Pines Charter and St. Thomas Aquinas advance to softball title game

Pines Charter scored twice in the second while St. Thomas Aquinas spread out its scoring as both advanced to the BCAA Big 8 softball championship game with victories on Thursday night.
Aquinas (16-8) and Pines Charter (14-10) square off Friday night at 7 at the Silver Lakes South Park in western Pembroke Pines.
Pines Charter, playing on its home field, got two runs in the top of the second and held off a Cooper City squad it lost to earlier this season.
Pitcher Eliza Gonzalez pitched the shutout for the Jaguars as Alexandra Goode singled in Isabella Devesa with the game-winning run in the 2-0 victory.
“[Gonzalez] was hitting her spots, hitting her pitches,” Pines Charter coach Tom Fadul said. “We had to manufacture some runs and were fortunate enough to take advantage of some opportunities.”
Aquinas took two one-run leads on Stoneman Douglas (19-5) with the Eagles matching the first two.
Tied at 2 in the fifth, Aquinas’ Kaylei Wilcox singled in Alley Masocco to give the Raiders a lead they would not give up as they ended up beating the Eagles 5-2.
“It”s great to be in the BCAA championship because it's our spring break week and we’re getting three games in," said Aquinas coach Bryan Baucom, whose team avenged an earlier loss to Monarch with a win in Tuesday's Big 8 quarterfinals.
“Playing is much better than practicing during spring break. We’re playing quality teams and this is a great deal heading into district play.”
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Region 3A Final — Doral Academy 5, Pines Charter 0: 1. Bin Zheng (DA) d. Karla Mendez (PC) 6-1, 6-2. 2. Valeria Ray (DA) d. Agustina Ravera (PC) 6-0, 6-0. 3. Isabel Taboada (DA) d. Juliana Alvarez (PC) 6-0, 6-1. 4. Anna Kettlewell (DA) d. Nika Ambre (PC) 6-3, 6-2. 5. Madison Campos (DA) d. Esther Omole (PC) 6-3, 6-0.
▪ Region 8A Final — Pine Crest 4, Gulliver 2: 1. Ysabel Gonzalez Rico defeated Demi Snyder 6-4, 6-3. 2. Mary Lavin d. Lindy Lyons 6-2, 6-4. 3. Lauren James d. Chiara von Gerlach 7-5, 7-6(3). 4. Amanda Rabin d. Sasha Kolesnikova 2-6, 7-6(10), 10-6. 5. Sofia Restrepo d. Juliana Kislin 6-1, 1-6, 11-9. Doubles: 1. Demi Snyder/Mary Lavin d. Ysabel Gonzalez Rico/Lindy Lyons 2-6, 6-4, 10-6. 2. Sasha Kolesnikova/Sofia Restrepo vs. Lauren James/Amanda Rabin 6-4, 0-3.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Region 8-2A Final — Palmetto 4, Krop 2: 1. Randy Wilson (PAL) d. Harrison Gold (KRO) 2-6, 6-3(3). 2. Matthew Fung (PAL) d. Alexander Rivera (KRO) 6-2, 6-2. 3. Jared Ratner (KRO) d. Daniel Martens (PAL) 2-6, 6-4 (8). 4. Ryan Fung (PAL) d. Abraham Shoul (KRO) 6-2,6-4. 5. Dean Wallendorf (KRO) d. Sam Stone (PAL) 6-4,5-7(11-9). Doubles: 1. Wilson/M. Fung (PAL) d. Gold/Rivera (KRO) 6-1, 6-4. 2. Martens/Sam Sherman (PAL) d. Ratner/Wallendorf (KRO) 6-2, 4-2 (suspended).
▪ Region 8-2A Final — Gulliver 4, Pine Crest 2: 2. Nicolas Ramirez 6-2, 6-2. 4. Nikita Kolesnikov 6-2, 6-4. 5. Ryan Hellinger 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Andre Libnic/Ryan Hellinger 6-1, 6-4.
