Foster, Southridge, Jr., 6-4; 7. Tard Smith, Boyd Anderson, Sr., 6-3.5; 8. Kimani Richards, Northeast, So., Gregory Dasilva, Ely, Jr., and James Harris, Ely, Jr., 6-2.75.
▪ Girls Pole Vault: 1. Kendyl Kerekes, St. Thomas Aquinas, Jr., 11-0.25; 2. Taylor Logue, Pine Crest, Sr., 11-0.25; 3. Anne Gutierrez, Ransom Everglades, Sr., 11-0; 4. Sidney Lampert, American Heritage, Sr., 10-6; 5. Samantha Rodriguez, Westminster Christian, Sr., 9-11.75; 6. Kaci Thomas, Coral Springs, So., 9-6.5; 7. Kelly Barszcz, Northeast, So., Autumn Aniello, Archbishop McCarthy, Sr., Jessica Reising, Pompano Beach, Jr., Lauren Vigil, Archbishop McCarthy, Jr. and Autumn Jade Stoner, Palmer Trinity, So., 9-6.25.
▪ Boys Pole vault: 1. Liam Ackerman, Ferguson, Sr., 14-5.25; 2. Alejandro Plate, Archbishop McCarthy, Sr., 14-0; 3. Christopher Bentley, Columbus, Sr. and James Nutt, Cardinal Gibbons, So., 13-6.25; 5. James Dimarco, Fort Lauderdale, Sr., 12-11.75; 6. Dominic Boddie, Coral Springs, So., 12-11.5; 7. Jonathan VanArsdalee, Douglas, So. and Carsen Coggeshall, Pine Crest, Sr., 12.5-5; 9. Matt Farrell, St. Thomas Aquinas, 12-5.5; 10. Kyle Coulson, Highlands Christian, So. and Dezmond Rodriguez, Northeast, Sr., 11-11.75.
▪ Girls Long jump: 1. Devin D'Oliveira, Flanagan, Sr., 19-9.5 ; 2. Taranique Alexander, Northwestern, Sr., 19-1.5; 3. Correena Saintilmond, Hallandale, Jr., 18-4; 4. Giavanna Matawa, Hollywood Hills, So., 18-3; 5. Dascha Robinson, Northwestern, So., 18-1.25; 6. Jazmyn Smith, Gulliver Prep, Jr., 18-1; 7. Trud-Ann Baker, Miramar, So., 18-0.5; 8. Takira Williams, Hallandale, Jr., 18-0.25; 9. Keausha Bradley Macklin, Hallandale, Sr., 17-10.5; 10. Jonae Harris, Southridge, Jr., 17-9.5.
▪ Boys Long jump: 1. Caleb Okwaraji, Miramar, Sr., 22-8.75; 2. Shaquan Woods, Piper, Sr., 22-8.5; 3. Matthew Solmon, American Heritage, Sr. and Dyllion Lester, American Heritage, Jr., 22-6.5; 5. Yhostin Diaz, Norland, Sr., 22-5.25; 6. Collie Williams, LaSalle, Sr., 22-5; 7. Avery Thonrton, Boyd Anderson, Jr., 22-4.5; 8. Tony Bridges, Pine Crest, Jr., 22-4.5; 9. O'Jhonte Armstrong, Ransom Everglades, Sr., 22-3.75; 10. Dewayne Terry, Gulliver, Sr., 22-3.75.
▪ Girls Triple Jump: 1. Taranique Alexander, Northwestern, Sr., 39-10; 2. Dascha Robinson, Northwestern, So., 38-8.5; 3. Courtney Gibson, Southridge, Sr., 38-2.75; 4. Keausha Bradley Macklin, Hallandale, Sr., 37-7.5; 5. Devin D'Oliveira, Flanagan, Sr., 37-6.75; 6. Danisha Nicholas, Fort Lauderdale, Sr., 37-1.25; .7. Rayquell Berry, Coral Reef, Jr., 36-9; 8. Tiara Taylor, Jackson, Jr., 36-8.5; 9. Correena Saintilmond, Hallandale, Jr., 36-5; 10. Ariayanna Val, Northwestern, Sr., 36-4.5.
▪ Boys Triple jump: 1. Tony Bridges, Pine Crest, Jr., 48-2; 2. Kani Falconer, Killian, Sr., 47-0.25; 3. Jessi Jeudi, South Dade, Sr., 46-11; 4. Chad Spencer, Ferguson, Sr., 46-5; 5. James Harris, Ely, Jr., 46-4; 6. Daeqwan Butler, Piper, Jr., 45-6; 7. Marco Wilson, American Heritage, Sr., 45-0.25; 8. Daiquan Bailey Brown, Douglas, Sr., 44-11.75; 9.Dalin Thomas, St. Thomas Aquinas, Jr., 44-9.5; 10. Caleb Ward, Booker T. Washington, Jr., 44-8.25.