▪ Region 8-1A Final — Ransom Everglades 4, Miami Country Day 0: 1. John Michael Holtmann 6-1, 6-1. 2. Antonio Mora 6-0, 6-1. 3. Samuel Rubell 6-1, 6-1. 5. Patrick Visan 6-1, 6-1.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Hialeah Miami Lakes d. Coral Park (25-15, 25-9, 25-22): Frankly Zamora 6 kills, 23 assists. Abraham Castillo 8 kills, 15 digs, 7 aces. Marvin Castellon 8 kills, 12 digs. Andrew Uria 5 kills, 9 digs. Luis Alvarez 5 kills. HML 18-4.
▪ Cardinal Gibbons d. West Broward (25-18,25-21,25-23): Mark Cataldo 12 kills, 5 digs, 6 points, 2 blocks.
▪ St. Brendan d. Ferguson (25-16, 25-22, 25-6): Luis Kannee 10 kills, 11 digs, 5 blocks, 3 aces. Brandon Fernandez 5 kills, 2 blocks. Gaby Iglesias 5 kills, 3 blocks. SB 19-6.
▪ Columbus d. Westminster Christian (25-17, 25-13, 25-15): Logan Plummer 7 kills, 2 aces. Rafael Lugo 5 kills, 2 aces. Andres Blandino 9 kills, 3 blocks. COL 16-5
▪ Ransom Everglades d. Coral Reef (25-13, 25-15 22-25, 25-21): Michael Colonna 18 kills, 2 blocks. Jake Rivlin 11 kills, 2 aces. Riss Mendizabal 6 kills, 3 blocks. John Mistele 8 kills.
BASEBALL
▪ Somerset 3, Coral Springs Charter 0: WP: Juan Teixeira (7-0), 4 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 4 BB, 8 K. LP: TJ Lopez (3-4). SV: Ryan Cabarcas (3), 3 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 0 BB, 5 K. SA (17-5): Gianny Galvez 2-3, RBI. Jordan Alvarez 1-2, 2 R, BB. CSC 9-10.
▪ South Broward 4, South Plantation 2: WP: Yjordan Maldonado (5-2), 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 7 K’s. LP: Brandon Holifield 0.2 IP, H, 2 R, 0 ER, K. SB (14-7): Manny Lebon 2-4, R, 2B. Braeden Mason 2 RBI, GWRBI. SP (6-14): Ivan Sola 2-3, 2 RBI.
▪ Columbus 2, South Dade 1: WP: Chris Mederos 1 K, 4 IP. Mike Fernadez 1-4, GWRBI. Mike Mas 1-2, RBI. Chris Gonzalez 4 K’s.
▪ Miami Beach 10, Miramar 5: Sam Weintraub 5 IP, H, 3 R, 0ER. Bailey Rodriguez 2-4. Eduardo Rodriguez 3-4.
FLAG FOOTBALL
▪ Norland 20, iMater 0: Passing: Imani Jackson 18-24 169yds, 3 TD’s, INT. Rushing: Imani Jackson 2-16 yds. Receiving: Crystal Pressley 10-112yds, 2 TD’s. Dymond Rolle 3-35 yds, TD. JoAnn George 3-15 yds, XP. Defensive: Jasmine Tate 3 tkls, sack. Dymond Rolle 4 tkls. Rodneysha Maltin 3 tkls, sack. Shaquera Johnson INT. Chrystal Pressley INT.
▪ Hialeah 27, North Miami 0: (HIA 9-0): Passing: J. Betties 8-16, 158 yds, 3 TD’s, INT. Receiving: D. Celestine 4-60 yds, 2 TD, XP. C. Brown 1-35 yds, TD, XP. Rushing: J. Betties 6-61 yds, TD. Defense: M. Campbell 6 TKL. D. Celestine 2 INT.
▪ Cooper City 53, Coral Springs 0: Caitlin Dunn 8 TD passes. Emma Andersen TD. Juliette Polanco TD. Jenna Jardine TD. Kimberly Slinkosky TD. CC 10-0.
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
SOFTBALL
BCAA Big 8 championship at Silver Lakes Park South: Pines Charter vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 7
LACROSSE
State third round play-ins - Girls: Delray American Heritage at St. Thomas Aquinas, 6; Boys: St. Thomas Aquinas at Gulliver, 8
